HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are fighting an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire was contained after it grew to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. Fire crews will […]

LORIS, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO