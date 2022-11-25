Read full article on original website
WMBF
SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A head-on crash in Marlboro County killed one driver and sent another to the hospital. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Highway 381 near Jimmie McColl Rd, roughly two miles south of McColl. Authorities flew one driver to...
wpde.com
Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies woman found dead on street in Lake City, police investigating
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the road Monday morning. Lake City Spokesperson, Donna Tracy, says the body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Johnson Street early Monday morning when officers conducted property checks after reports of shots fired Sunday night.
52-year-old man missing from Florence County last seen at detention center, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old man has been reported missing in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Thomas Googe, 52, of Florence, was last seen when he was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Oct. 25, FCSO said. Googe is about 5-foot-8 and weighs around 180 pounds, […]
WECT
Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Per the post, Bladenboro EMS, Bladen County EMS and Bladenboro Fire/Rescue Station 51 responded to a call concerning an injured...
Crews fighting 3-acre fire in Loris area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are fighting an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire was contained after it grew to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. Fire crews will […]
Fayetteville woman allegedly caught with meth, gun, pot in East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A woman with an outstanding warrant from another county was reportedly found with a gun and cannabis following a traffic stop last week. A patrol deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle with an expired registration plate in front of him while patrolling on Mill Road Nov. 23, according to a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged arson of Bladen County house
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a Bladen County house on fire. A 911 call on Friday reported a house fire around the 800 block of South Brady Plantation in White Oak. Additional calls from witnesses reported a person seen leaving the...
cbs17
Felon arrested, found with stolen gun during traffic stop, Hoke County deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies said Monday that they arrested a man after finding him with a stolen gun during a traffic stop. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies said they pulled over a car on Wayside Road in Raeford. A search of the car led to deputies finding...
Marion County deputy en route to back up fellow officer hurt in 2-vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy and another driver were hurt Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred while the deputy was responding to back up another deputy, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the deputy and the other driver were both […]
richmondobserver
Man charged with leading deputies on chase near Ellerbe after domestic call
ELLERBE — A man is facing multiple charges, accused of pointing a gun at a woman and leading deputies on a high-speed chase. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to domestic disturbance call at a home on Green Lake Road on Nov. 20. The alleged...
Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
Convicted felon wanted for NC Walmart Black Friday shooting surrenders to police; bond set at $1 million
Jarod Denzel Lowery, 26, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.
RCSO: East Rockingham traffic stop nets pot, crack, fentanyl bust
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found drugs in a car during a traffic stop in East Rockingham earlier this month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team stopped a vehicle for having an expired license plate on Nov. 18 while patrolling in East Rockingham.
WMBF
Florence man dies in I-20 crash, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man died after a crash on Interstate 20 on Tuesday. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on the interstate in Darlington County when a semi-truck driving westbound crossed over the median hitting the car near mile marker 136.
Missing Sumter teen found safe, police say
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a teen who went missing late Friday night has been found safe. According to the department, the teen was at a West Hampton Avenue home when he walked away. At that point, police believed he may have run away. Police confirmed around 11...
wpde.com
19-year-old reported missing, last seen in Hartsville
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies would like the public's help in locating a missing teen. Jasmine Beard, 19, has been reported missing by family members. Beard was last seen in the Nandina St. area of Hartsville. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to...
WMBF
Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
