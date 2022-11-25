ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

WMBF

SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A head-on crash in Marlboro County killed one driver and sent another to the hospital. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Highway 381 near Jimmie McColl Rd, roughly two miles south of McColl. Authorities flew one driver to...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

52-year-old man missing from Florence County last seen at detention center, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old man has been reported missing in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Thomas Googe, 52, of Florence, was last seen when he was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Oct. 25, FCSO said. Googe is about 5-foot-8 and weighs around 180 pounds, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WECT

Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Per the post, Bladenboro EMS, Bladen County EMS and Bladenboro Fire/Rescue Station 51 responded to a call concerning an injured...
BLADENBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Crews fighting 3-acre fire in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are fighting an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire was contained after it grew to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. Fire crews will […]
LORIS, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for alleged arson of Bladen County house

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a Bladen County house on fire. A 911 call on Friday reported a house fire around the 800 block of South Brady Plantation in White Oak. Additional calls from witnesses reported a person seen leaving the...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
News19 WLTX

Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
SUMTER, SC
WMBF

Florence man dies in I-20 crash, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man died after a crash on Interstate 20 on Tuesday. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on the interstate in Darlington County when a semi-truck driving westbound crossed over the median hitting the car near mile marker 136.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing Sumter teen found safe, police say

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a teen who went missing late Friday night has been found safe. According to the department, the teen was at a West Hampton Avenue home when he walked away. At that point, police believed he may have run away. Police confirmed around 11...
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

19-year-old reported missing, last seen in Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies would like the public's help in locating a missing teen. Jasmine Beard, 19, has been reported missing by family members. Beard was last seen in the Nandina St. area of Hartsville. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to...
HARTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

