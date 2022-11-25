ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Bears might have to save Justin Fields from himself

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The biggest question heading into the Bears’ Week 12 game is the health of quarterback Justin Fields, who suffered a separated left shoulder that’s left him in a bit of pain.

Fields has been a limited participant in practice this week, although he admitted on Wednesday that he felt pain on pretty much every throw and even on handoffs. While that could change getting closer to the game, it’s safe to say the consensus among fans is Fields shouldn’t play in Sunday’s game against an elite Jets defense.

This season has been all about the development of Fields and the future. This isn’t a team that’s contending; this isn’t a team that can surprise with a late surge. This is a team in the beginning of a rebuild that just found its franchise quarterback in Fields. So there’s literally no reason to risk further injury by playing him the week after his injury.

Fields is someone who exemplifies the meaning of toughness. This is the guy that played through cracked ribs and threw six touchdowns in the College Football Playoff. The same guy who took a beating throughout his rookie season in Chicago. Also the guy who needed to finish last Sunday’s game, even with his shoulder throbbing.

But, it’s worth noting, Fields told reporters Wednesday that he wouldn’t risk further injury — where he would miss more games — just to suit up on Sunday. After all, Sunday’s matchup against the Jets isn’t quite at the level of a trip to the National Championship.

As the Bears gear up for a Week 12 game against the Jets, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) discuss the right way to handle Fields’ injury and preview Sunday’s matchup against New York.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. leaves game with an injury

While the Miami Dolphins opened the second half of their contest against the Houston Texans up 30-0, they’ve continued to suffer injuries to impact players. After left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out at half time, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. headed back to the locker room during their first drive of the second half. He appeared to be looking at his lower leg.
