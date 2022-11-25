Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Samantha Whitfield
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Master Sergeant/Munitions Systems Specialist. Hometown: Palm Coast. Samantha Whitfield graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School in 1996 and joined the Air Force as a munitions specialist...
WESH
Officials search for 73-year-old Florida pastor who vanished on Thanksgiving
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE:. On Monday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez gave an update on the search. He said crews are focusing their efforts on looking in the area where Herman McClenton Sr. was last seen. "We're hoping he's still in this area," he said. Lopez asked residents...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
thenationalnews.com
Food experiences on Florida’s Space Coast that are ‘out of this world’
From space-themed restaurants to shops selling snacks astronauts eat during missions — there are plenty of stellar food experiences on Florida’s Space Coast. Several towns bordering launch pads in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Centre have themed restaurants and stores. These include the city...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island
The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
mynews13.com
Check out this Orlando area auto shop that specializes in a one of a kind car
ORLANDO, Fla. — Back to the Future is a quintessential movie from the 80's and one most, if not all, will remember fondly. Not just for the film's quirky plot, but for one of the props that made it famous. That classic "time machine" the DeLorean. What You Need...
‘Most prolific school discipline policy’ coming to Brevard County, but few specifics announced
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school and law enforcement leaders have announced they’re looking to make big changes to the district’s student discipline policy. The chair of the Brevard County School Board is pushing for a major overhaul that some are calling “the most prolific school discipline policy” the district has ever had.
villages-news.com
Founding member of Guess Who and BTO coming to The Sharon
Randy Bachman, a founding member of the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, is coming to perform at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Bachman will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 in a show to support Leesburg Center for the Arts. Bachman’s Greatest Stories Ever Told is a guided...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Celtic Angels Shine for the Holiday Season at Flagler Auditorium
PALM COAST, Fla. (November 25, 2022) As Palm Coast residents finished off the last of the Thanksgiving turkey and started the annual trek toward the Christmas holiday, it was the perfect time for the Celtic Angels to grace the stage. Seats were full on Friday evening at the Flagler Auditorium...
ecowatch.com
Dreaming of Beachfront Real Estate? Much of Florida’s Coast Is at Risk of Storm Erosion
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised...
villages-news.com
Fired employee arrested after unwelcome return to country club in The Villages
A man who was fired earlier this year after a dispute at a country club in The Villages was arrested last week after his unwelcome return to his former workplace. Steven Michael Pruchniak, 32, of Leesburg, showed up Wednesday morning at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. Pruchniak was banned from the restaurant earlier this year after he became belligerent and aggressive toward law enforcement. The Illinois native was tasered in that incident.
Chicken war heats up with new restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
Daytona Lagoon reopens this weekend after hurricane damage
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s been a little over a month since Hurricane Ian battered Florida and a few weeks since Nicole made landfall. But one theme park on the coast has not reopened – until this weekend. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Daytona...
mynews13.com
Aircraft crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Rescue units are responding to a report of an aircraft down at Space Coast Regional Airport, according to the Titusville Fire Department. The aircraft, reported to be a helicopter, was found on its side in the field of the airport. Officials said there are no fires or hazards at this time.
click orlando
Volusia County chase ends with 4 teens arrested, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Four teens face charges after a chase through Volusia County that started when a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in Deltona, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the license plate reader flagged the car around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: New...
mynews13.com
For early morning travelers, long lines at Orlando International
ORLANDO, Fla. – As holiday travelers headed home on Saturday, they were met with large crowds at the Orlando International Airport. The early morning hours saw some of the worst foot traffic as families crowded towards security. What You Need To Know. Long lines expected this weekend at Orlando...
Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts
Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
