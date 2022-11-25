ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Samantha Whitfield

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Master Sergeant/Munitions Systems Specialist. Hometown: Palm Coast. Samantha Whitfield graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School in 1996 and joined the Air Force as a munitions specialist...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island

The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Most prolific school discipline policy’ coming to Brevard County, but few specifics announced

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school and law enforcement leaders have announced they’re looking to make big changes to the district’s student discipline policy. The chair of the Brevard County School Board is pushing for a major overhaul that some are calling “the most prolific school discipline policy” the district has ever had.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Founding member of Guess Who and BTO coming to The Sharon

Randy Bachman, a founding member of the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, is coming to perform at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Bachman will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 in a show to support Leesburg Center for the Arts. Bachman’s Greatest Stories Ever Told is a guided...
LEESBURG, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages

A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
THE VILLAGES, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Celtic Angels Shine for the Holiday Season at Flagler Auditorium

PALM COAST, Fla. (November 25, 2022) As Palm Coast residents finished off the last of the Thanksgiving turkey and started the annual trek toward the Christmas holiday, it was the perfect time for the Celtic Angels to grace the stage. Seats were full on Friday evening at the Flagler Auditorium...
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

Fired employee arrested after unwelcome return to country club in The Villages

A man who was fired earlier this year after a dispute at a country club in The Villages was arrested last week after his unwelcome return to his former workplace. Steven Michael Pruchniak, 32, of Leesburg, showed up Wednesday morning at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. Pruchniak was banned from the restaurant earlier this year after he became belligerent and aggressive toward law enforcement. The Illinois native was tasered in that incident.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chicken war heats up with new restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Aircraft crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Rescue units are responding to a report of an aircraft down at Space Coast Regional Airport, according to the Titusville Fire Department. The aircraft, reported to be a helicopter, was found on its side in the field of the airport. Officials said there are no fires or hazards at this time.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Volusia County chase ends with 4 teens arrested, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Four teens face charges after a chase through Volusia County that started when a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in Deltona, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the license plate reader flagged the car around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: New...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

For early morning travelers, long lines at Orlando International

ORLANDO, Fla. – As holiday travelers headed home on Saturday, they were met with large crowds at the Orlando International Airport. The early morning hours saw some of the worst foot traffic as families crowded towards security. What You Need To Know. Long lines expected this weekend at Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts

Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL

