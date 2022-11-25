ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ourquadcities.com

Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities

Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
DAVENPORT, IA
Susan DeVilder

Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display

William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
KEWANEE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Arsenal plans lighting ceremony, family fun

The Rock Island Arsenal annual tree lighting ceremony and activities will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Heritage Hall and Lock & Dam Lounge in Building 60. Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as the Grinch. Also featured will be the Holiday...
Local 4 WHBF

Christmas on Main Street is all day fun

Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School Sterling Dinner raises $186,779

Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School held its annual Sterling Evening dinner and auction last month netting $186,779 to support the continued operation of the school. This was the first time the auction was held during the school year since the onset of the COVID pandemic. More than 300 people...
CENTRALIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Grinch truck delivers holiday cheer and hope to the QCA

‘Maybe Christmas,’ he thought, ‘doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.’. ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ by Dr. Seuss. It all started as a basic idea to bring holiday cheer to the community, and now it also brings hope and help for those who need it.
EAST MOLINE, IL
thelaseronline.com

Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!

From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our first $500 winner drawn at random Monday (11/28/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Zachary! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 5. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

AroundPtown Parade Coverage

Once again his year AroundPtown.com will record the Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade made possible by the generosity of many local businesses. Make sure to stop by and say “HI” to the us at the corner of Main and 3rd Streets during the evening. The parade production will posted...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
KWQC

Thanksgiving out, Black Friday shopping in

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Shoppers were up early and out snagging deals on black Friday across the country and in the Quad Cities. This black Friday may be unlike what we’ve seen in years. One shopper tells us how better prepared he was this time around. ”I think this...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Delicious new items at Fareway are featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares delicious new items at Fareway in this Fareway Cooking Segment. If it carries a Fairway name you know the quality is going to be great and the price point is going to be fair. So if your family is into almond milk, we now have the unsweetened original and then also unsweetened vanilla.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes. Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

No injuries in house fire Monday

No one was injured in a Monday morning house fire in Davenport, according to a news release. Shortly before 11 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Gaines Street with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. The first...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

This Galesburg business was featured on GMA’s ‘Deals & Steals’ for Cyber Monday

A small Galesburg business received some big-time exposure on the national media stage on Cyber Monday. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children worldwide, was a featured retailer on Good Morning America’s “Deals & Steals” segment Monday on ABC TV. It marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on GMA.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Thoms: SSA good for businesses with ‘skin in the game’

Rock Island moving forward with plan for new tax on downtown property owners. Economic development is a goal for all of the Quad Cities. We’ve seen significant steps in varying degrees in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline. The one city that’s lagged behind is Rock Island, but definitely not for lack of trying.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

