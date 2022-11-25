Read full article on original website
Clay County Authorities Arrest Man for OWI
An Everly man was arrested over the weekend for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a traffic stop was initiated around 12:30am Saturday in the 29-hundred mile of 480th Street near Webb. 48-year-old John Dwight was arrested and charged with OWI 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Survey Shows Low Subsoil Moisture Levels in Northwest Iowa Following Crop Production
Iowa State University Extension is reporting low subsoil moisture levels in northwest Iowa following completion of their fall survey. According to the survey, Newell has a moisture deficit of 4.50...Schaller has a deficit of 4.01...Rolfe is down 4.26...and the deficit in Battle Creek is 2.52. Much of northwest Iowa was in drought classification over the summer, and the Iowa Drought Monitor showed that conditions intensified beginning in late September.
Verdean E. Bremer, age 92, of Ida Grove
Verdean E. Bremer, age 92, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at his residence of Ida Grove, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Reverend Luann Benge will officiate. Military Rites will be conducted by the Dessel Schmidt Post # 225 of American Legion of Holstein, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa.
Sharon Pearson, age 79, of Sac City
Funeral service for Sharon Pearson, age 79 of Sac City, will be held Sunday, December 4th at 2PM at the First Christian Church in Sac City. Sharon passed away on Tuesday, November 22, at Park View Rehabilitation Center in Sac City. The Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City...
Duane Fort, age 93, of Sac City
Funeral service for Duane Fort, age 93, of Sac City will be Saturday, December 3rd at 11AM at the Unity Church (formerly the Presbyterian Church) in Sac City. Duane passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Park View Rehabilitation Center in Sac City. The Farber & Otteman Funeral Home...
116 Units of Blood Collected at Storm Lake November Blood Drives
116 units of blood were collected at four LifeServe Blood Center blood drives that were held in Storm Lake in November. The blood collected has the ability to save 348 local lives. The blood drives were hosted to support the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center and more than 130 other hospitals served by LifeServe.
Santa's Castle Now Open ; Celebrating 60 Years in Storm Lake
Santa's Castle in Storm Lake is now open for the Christmas season. Director Ron Hott says the theme this year is “Christmas Through The Decades” to commemorate the attraction's 60th anniversary...(audio clip below) New equipment for music has been added at Santa's Castle thanks to funds provided by...
Vicki E. Anderson, age 71, of Alta
Vicki E. Anderson, age 71, of Alta, Iowa died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Accura HealthCare of Cherokee. Memorial services will take place Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Alta. Burial will be at a later date in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will...
Judge Hears Arguments Over Motions In Christian Goyne Yarns Case
A hearing was held today (Mon) in Dickinson County District Court regarding several motions filed in the case against Christian Goyne Yarns, charged with 1st degree murder in the shooting death earlier this year of Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford. Several of the...
