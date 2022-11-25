Verdean E. Bremer, age 92, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at his residence of Ida Grove, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Reverend Luann Benge will officiate. Military Rites will be conducted by the Dessel Schmidt Post # 225 of American Legion of Holstein, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa.

IDA GROVE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO