Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo
Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
6 More Sonic’s Coming To WNY, But There’s 1 Major Problem
SIX more Sonic's are coming to Western New York. The man who brought the first 2 Sonic locations to Western New York is gearing up for more. He was granted 8 locations that he can build and is getting ready for the following restaurants. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro wants 6 more...
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
buffalorising.com
Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project
Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a 716BOX & a $75 Gift Card to Buffalo Gift Emporium
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Buffalo Gift Emporium to give away a 716BOX and a $75 Gift Card to Buffalo Gift Emporium. Give the gift of the all...
buffalobeerleague.com
Buffalo’s Biggest All-Local Holiday Market Happens Over 3 Full Days
This Thanksgiving weekend Step Out Buffalo’s Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market will take place over three full days at the historic Buffalo Powerhouse venue. The event will feature Buffalo and WNY’s best local vendors showcasing gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, and attendees will be able to enjoy free samples from local booze makers, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, baked goods, and more as they shop.
wnypapers.com
Diamonds in the Ruff benefit
Diamonds in the Ruff animal rescue will hold a vendor fair/basket raffle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Main-Transit firehall, 6777 Main St., Williamsville. Event includes 20 local artisans selling holiday items, dog apparel, Buffalo Bills items and much more. Basket raffle incudes high-end items. Raffle ticket sales close at 3 p.m.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a Pack of 15 Meals of Your Choice From Balanced Body Foods
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Balanced Body Foods to give away a Pack of 15 Meals of Your Choice ($145 value). This prize includes 15 meals of the...
buffalorising.com
2022 Chandler Street Winter Market
The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
marketplace.org
How a Buffalo child care center saved itself by closing temporarily
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. More than two years after COVID-19 disrupted child care in America, Dasha Nadolinski made the...
$1.43M sale marks halfway point in Gates Circle townhome closings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sixth townhome in Uniland Development Co.’s Gates Circle/Lancaster Avenue residential project has closed, with a Buffalo businessman paying more than $1 million for his new home. According to Nov. 22 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, the John D. Reinhold Living Trust 030812...
Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State
Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
wutv29.com
Organizations make sure neighbors are fed on Thanksgiving
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For many Americans, Thanksgiving is the day to sit at the dinner table with family and friends to enjoy a meal and give thanks. But not everyone is able to afford a Thanksgiving Day meal, in fact food insecurity affects thousands of people across Western New York every day.
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
wnynewsnow.com
Hochul Urges DFS to Expedite Insurance Claims Stemming from Snowstorm
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – In response to the massive snowstorm that took place in the Buffalo area, Governor Kathy Hochul directed the department of financial services to help expedite insurance claims. The governor’s office says this will increase the number of insurance adjusters available to process claims and help...
Lancaster New York Woman Roasted On Social Media
A woman from Lancaster found out the hard way that if you voice your opinion on social media you are opening yourself up for other people to comment on your post. The Lancaster Christmas parade happened over the weekend and one woman decided to voice her displeasure with her experience on a Lancaster Facebook group.
15th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade
The 15th annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade made its way through the Village of Lancaster on Saturday night.
WGRZ TV
2 The Outdoors: The future of Times Beach
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mother Nature can be a hard task mistress, even to her own. Times Beach Nature Preserve on the Outer Harbor has been mostly closed since 2019. A storm in October of that year spawned a seiche that heavily damaged the waterfront sanctuary. Jay Burney of Friends...
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
5 Buffalo Based Distilleries To Check Out
There are a lot of great reasons to live in Buffalo and Western New York, among them is the great access to food and drinks. With that access to drinks, comes lots of great distilleries that have been popping up all over the region. For various reasons, there hadn't been...
