ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo

Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project

Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win a 716BOX & a $75 Gift Card to Buffalo Gift Emporium

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Buffalo Gift Emporium to give away a 716BOX and a $75 Gift Card to Buffalo Gift Emporium. Give the gift of the all...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalobeerleague.com

Buffalo’s Biggest All-Local Holiday Market Happens Over 3 Full Days

This Thanksgiving weekend Step Out Buffalo’s Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market will take place over three full days at the historic Buffalo Powerhouse venue. The event will feature Buffalo and WNY’s best local vendors showcasing gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, and attendees will be able to enjoy free samples from local booze makers, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, baked goods, and more as they shop.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Diamonds in the Ruff benefit

Diamonds in the Ruff animal rescue will hold a vendor fair/basket raffle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Main-Transit firehall, 6777 Main St., Williamsville. Event includes 20 local artisans selling holiday items, dog apparel, Buffalo Bills items and much more. Basket raffle incudes high-end items. Raffle ticket sales close at 3 p.m.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Chandler Street Winter Market

The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
BUFFALO, NY
marketplace.org

How a Buffalo child care center saved itself by closing temporarily

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. More than two years after COVID-19 disrupted child care in America, Dasha Nadolinski made the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Organizations make sure neighbors are fed on Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For many Americans, Thanksgiving is the day to sit at the dinner table with family and friends to enjoy a meal and give thanks. But not everyone is able to afford a Thanksgiving Day meal, in fact food insecurity affects thousands of people across Western New York every day.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Hochul Urges DFS to Expedite Insurance Claims Stemming from Snowstorm

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – In response to the massive snowstorm that took place in the Buffalo area, Governor Kathy Hochul directed the department of financial services to help expedite insurance claims. The governor’s office says this will increase the number of insurance adjusters available to process claims and help...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Lancaster New York Woman Roasted On Social Media

A woman from Lancaster found out the hard way that if you voice your opinion on social media you are opening yourself up for other people to comment on your post. The Lancaster Christmas parade happened over the weekend and one woman decided to voice her displeasure with her experience on a Lancaster Facebook group.
LANCASTER, NY
WGRZ TV

2 The Outdoors: The future of Times Beach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mother Nature can be a hard task mistress, even to her own. Times Beach Nature Preserve on the Outer Harbor has been mostly closed since 2019. A storm in October of that year spawned a seiche that heavily damaged the waterfront sanctuary. Jay Burney of Friends...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]

Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
WEST SENECA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Buffalo Based Distilleries To Check Out

There are a lot of great reasons to live in Buffalo and Western New York, among them is the great access to food and drinks. With that access to drinks, comes lots of great distilleries that have been popping up all over the region. For various reasons, there hadn't been...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy