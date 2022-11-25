ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland woman gets 8 years probation for animal neglect

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249GxW_0jNOQAqP00

A Sewickley Township woman was sentenced to eight years of probation after being convicted of 61 counts of animal neglect. The animals taken from her home were to be forfeited to the Humane Society.

Nicole Marzole, 42, was not present at the nonjury trial Tuesday, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

She must pay almost $650,000 in restitution, according to the court order.

The charges were from a 2019 report that Marzole and Karl Kuhn had 39 animals, including cats, rabbits, goats, ducks and a dog and chicken, living at their home in deplorable conditions.

After giving the pair 10 days to fix the situation, a humane agent seized the animals when their living conditions did not change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IOU1_0jNOQAqP00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

JudyO'
2d ago

WHAT!! 😱 How will justice be achieved for all animals if judges give no punishment to match the conditions of the offenses? Get a backbone judges! These abusers a SICK and dangerous!

Reply(1)
3
Diane Merlin
3d ago

She should of gotten jail time and then be neglected!!!

Reply(1)
8
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland elected official cited for allegedly slapping fellow commissioner, making threats

A Rostraver commissioner was cited with two counts of harassment or physical contact and disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening people and slapping a fellow commissioner in the face during a township-sponsored Halloween event. The citations filed accuse John J. Lorenzo, 43, of Rostraver, of yelling obscenities, grabbing people by the...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Philly Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges

A Philadelphia man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug charges connected with an incident in Butler in 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 23-year-old Zion Elam-Sturgis admitted to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a substance containing cocaine in June of 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigating Recent Scam

State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
FORD CITY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County Sunoco robbed, police searching for suspects

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Friday night. In a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, they said the Sunoco Gas Station, located on the 10,000 block of Somerset Pike in Lincoln Township was robbed by two men around 8:40 p.m. Troopers said […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fight in Pa. bar spilled outside, led to stabbing: report

According to TribLive, police responded to a fight between two men inside a Greensburg, Westmoreland County, bar that spilled out into the street Thursday, resulting in one stabbing and an arrest. Anthony J. Sharp, 21, of Jeannette, admitted to stabbing the man after getting into an altercation with him inside...
GREENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police charge woman with setting house on fire

Police in in Duquesne, Allegheny County, have arrested and charged a woman that they say set a home on fire, according to a story from KDKA. Nia Enoch, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after police say she lit a house along South Fifth Street on fire. Citing court paperwork, KDKA...
DUQUESNE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy