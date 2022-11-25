ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

abc27.com

‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday festivities are in full swing in the state. Dozens of families flocked to the return of a popular Christmas lights display in Northumberland county. Knoebels Amusement Resort transformed into a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie Friday night. It’s the return of...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Santa Lights Mahanoy City Christmas Tree

Santa Claus was in Mahanoy City Saturday evening for the lighting of the borough's Christmas Tree at Centre and Catawissa Street. Saturday's Tree Lighting Ceremony began with a choral program that included performances by the Mahanoy City Elementary Band, Emily Frye, Shannon Tiboni, Anne McCabe, Liam Borden, Saint Theresa's CCD Class, and the Mahanoy City Cheerleaders.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames tear through rowhomes in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Flames tore through rowhomes early Monday morning in Schuylkill County. Crews were called to East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight. "When we arrived, we were faced with heavy fire coming out of the second floor. Crews went to work right away. We requested a second alarm for additional manpower. And being that it's a rowhome, we wanted to get additional help so we don't lose a lot," said Shenandoah Fire Chief Rick Examitas.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Plains Lions Club hosts Santa parade

Plenty of Santa sightings this time of year, including at a popular parade in Plains Township this Saturday. Hundreds joined him both during and after the parade. Parade participants marched and rode along the more than one-mile parade route in front of jolly old Saint Nick himself; all in the spirit of giving back to […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Fire Destroys Several Shenandoah Row Homes

A fire early Monday morning tore through several row homes in Shenandoah. Just before midnight, emergency personnel were called to 213 East Coal Street in Shenandoah for a house fire. While responding, the first chief reported seeing smoke from two blocks away and called in a working fire. The chief...
SHENANDOAH, PA
skooknews.com

Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville

A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Brewing company helps business after fire

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Union County is rallying behind a business devasted by a fire earlier this month. Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire. A portion of...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Kicking off Winterfest at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The buildings at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds have been transformed into a winter wonderland for Winterfest in Columbia County. "Winterfest is a vendor event where people can come do their Christmas shopping, but we are also having a ton of entertainment this year; we have something for the whole family," said Leighann Hunter, Winterfest Committee.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 27th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , born in Pottsville, PA, on March 15th, 1935, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and beloved caretakers on November 24, 2022, at Heather Glen Senior Living memory care unit in Allentown, Pa. She was 87 years old. Lois was the matriarch...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Santa Makes Yearly Visit to Girardville on Thanksgiving

Santa Claus and Rudolph made their yearly visit to Girardville on Thanksgiving evening. The annual event was sponsored by the Girardville Good Times Club. Santa was led through the borough by the Girard Hose and Rangers Hose Companies and made a final stop at borough hall where he met with children, listened to what they wanted for Christmas, and gave them a special treat.
GIRARDVILLE, PA
WBRE

1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Yuengling Participating in "Hops & Vines for Hunger" Campaign

Yuengling's Gift Shop is currently participating in the Hops and Vines for Hunger Campaign. The campaign is a fun and creative way to draw attention to an important issue, helping feed those in need in our home state of Pennsylvania this holiday season and throughout the year. "Feeding Pennsylvania is...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
READING, PA
Newswatch 16

See 'The Nutcracker' for free in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Christmas came a little early for those who love theatre. All performances of 'The Nutcracker' at the Ballet Theatre of Scranton are free!. The dance company says it is a gift to the community. Theatre at North held the first two performances Friday. If you didn't...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's

EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

