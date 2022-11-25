Read full article on original website
abc27.com
‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday festivities are in full swing in the state. Dozens of families flocked to the return of a popular Christmas lights display in Northumberland county. Knoebels Amusement Resort transformed into a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie Friday night. It’s the return of...
skooknews.com
Santa Lights Mahanoy City Christmas Tree
Santa Claus was in Mahanoy City Saturday evening for the lighting of the borough's Christmas Tree at Centre and Catawissa Street. Saturday's Tree Lighting Ceremony began with a choral program that included performances by the Mahanoy City Elementary Band, Emily Frye, Shannon Tiboni, Anne McCabe, Liam Borden, Saint Theresa's CCD Class, and the Mahanoy City Cheerleaders.
Flames tear through rowhomes in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Flames tore through rowhomes early Monday morning in Schuylkill County. Crews were called to East Coal Street in Shenandoah around midnight. "When we arrived, we were faced with heavy fire coming out of the second floor. Crews went to work right away. We requested a second alarm for additional manpower. And being that it's a rowhome, we wanted to get additional help so we don't lose a lot," said Shenandoah Fire Chief Rick Examitas.
Plains Lions Club hosts Santa parade
Plenty of Santa sightings this time of year, including at a popular parade in Plains Township this Saturday. Hundreds joined him both during and after the parade. Parade participants marched and rode along the more than one-mile parade route in front of jolly old Saint Nick himself; all in the spirit of giving back to […]
skooknews.com
Fire Destroys Several Shenandoah Row Homes
A fire early Monday morning tore through several row homes in Shenandoah. Just before midnight, emergency personnel were called to 213 East Coal Street in Shenandoah for a house fire. While responding, the first chief reported seeing smoke from two blocks away and called in a working fire. The chief...
skooknews.com
Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville
A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
Brewing company helps business after fire
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Union County is rallying behind a business devasted by a fire earlier this month. Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire. A portion of...
Kicking off Winterfest at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The buildings at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds have been transformed into a winter wonderland for Winterfest in Columbia County. "Winterfest is a vendor event where people can come do their Christmas shopping, but we are also having a ton of entertainment this year; we have something for the whole family," said Leighann Hunter, Winterfest Committee.
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 27th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , born in Pottsville, PA, on March 15th, 1935, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and beloved caretakers on November 24, 2022, at Heather Glen Senior Living memory care unit in Allentown, Pa. She was 87 years old. Lois was the matriarch...
skooknews.com
Santa Makes Yearly Visit to Girardville on Thanksgiving
Santa Claus and Rudolph made their yearly visit to Girardville on Thanksgiving evening. The annual event was sponsored by the Girardville Good Times Club. Santa was led through the borough by the Girard Hose and Rangers Hose Companies and made a final stop at borough hall where he met with children, listened to what they wanted for Christmas, and gave them a special treat.
1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
skooknews.com
Yuengling Participating in "Hops & Vines for Hunger" Campaign
Yuengling's Gift Shop is currently participating in the Hops and Vines for Hunger Campaign. The campaign is a fun and creative way to draw attention to an important issue, helping feed those in need in our home state of Pennsylvania this holiday season and throughout the year. "Feeding Pennsylvania is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
Lancaster Farming
The Vintage Nostalgia for Roller Rinks Experiences a Post-Pandemic Revival
MUNCY, Pa. — As a thing of yesteryear, roller rinks bring back feelings of nostalgia. The adage “what once was old, is new again,” certainly applies to roller skating, which has experienced a revival in the 2020s and shows no signs of slowing down. One unique Muncy...
WGAL
Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
See 'The Nutcracker' for free in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Christmas came a little early for those who love theatre. All performances of 'The Nutcracker' at the Ballet Theatre of Scranton are free!. The dance company says it is a gift to the community. Theatre at North held the first two performances Friday. If you didn't...
Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's
EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
