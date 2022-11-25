ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

80 Acre Market and Women’s Center of East Texas team up to help families who’ve experienced violence

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking. “The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals […]
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village holiday destination offers over 1,000 fresh firs while benefiting good cause

TYLER, Texas — The Cummins family was determined to find the perfect Christmas tree as they carried out their yearly tradition on Saturday afternoon. Rebekah Cummins said she and her husband Garth and their two children Winter, 9, and Lorelai, 5, had been all over town in search of the perfect tree. They were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’

Gilmer Community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves. Sunset Memorial Park and Croley Funeral Home are partnering up with the rotary club of Gilmer for the fifth year in a row, in efforts to raise funds for Wreaths Across America. Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas mission begins annual holiday toy drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texans celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend, the time has come again for one rescue mission to help those who will be in need over the Christmas holiday, particularly children, and toys to make their holidays joyful. While most East Texans are trying to recover from...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade

TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. "The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Hospitality Health E-R shooting in Longview

The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii began erupting on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List

If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans talk Black Friday deals

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Cathy Carter from Whitehouse usually doesn’t shop for Black Friday sales. “I avoid it like the plague usually because I figure there’s this huge crowds, and I’m not that big of a shopper anyways, I have to be drawn out for something I really think I want,” said Cathy Carter, a Black […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans are already Christmas tree shopping

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Robinsons family opened Danville Tree Farms in Kilgore back in 1982 and now many East Texas families get their Christmas trees there every year. Amanda Langford brings her children every year and she rotates who gets to pick the tree. This year her daughter, Ava Langford gets to pick the […]
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Retail Expert explains Black Friday turn out compared to previous years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Thanksgiving weekend used to kick off the holiday shopping season with big sales on Black Friday. However, habits have changed a great deal in the last few years. “It’s much calmer than it was then retailers have offered the values over the last month to get the...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

