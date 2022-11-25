Read full article on original website
Related
East Texans can support Wood County Blue Santa Fundraiser on Tuesday
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are invited to attend the Wood County Oh Whata Night Blue Santa Fundraiser on Tuesday. Local police are partnering with Whataburger and Walmart to raise funds to buy Christmas presents for children. The event is happening at the Mineola Whataburger at 2200 N. Pacific Street. and Walmart from […]
Longview, TX Woman Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Gifts aren’t Right for People of Faith
A Longview, TX Woman said she didn't feel that 'Let's Go Brandon'-themed gifts aren't a good choice for people of faith. I gotta say, this is one brave lady to post about both religion AND politics in a Longview, Texas social media group. But she did. And boy, did people respond.
inforney.com
How you can help Smith County nonprofits provide for those in need this Christmas season
As the Christmas season is ushered in, many Tyler area nonprofit organizations have started seasonal assistance programs. Here’s how to help:. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s annual toy drive has begun and will continue to accept donations until Dec. 15. Amelia Heatherly, director of development services at the East...
80 Acre Market and Women’s Center of East Texas team up to help families who’ve experienced violence
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking. “The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals […]
cbs19.tv
Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village holiday destination offers over 1,000 fresh firs while benefiting good cause
TYLER, Texas — The Cummins family was determined to find the perfect Christmas tree as they carried out their yearly tradition on Saturday afternoon. Rebekah Cummins said she and her husband Garth and their two children Winter, 9, and Lorelai, 5, had been all over town in search of the perfect tree. They were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village in Tyler.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview holds ‘Shop Small Business Saturday’
Gilmer Community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves. Sunset Memorial Park and Croley Funeral Home are partnering up with the rotary club of Gilmer for the fifth year in a row, in efforts to raise funds for Wreaths Across America. Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display...
KLTV
East Texas mission begins annual holiday toy drive
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texans celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend, the time has come again for one rescue mission to help those who will be in need over the Christmas holiday, particularly children, and toys to make their holidays joyful. While most East Texans are trying to recover from...
Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade
TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. "The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is...
Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
KTRE
Hospitality Health E-R shooting in Longview
The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii began erupting on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
East Texans talk Black Friday deals
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Cathy Carter from Whitehouse usually doesn’t shop for Black Friday sales. “I avoid it like the plague usually because I figure there’s this huge crowds, and I’m not that big of a shopper anyways, I have to be drawn out for something I really think I want,” said Cathy Carter, a Black […]
County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Van Zandt County celebrates 150th anniversary
TYLER, Texas — According to Latrell Bryant, the secret to having a long-running church is faithful and dedicated members to keep it going. County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Van Zandt County celebrated its 150th anniversary Sunday by gathering for a celebratory lunch. According to the Texas Historical Society,...
Operation Game Thief seeking information on white-tail buck dumped in Henderson County
TYLER, Texas — Operation Game Theft is seeking public help for information on an illegally dumped white-tailed buck in Henderson County. The white-tailed buck was dumped and left to waste on side of County Road 1311 near Crossroads on the late evening of Nov. 11 or early morning of Nov. 12.
East Texans are already Christmas tree shopping
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Robinsons family opened Danville Tree Farms in Kilgore back in 1982 and now many East Texas families get their Christmas trees there every year. Amanda Langford brings her children every year and she rotates who gets to pick the tree. This year her daughter, Ava Langford gets to pick the […]
inforney.com
44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event kicks off next week
The Junior League of Tyler, Inc. and the 2022 Mistletoe & Magic committee invite you to join them at the Rose Garden Center from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 for the 44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event. “Join us as we come together as a community to celebrate...
KLTV
Retail Expert explains Black Friday turn out compared to previous years
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Thanksgiving weekend used to kick off the holiday shopping season with big sales on Black Friday. However, habits have changed a great deal in the last few years. “It’s much calmer than it was then retailers have offered the values over the last month to get the...
KLTV
Gilmer community seeks donations to lay 500 wreaths across veterans’ graves
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunset Memorial Park and Croley Funeral Home are partnering up with the Rotary Club of Gilmer for the fifth year in a row in an effort to raise funds for Wreaths Across America. Wreaths Across America is an initiative that began in the 1990s after the...
Henderson County boy dies in carbon monoxide filled home, 3 others in the hospital
A Henderson County boy is dead and two younger children are in a Fort Worth hospital after they were found unconscious at a Gun Barrel City home filled with carbon monoxide.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0