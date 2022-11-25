Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local shopping boom: Macon businesses see influx of holiday shoppers
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday traffic is only getting started in downtown Macon. Some businesses in the area have received an influx of customers over the past 5 days. Barefoot Tavern in downtown Macon is one of them. They say they had their work...
Sticker Search: Macon promotes small business Saturday with prize
MACON, Ga. — It was very busy in downtown Macon today, as shoppers were out and about for small business Saturday. But while folks were shopping for deals, some were looking for a different items - stickers hidden in some of the stores. Newtown Macon partnered with more than...
'We stayed outside, slept in the car': Black Friday shoppers find big deals in Macon discount store
MACON, Ga. — There are 29 days until Christmas, and people are hustling to get gifts. This Black Friday, shoppers came out in Central Georgia looking for a good deal. From Black Friday until Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation expects about 166 million people to shop for deals, bringing in anywhere from $940 to $960 billion.
'It goes right back into our community': Perry encourages shopping local for Small Business Saturday
PERRY, Ga. — Right here in Central Georgia, theCity of Perry is encouraging you to come spend your dollars in the heart of downtown. The Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving is typically prime shopping time. As shoppers flood stores all over the state of Georgia, the city of Perry...
'Much joy and family': Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off for biggest year yet
MACON, Ga. — Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people view Black Friday as the start of the holiday season. In downtown Macon, the season kicked off Friday with the 6th annual Christmas Light Extravaganza. It's become a Macon tradition, and this year is the biggest edition ever. The...
Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon
MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
'Our family tradition continues': Bass Pro Shops welcome guests on Thanksgiving Day
MACON, Ga. — On Thanksgiving Day many families gathered to share a warm meal, while others hit the stores before the Black Friday rush. On holidays like this one, lots of stores close their doors. Home Depot, Marshalls, Aldi, Walmart, and Bath & Body Works, are among the many...
Sorry automobiles!: Warner Robins hosts Planes & Trains event
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — All aboard! The Planes and Trains event took flight on Saturday in Warner Robins, as many people showed up to view miniature model planes, trains, and more. November is national rain month, and each year the Middle Georgia Railroad Club hosts this event to celebrate.
'You never get over': Macon family battles holiday blues with Thanksgiving 5K to honor late mother, Bellvue restaurant owner
MACON, Ga. — Many families deal with grief over lost loved ones on the holidays. Macon's Lockett family is no different. This year, they want to turn their grief into holiday joy with a 5K to honor cancer patients and their families. "She never walked in the room and...
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. “There’s no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace. Your life is...
'In my head, it helped my heart': Macon teen with rare condition continues following soccer dream
MACON, Ga. — From a black belt in Taekwondo to playing indoor and outdoor soccer, this 17-year-old teen is keeping herself busy, even with a rare condition. Abigail Gleaton was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. According to the American Heart Association, it's a heart defect that is more common in children with Down syndrome and DiGeorge syndrome. It's when there is poor blood flow to the heart.
'Still lacking in communication': People in east Macon neighborhood react to school speeding cameras resuming
MACON, Ga. — Drivers, you'll want to listen up. Macon-Bibb County will start back ticketing using speeding cameras in front of several county schools beginning Monday. That's after the county gave drivers a two-week long grace period. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one woman who was affected by this...
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
MACON, Ga. — We all know what its like to be painfully cold. Some Central Georgia families may not be able to afford coats for their children this winter. Ava Hardy is working to provide just a little warmth for those less fortunate in this story that comes straight from the heart!
Peach Schools' exhibit showcases educational artifacts of county's past
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Peach County Board of Education is calling on alumni and families of Fort Valley and Byron to add to a very special collection. Earlier this year, the board found a new home at the old Peach County High School on Campus Drive. What used...
wgxa.tv
Speed cameras in Macon school zones return to full enforcement
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The previous temporary changes made to school zone camera enforcement are no longer in effect beginning on Monday. “Enforcing the speed limit around our schools is necessary to protecting our children and community, so the camera enforcement is about changing behaviors,” says Macon Mayor Lester Miller. “With people getting multiple tickets in these first few months – some getting dozens – we think they are getting the message that we are serious about protecting our children.”
Central Georgia expert offers holiday pet safety 'do's and don'ts'
MACON, Ga. — During the holidays, families aren't the only ones looking to get a belly full of that good Thanksgiving dinner. Your four-legged family members are also probably looking to get a taste, too, but not all food is good food when it comes to keeping them safe.
Rain is forecast, so will the Macon Pops concert still kick off the Christmas Light Extravaganza?
MACON, Ga. — Up to 10,000 people are expected in downtown Friday evening to kickoff the Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza. Those checking the weather forecast, which shows an 80 percent chance of rain Friday, decreasing to 40 percent that night, might have doubts about whether the free Macon Pops concert is still a go.
Byron Christmas tree farm shares tips on keeping your live tree fresh
BYRON, Ga. — It's that time of the year again where you need to decide whether to put up a live Christmas tree or an artificial one. If you haven't made it out to Roberts Christmas Tree Farm just outside of Byron, you might want to get here this week. 13WMAZ has already seen several families looking for the perfect tree.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warner Robins (GA)
Warner Robins is nestled in Peach and Houston counties in the heart of Georgia, United States. It is known as the eleventh most populous incorporated city in Georgia, with a population of 81,446 during the 2021 census. The city offers every visitor a sense of belonging, providing a welcoming and...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 2