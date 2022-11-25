ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

13WMAZ

Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon

MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'In my head, it helped my heart': Macon teen with rare condition continues following soccer dream

MACON, Ga. — From a black belt in Taekwondo to playing indoor and outdoor soccer, this 17-year-old teen is keeping herself busy, even with a rare condition. Abigail Gleaton was born with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. According to the American Heart Association, it's a heart defect that is more common in children with Down syndrome and DiGeorge syndrome. It's when there is poor blood flow to the heart.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Speed cameras in Macon school zones return to full enforcement

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The previous temporary changes made to school zone camera enforcement are no longer in effect beginning on Monday. “Enforcing the speed limit around our schools is necessary to protecting our children and community, so the camera enforcement is about changing behaviors,” says Macon Mayor Lester Miller. “With people getting multiple tickets in these first few months – some getting dozens – we think they are getting the message that we are serious about protecting our children.”
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Byron Christmas tree farm shares tips on keeping your live tree fresh

BYRON, Ga. — It's that time of the year again where you need to decide whether to put up a live Christmas tree or an artificial one. If you haven't made it out to Roberts Christmas Tree Farm just outside of Byron, you might want to get here this week. 13WMAZ has already seen several families looking for the perfect tree.
BYRON, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warner Robins (GA)

Warner Robins is nestled in Peach and Houston counties in the heart of Georgia, United States. It is known as the eleventh most populous incorporated city in Georgia, with a population of 81,446 during the 2021 census. The city offers every visitor a sense of belonging, providing a welcoming and...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
