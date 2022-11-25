ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

cbs4indy.com

2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian hit, killed in Irvington area

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased shortly after […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana

HOPE, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jesse Bragg suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOPE, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Collision near Anderson involving a semi-truck and a dump truck sent two people to hospital

Madison County, Indiana – A collision that occurred early on Friday morning on Interstate 69 involving a semi-truck and a dump truck resulted in the injuries of two drivers. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the impact caused both vehicles to flip over, and the drivers involved in the accident sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man injured in overnight shooting at vacant home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday after a man was hurt in a shooting at a vacant home on the city’s east side. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot at in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue. That’s a residential area just off of New York Street between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Fire dept. responds to house fire

The Zionsville Fire Dept. was dispatched 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 25 to a house fire at 12202 Daugherty Dr. in Zionsville. Smoke could be seen from miles away and multiple 911 calls were placed while crews responded, indicating it was a working fire, according to a release. Two residents were...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

19-year-old killed during crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Union City man was killed Wednesday during a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities identified the man as Kaden M. Purdin. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of South...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Danville police issue traffic alert for Winterland Holiday Light Show

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville police have issued a traffic plan for the Winterland Holiday Light Show in Ellis Park until the end of December, according to a Facebook post from Danville Metropolitan Police Department. The Winterland Holiday Light Show entrance will only be accessible from the west-bound...
DANVILLE, IN
WTHR

Fatality reported in I-69 semi crash

ANDERSON, Ind — INDOT reports a person is dead after a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A semi trailer overturned between Markelville Road and Rangeline Road near Anderson. Indiana State Police has not yet released any details in the...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

WISH-TV

Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
CARMEL, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew County under marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS – Parts of south-central Indiana will be under a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). The primary threat from these storms will be strong to potentially severe wind gusts, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 mph Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 60s and remain warm through Tuesday night, before dropping rapidly around sunrise Wednesday.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

The First Sentencing in a 2019 Indy Murder

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has finally been sentenced in a 2019 murder. Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Fernando Bornstein will spend 55 years in prison for the murder of Meliton Salazar near downtown Indianapolis. It was October 9th, 2019, when police arrived at the area of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kokomo woman charged after man found dead with drugs in system

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman is now facing charges after a man was found dead in an apartment complex in September. Police responded to the apartment on Kokomo's south side on Sept. 29, 2022. They found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Howard County Coroner's Office determined his cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.
KOKOMO, IN

