INDIANAPOLIS – Parts of south-central Indiana will be under a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). The primary threat from these storms will be strong to potentially severe wind gusts, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 mph Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 60s and remain warm through Tuesday night, before dropping rapidly around sunrise Wednesday.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO