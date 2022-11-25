Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Duro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos EleganteSteven DoyleDallas, TX
The City of Dallas could Soon Ban Gas-Powered Landscaping EquipmentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Holiday events, historical festivities lined up in the Leader communities for the week of Nov. 27
Lewisville and Carrollton have a long list of activities scheduled for the week of Nov. 27, including holiday events downtown and historical winter festivities. Take a look at the top five events to participate in this week. Christmas at the Perry.
starlocalmedia.com
Variety of holiday events scheduled for the Lakeside Journal communities for the week of Nov. 27
A long list of holiday events are here to ring in the holiday season in The Colony and Little Elm. Take a look at the top five events lined up in the Lakeside Journal communities for the week of Nov. 27. Holiday in the Park.
starlocalmedia.com
Live entertainment, local activities slated in Coppell for the week of Nov. 27
This week’s top five things in Coppell feature a theatre production, holiday festivities and more. Take a look at some of this week’s events scheduled for the week of Nov. 27. Paper quilling.
starlocalmedia.com
Drawing lessons, parades, music and more: here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 27
Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 27.
starlocalmedia.com
Have yourself a magical holiday season with this list of merry & bright activities
Festivals, performances, lightings and more...see what's happening in your area to celebrate the holidays.
starlocalmedia.com
Farmers fight on: Lewisville bound for 4th round of playoffs for 1st time since 1996
ARLINGTON – Moments after Lewisville senior Caden Jenkins blocked a 46-yard field goal, the excitement grew on his face as he watched his brother, senior Cameren Jenkins, scoop the ball and return to the Keller 36. “I was just excited that I made a play,” Caden said. “All of...
starlocalmedia.com
Star power: Allen, Prosper ISD, McKinney ISD volleyball stars pick up 5-6A honors
After catching fire in the 2021 playoffs en route to a regional quarterfinal appearance, the Prosper volleyball team picked up where it left off this season. The Lady Eagles advanced the regional finals — their first five-round playoff run since 2018 — and finished just two set wins shy of qualifying the Class 6A state tournament. It'll give Prosper plenty of motivation for the offseason as it prepares for 2023, and they'll head into next year with a district championship to defend after running the table for a perfect 14-0 mark in 5-6A.
starlocalmedia.com
Farmers fight on!: Photos from Lewisville's regional semifinal blowout win over Keller
The Lewisville football team turned in a dominant effort in Saturday's regional final, routing Keller 43-3 from Choctaw Stadium. Check out photos from the ballgame.
starlocalmedia.com
Highlight reel: Memorable moments aplenty from another year of HS volleyball
The 2022 high school volleyball season came to a close last weekend with many a state champion crowned across the state. Six programs across the state hoisted a state title over three days of competition in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Center during the annual UIL state tournament, and six others basked in that same championship glory as part of the TAPPS state tournament, held in Waco.
starlocalmedia.com
One to go: Chargers rout Lubbock Trinity to advance to Division III title game
Dallas Christian took one more step its journey to win a state championship and it did so in impressive fashion. The Chargers (12-1) dominated in all three phases from start to finish as they rolled to a 35-0 shutout of Lubbock Trinity Christian on Saturday in the TAPPS Division III state semifinals at Clyde Bulldog Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
BoBo's Show: Blow leading young Lady Wildcats while taking on large scoring role
Salese Blow is just a few weeks into her senior season with the Plano girls basketball team, and the Wichita State commit has already submitted a career-best performance. Blow helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 68-53 victory over Lake Highlands earlier in the season on Nov. 11 by scoring a career-high 46 points and she recently picked up all-tournament honors after averaging more than 35 points per game for her team at the Allen Lady Eagle Hoopfest.
starlocalmedia.com
All the action from Prosper's regional semifinal win over North Crowley
The Prosper football team continued its playoff run on Saturday with a 35-21 victory over previously undefeated North Crowley. Check out some of the action from Choctaw Stadium.
Comments / 0