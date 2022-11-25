ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Star power: Allen, Prosper ISD, McKinney ISD volleyball stars pick up 5-6A honors

After catching fire in the 2021 playoffs en route to a regional quarterfinal appearance, the Prosper volleyball team picked up where it left off this season. The Lady Eagles advanced the regional finals — their first five-round playoff run since 2018 — and finished just two set wins shy of qualifying the Class 6A state tournament. It'll give Prosper plenty of motivation for the offseason as it prepares for 2023, and they'll head into next year with a district championship to defend after running the table for a perfect 14-0 mark in 5-6A.
Highlight reel: Memorable moments aplenty from another year of HS volleyball

The 2022 high school volleyball season came to a close last weekend with many a state champion crowned across the state. Six programs across the state hoisted a state title over three days of competition in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Center during the annual UIL state tournament, and six others basked in that same championship glory as part of the TAPPS state tournament, held in Waco.
One to go: Chargers rout Lubbock Trinity to advance to Division III title game

Dallas Christian took one more step its journey to win a state championship and it did so in impressive fashion. The Chargers (12-1) dominated in all three phases from start to finish as they rolled to a 35-0 shutout of Lubbock Trinity Christian on Saturday in the TAPPS Division III state semifinals at Clyde Bulldog Stadium.
BoBo's Show: Blow leading young Lady Wildcats while taking on large scoring role

Salese Blow is just a few weeks into her senior season with the Plano girls basketball team, and the Wichita State commit has already submitted a career-best performance. Blow helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 68-53 victory over Lake Highlands earlier in the season on Nov. 11 by scoring a career-high 46 points and she recently picked up all-tournament honors after averaging more than 35 points per game for her team at the Allen Lady Eagle Hoopfest.
