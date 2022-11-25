Small businesses work for big sales: Holiday promotions, personal touches help local shops compete

Online retail allows shopping in your PJs, but locally-owned businesses bring instant gratification when shopping for holiday gifts, advocates said.

Locally owned small businesses are ready for what they hope will be a big holiday shopping season beginning with this week’s “Small Business Saturday,” a promotion that offers sales and specials and a reminder that helping local businesses helps the local community.

“We encourage online shopping if you’re shopping with a local business,” said Trent McGee, president of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. “We obviously prefer and want our citizens to shop in stores. It goes such a long way when people go into these businesses and visit with the employees, build that relationship, make that connection. It means a lot to them (the businesses) and I like to think it means a lot to the customer.”

Small businesses continue facing ongoing pandemic challenges like inflation and staff shortages, McGee said. “I think it’s pretty apparent when you go out and you’re shopping, or you are visiting a local restaurant, cafe or coffee shop, you can see those businesses are short-staffed. Sometimes when the lines are long, you can sense their stress. They need our support.”

The chamber, working with a local television station, is sponsoring “There’s No Place Like LOCAL,” a series of 30-second videos promoting local businesses on social media. McGee said the videos are a reminder of the importance of local businesses.

One of the participating businesses is Pink a Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store, 505-B Red Banks Road. Carrie Lewis has operated the business for 16 years. Her daughter Taylor Keen is the store manager.

Lewis said she’s experienced “exorbitant” increases in shipping costs over the last year, but continues offering free shipping on full-price orders.

“Those costs have really cut into our operating expenses and budget,” Lewis said. However, she continues the free shipping because customers expect it.

Competition with online shopping and other clothing outlets poses challenges but Pink offers personal touches shoppers can’t find online, its owners said.

Keen said she and her mother want their customers to feel special. The business will do giveaways on Saturday and offer refreshments. Members of the loyalty program will get double points and earn a $20 certificate when they reach 500, Keen said.

“A lot of people think we are corporately owned, but we are a licensee so we really advocate for Small Business Saturday,” Keene said.

American Express launched the Small Business Saturday campaign in 2010.

It’s estimated that $23.3 billion is spent during Small Business Saturday, according to a 2021 survey commissioned by American Express.

The dollars spent at small, locally owned businesses and restaurants stay in the community, McGee said. Local governments receive a portion of sales tax revenue, he said, and there is the money spent on wages, taxes paid and contributions to community groups.

“We give back to the community, tons of donations per year. I think our donations last year were over $10,000, back into the community,” Lewis said.

Her store participates in “Shop and Share” events, where a percentage of sales is donated to a local nonprofit, with organizations such as Riley’s Army, or breast cancer awareness. The business also helps local schools and donate to events such as the Art Ball.

“If you want your money and your dollars to stay in the community, shop local,” Lewis said.