Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
vucommodores.com
Team 2 Sets Expectations High for 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The ending to Vanderbilt’s 2022 season could not have been more disappointing. Actually, it was worse than that, second-year head coach Clark Lea said Saturday night after a 56-0 defeat to No. 10 Tennessee. “That was painful and I hurt for these guys because they...
247Sports
Every commitment in Vols' 2023 class
Tennessee currently has the nation's No. 11 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings, with the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class now just a little more than three weeks away. And the Vols are still hoping to add at least a few more players to their class down the stretch.
247Sports
Tennessee moves up in top-25 polls after shutting out Vanderbilt
Tennessee clinched its first 10-win regular season in 19 years with a dominant shutout win at Vanderbilt on Saturday night. The Vols navigated the process of moving past the rough loss at South Carolina during the week and handled a rainy night in Nashville to turn in a complete all-around performance, shutting out the Commodores despite a lengthy and growing injury list. Tennessee on Sunday moved up three spots to No. 8 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and climbed two spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press Poll and now awaits the release of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, which will impact the bowl destination and opponent for the Vols.
247Sports
Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
vucommodores.com
Peck Picked For An Additional Hall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vanderbilt women’s basketball standout Carolyn Peck will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, it was announced on Sunday. Peck, who was selected for inclusion in the class as a coach, will be honored at the organization’s annual induction...
vucommodores.com
Heading North
Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) at VCU Rams (4-2) Wednesday, Nov. 30 • 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) Winners of three of their last four games, the Commodores head to Richmond, Virginia, to take on VCU. Vandy is coming off a 67-59 win over Fresno State in the Wooden Legacy...
vucommodores.com
Commodores Fall in Season Finale
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, with Jabari Small running for two more scores as ninth-ranked Tennessee never trailed in a 56-0 win over Vanderbilt on a rainy Saturday night. The Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference ) rebounded from losing...
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea talks 'painful' blowout loss to Tennessee, gives thoughts on 2022 season
A return to the postseason will have to wait at least one more year for Vanderbilt, as the Commodores fell flat Saturday in a 56-0 loss to in-state rival Tennessee. As a result, Vanderbilt ended the 2022 season with a record of 5-7 in its second year under coach Clark Lea.
tennisrecruiting.net
Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee
After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dee Williams unleashes 73-yard punt return TD, busts out stanky leg celebration
Dee Williams ran like he’d wanted to score on a punt return all season, and the Tennessee speedster delivered on Saturday at Vanderbilt. Williams returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown, and then busted out a stanky leg celebration with teammates. That was Tennessee’s first punt return for...
WKRN
Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee
A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Suspects use ‘Cash Cash Scam’ to steal $10K from …. Detectives are looking...
Lady Raiders Beat McMinn County in Blowout; Raiders Win Twice
After jumping to a halftime lead of 43-17, Coffee County went on to defeat the Lady Cherokees on Saturday afternoon at Bradley Central in Cleveland, 82-29. A majority of the second half was played under the mercy rule (running clock). Sophomores Olivia Vinson and Channah Gannon led the Lady Raiders...
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
matadornetwork.com
The 8 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville
Barbecue isn’t a monolith. The styles of this iconic American cuisine vary depending on where you are in the country. Memphis is about smoked pork, hot wings (served with a sweet, sticky sauce), and barbecue spaghetti (the dish was a favorite of local favorite son Elvis Presley). Texas-style barbecue is about cooking low and slow. Texans will throw a variety of meats on the fire, but brisket is the Lone Star specialty. The sauce served on meats smoked in North Carolina barbecue pits is more vinegar-y than sweet. The best BBQ in Nashville rarely shows up on these lists of the best barbecue in America — but maybe that should change.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
Man dies after catching on fire at Nashville hospital
A Middle Tennessee woman became a widow on Thanksgiving after she says her husband caught fire while being treated at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
WKRN
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead
Google trends break down most wanted gifts for 2022. Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In...
Tennessee Tribune
Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
wbtw.com
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting at Tennessee hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after police said he opened fire Saturday inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Officers were sent to the hospital to respond to reports of shots fired and a man with a gun in the hospital’s stairwell. According to an affidavit, security guards told officers they heard at least two gunshots go off in the stairwell, and that they believed the suspect was located on the fourth floor.
