Tennessee clinched its first 10-win regular season in 19 years with a dominant shutout win at Vanderbilt on Saturday night. The Vols navigated the process of moving past the rough loss at South Carolina during the week and handled a rainy night in Nashville to turn in a complete all-around performance, shutting out the Commodores despite a lengthy and growing injury list. Tennessee on Sunday moved up three spots to No. 8 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and climbed two spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press Poll and now awaits the release of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, which will impact the bowl destination and opponent for the Vols.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO