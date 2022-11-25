In the age of reboots, revivals and prequels, Antonio Banderas is sharing thoughts on who would make a great choice to follow in his masked footsteps as the legendary Zorro. The actor, who played the swashbuckling hero in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro" and sequel "The Legend of Zorro" in 2005, said his "Uncharted" costar Tom Holland would be a perfect fit for the role, in a video interview published Saturday with Comicbook.com.

