Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Antonio Banderas thinks Tom Holland would be a great Zorro in a reboot
In the age of reboots, revivals and prequels, Antonio Banderas is sharing thoughts on who would make a great choice to follow in his masked footsteps as the legendary Zorro. The actor, who played the swashbuckling hero in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro" and sequel "The Legend of Zorro" in 2005, said his "Uncharted" costar Tom Holland would be a perfect fit for the role, in a video interview published Saturday with Comicbook.com.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jennifer Grey promises other 'Dirty Dancing' characters in sequel
Jennifer Grey's Frances "Baby" Houseman isn't the only original "Dirty Dancing" character returning for the sequel. The actress told "Extra" that "Baby" will be joined by more characters from the 1987 hit film, though all "quite a few years older." "I would say that you can count on it being...
Comments / 0