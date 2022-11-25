Read full article on original website
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts and a coach who was hired out of ESPN’s studios. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference, saying not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments.
The Washington Commanders defeated the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, their sixth win in their previous seven games. The Commanders now hold the NFC’s final playoff spot, an amazing accomplishment considering Washington began the season with a 1-4 record. Washington faced a different in Atlanta’s offense. The Falcons are a run-first...
