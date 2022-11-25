HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts and a coach who was hired out of ESPN’s studios. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference, saying not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments.

