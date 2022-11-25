Read full article on original website
KEVN
City crews winterize rose beds at Memorial and Halley parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warm fall temperatures produced later-than-normal drop in leaves, causing a delay for the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department crews in providing a winter cover for the numerous rose beds in Memorial and Halley parks. “We had a little later to normal leaf drop,” said...
KEVN
Very cold tomorrow
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Rapid City Area Schools turn to the community for help paying of lunch balances. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:48...
KEVN
Just Jymnastics teaching young athletes life lessons
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the gymnastics season underway, Just Jymnastics in Rapid City is doing much more than teaching kids about the sport. Ben Burns has more on the gym’s mission to help its athletes battle through challenges on and off the floor.
KEVN
Stevens celebrates fall state championships
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It was a memorable fall sports season over at the Stevens high school. The Raider girls tennis, boys soccer, as well as boys and girls cross country teams all won state championships.
KEVN
‘Tis the season to be shopping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last weekend the streets were filled with shoppers looking for the best deals, and retailers delivered. Decades Vintage, a downtown Rapid City clothing shop that has been around since 2016, had a good weekend. Justice Glassgow, manager of Decades Vintage, says the store saw more shoppers this year compared to last year.
KEVN
Ready...Set...Shop!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, which means stores are putting out big sales for customers to cash in on. With the current state of the economy and inflation digging into people’s pockets, it was expected that stores would see much smaller crowds.
KEVN
Holiday lights, cards and wrapping paper could be recycled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From holiday cards to the eccentric decorations many Americans put up for the holidays, it is common for us to throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, according to Stanford University. One of the more common decorations is string lights, but...
KEVN
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational. This year, 21 hotels in Rapid City are making a generous donation to accommodate those participating. Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52...
KEVN
Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday, Main Street Square hosted its Winter Market, which brought together vendors to showcase their products. Heading into the Christmas holiday finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be difficult, but Main Street Square is encouraging shoppers to look closer to home when making a purchase.
KEVN
Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
KEVN
Jolly Saint Nicholas is back for the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sleigh bells of Saint Nicholas are back, and he is at Uptown Rapid. This Saturday Santa flew back into Rapid and is ready to take down those Christmas wish lists. There is a new Santa display this year with lights, blowup ornaments, and balloon...
county17.com
Morning snow chances fall off but chill is on the way
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will be chilly today as the forecast high is 28 degrees, but that will feel downright warm compared to Tuesday’s high of 14 as a cold front passes through the area. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has given a 50%...
newscenter1.tv
Free holiday fun at Main Street Square this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D.- It’s going to be a festive time on in downtown Rapid City Saturday. Main Street Square’s Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is taking place from 2 PM to 6 PM Saturday leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. The fun gets started with performances from the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and a collection of local vendors showcasing hand crafted goods. Ice skating on the rink will be open for extended hours and there’s even a visit from Santa expected.
KEVN
A university program changing the way STEM is looked at
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The saying “art doesn’t belong in engineering” is a common stigma that is reciprocated throughout the STEM field. Although, South Dakota Mines is trying to challenge that by having a specific program for the sole purpose of incorporating both the arts and engineering.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
KEVN
Holiday shopping goes local as small businesses are preparing for Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hometown shops are ready to make this holiday shopping season one to remember. Local shop owners recognize many are being careful with their money and working hard to get the most bang for their buck. “We get a lot more traffic downtown which is nice....
newscenter1.tv
TOP TEN: Vote for Rowan Grace tonight on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – That’s right! Rowan Grace will be LIVE tonight on The Voice singing a song that the fans have picked out for her. Be sure to vote tonight! Check out our Rowan Grace page for how to vote. Remember you can vote on the official Voice app or the Voice website. Voting won’t start until the show goes live. So in the meantime, check out this video of Rowan practicing with her coach Blake Shelton, and a quick interview she did about tonight’s show.
kotatv.com
Cooking Beef with Eric - Chili Cornbread Pot Pies
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a family-friendly recipe everyone will enjoy during the holidays. After all of that complicated holiday cooking, it’s great to find something easy and delicious!. First, make the chili. All you need to do is brown a pound of lean ground beef. When...
newscenter1.tv
Why you should shop locally: Here’s a few businesses in the Rapid City to visit any day of year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Small businesses in Rapid City were pretty busy for Small Business Saturday. Most places had deals, specials and even giveaways if you purchased certain items. Why you should shop locally:. You are supporting other people in the community. For many people it’s their only job,...
newscenter1.tv
Honoring our veterans this holiday season: Donate a wreath at Black Hills National Cemetery
As of Sunday, 98% of the veteran’s graves at Black Hills National Cemetery will not receive a wreath for Christmas. The deadline to donate a wreath is Wednesday, November 30. Over 23,000 veterans are buried at Black Hills National Cemetery, just outside of Sturgis. Here is how the people...
