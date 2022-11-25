ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City crews winterize rose beds at Memorial and Halley parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warm fall temperatures produced later-than-normal drop in leaves, causing a delay for the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department crews in providing a winter cover for the numerous rose beds in Memorial and Halley parks. “We had a little later to normal leaf drop,” said...
Very cold tomorrow

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Rapid City Area Schools turn to the community for help paying of lunch balances. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:48...
Just Jymnastics teaching young athletes life lessons

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the gymnastics season underway, Just Jymnastics in Rapid City is doing much more than teaching kids about the sport. Ben Burns has more on the gym’s mission to help its athletes battle through challenges on and off the floor.
Stevens celebrates fall state championships

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It was a memorable fall sports season over at the Stevens high school. The Raider girls tennis, boys soccer, as well as boys and girls cross country teams all won state championships.
‘Tis the season to be shopping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last weekend the streets were filled with shoppers looking for the best deals, and retailers delivered. Decades Vintage, a downtown Rapid City clothing shop that has been around since 2016, had a good weekend. Justice Glassgow, manager of Decades Vintage, says the store saw more shoppers this year compared to last year.
Ready...Set...Shop!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, which means stores are putting out big sales for customers to cash in on. With the current state of the economy and inflation digging into people’s pockets, it was expected that stores would see much smaller crowds.
Holiday lights, cards and wrapping paper could be recycled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From holiday cards to the eccentric decorations many Americans put up for the holidays, it is common for us to throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, according to Stanford University. One of the more common decorations is string lights, but...
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational. This year, 21 hotels in Rapid City are making a generous donation to accommodate those participating. Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52...
Main Street Square’s winter market brings shoppers to local businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday, Main Street Square hosted its Winter Market, which brought together vendors to showcase their products. Heading into the Christmas holiday finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be difficult, but Main Street Square is encouraging shoppers to look closer to home when making a purchase.
Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
Jolly Saint Nicholas is back for the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sleigh bells of Saint Nicholas are back, and he is at Uptown Rapid. This Saturday Santa flew back into Rapid and is ready to take down those Christmas wish lists. There is a new Santa display this year with lights, blowup ornaments, and balloon...
Morning snow chances fall off but chill is on the way

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will be chilly today as the forecast high is 28 degrees, but that will feel downright warm compared to Tuesday’s high of 14 as a cold front passes through the area. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has given a 50%...
Free holiday fun at Main Street Square this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D.- It’s going to be a festive time on in downtown Rapid City Saturday. Main Street Square’s Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is taking place from 2 PM to 6 PM Saturday leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. The fun gets started with performances from the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and a collection of local vendors showcasing hand crafted goods. Ice skating on the rink will be open for extended hours and there’s even a visit from Santa expected.
A university program changing the way STEM is looked at

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The saying “art doesn’t belong in engineering” is a common stigma that is reciprocated throughout the STEM field. Although, South Dakota Mines is trying to challenge that by having a specific program for the sole purpose of incorporating both the arts and engineering.
WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
TOP TEN: Vote for Rowan Grace tonight on The Voice

RAPID CITY, S.D. – That’s right! Rowan Grace will be LIVE tonight on The Voice singing a song that the fans have picked out for her. Be sure to vote tonight! Check out our Rowan Grace page for how to vote. Remember you can vote on the official Voice app or the Voice website. Voting won’t start until the show goes live. So in the meantime, check out this video of Rowan practicing with her coach Blake Shelton, and a quick interview she did about tonight’s show.
Cooking Beef with Eric - Chili Cornbread Pot Pies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a family-friendly recipe everyone will enjoy during the holidays. After all of that complicated holiday cooking, it’s great to find something easy and delicious!. First, make the chili. All you need to do is brown a pound of lean ground beef. When...
