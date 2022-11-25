ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Related
NOLA.com

Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
WWL-AMFM

Two burned bodies found on the Northshore

Police say they are investigating after finding a pair of burned bodies in the Historic Downtown Covington. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 AM, the Covington Police Department responded to the scene of an apparent double homicide
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Houma police investigating shooting that injured 1 man

HOUMA, La. — Houma Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that injured one man in the early hours of Monday. According to police, the victim was standing in the parking lot of Club Thirsty, located in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue, when someone began shooting for an unknown reason.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-TV

18-year-old killed on Canal Street Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Canal Street. Police say an 18-year-old man was walking when the suspect, a 15-year-old male, approached him and shot him multiple times. The suspect was immediately arrested by officers in the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter

Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
PARADIS, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Investigating Afternoon Shooting

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of Iris Street & Sanders Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the...
NOLA.com

St. Charles Parish assesses damage after tornado knocks out power

At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost power and some buildings were damaged when a tornado struck Paradis on Saturday afternoon. Roofing materials were ripped from their anchors between Cadow and Bayou Gauche roads, and tree limbs and power lines were downed on the west bank of St. Charles Parish. Westbound U.S. 90 was closed to tall vehicles because of sagging power lines.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

