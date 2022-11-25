Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A small plane crash-landed in a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

It happened at about 8 a.m. on the property of a Carvana used-car dealer off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70.

ISP said no one was injured.

(Photo By Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo By Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)



(Photo By Amy Ellis)

(Photo By Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

The pilot — a 54-year-old from Palm Bay, Florida — told authorities that he had just taken off from the Indianapolis Regional Airport in his Cirrus Vision Jet SF50 and was on his way to Florida. As he tried to gain altitude, the jet began to sputter and stall. When the aircraft went nose-up and lost power, the pilot said he activated the jet’s emergency system that deployed a parachute from its front. The parachute allowed the jet to slowly glide down to the earth with the pilot safely inside.

The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and other entities will investigate the cause of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.