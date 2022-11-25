ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

Most popular baby names for girls in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in South Dakota in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational. This year, 21 hotels in Rapid City are making a generous donation to accommodate those participating. Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

South Dakota News Watch: South Dakota retailers adapt to online shopping trend by improving in-person experience

South Dakota retailers hope to take advantage of a national trend toward increasing in-store shopping this holiday season by enhancing customer experience and blending online offerings into their business model. An annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insight & Analytics found that of an estimated 115 million...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
PIERRE, SD
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Dakota

If you live in South Dakota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Dakota that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their...
GEORGIA STATE
kotatv.com

Rapid City helps people recycle lights for the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From holiday cards to the eccentric decorations many Americans put up for the holidays, it is common for us to throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, according to Stanford University. One of the more common decorations is string lights, but...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays with a drink or two, remember that the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting sobriety checkpoints. There will be 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties throughout December. The counties are: Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Beadle, Brown, Lyman,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven students recently graduated from the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program, filling an ever-critical need for drivers across the country. The drivers are:. Christian Cargill, Pine Ridge. Kimberly Harris, Rapid City. Cory Jensen, Box Elder. Eric Kolb, Box Elder. Ryan Mirrielees, Box Elder.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Spearfish School District takes a new approach on reporting bullying, threats

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - School administrators across South Dakota are always looking for ways to keep their students safer. One school district took a step to the next level in order to prevent danger within their walls. Spearfish School District has implemented a new program to help combat cyberbullying, threats, and harmful actions not in their schools.
SPEARFISH, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election

Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote.  But the campaign is over, and Johnson is thinking about the changes she hopes […] The post Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

