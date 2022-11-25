Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Most popular baby names for girls in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in South Dakota in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name...
kotatv.com
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -November is Native American Heritage Month. As we share stories of rich culture and celebration, we also share the struggles and hardships, including the search for answers for those who are missing or murdered. According to the National Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is...
KEVN
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational. This year, 21 hotels in Rapid City are making a generous donation to accommodate those participating. Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52...
20 Things You'll Find In Every South Dakota Home
We have so many things in our homes. Some things are junk or half-used but others have great sentimental value to us. Regardless of what an item means to us at the end of the day, I bet that most South Dakotans have these twenty items in their home; or at least most of us do.
Black Hills Pioneer
South Dakota News Watch: South Dakota retailers adapt to online shopping trend by improving in-person experience
South Dakota retailers hope to take advantage of a national trend toward increasing in-store shopping this holiday season by enhancing customer experience and blending online offerings into their business model. An annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insight & Analytics found that of an estimated 115 million...
KELOLAND TV
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). According to the post, the officers seized around 16.462 pounds...
kotatv.com
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Dakota
If you live in South Dakota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Dakota that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
LOOK: ‘Very Rare’ Piebald Deer Spotted in South Dakota
A man from southeastern South Dakota named Fred Bailey saw a multi-colored deer and thought it was a decoy. Then, the deer moved, and he realized that wasn’t the case. The decoy was actually a living piebald deer. “It was on North Ohlman almost to Lake Mitchell. It was...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their...
kotatv.com
Rapid City helps people recycle lights for the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From holiday cards to the eccentric decorations many Americans put up for the holidays, it is common for us to throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, according to Stanford University. One of the more common decorations is string lights, but...
hubcityradio.com
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
kotatv.com
South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays with a drink or two, remember that the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting sobriety checkpoints. There will be 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties throughout December. The counties are: Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Beadle, Brown, Lyman,...
kotatv.com
Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven students recently graduated from the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program, filling an ever-critical need for drivers across the country. The drivers are:. Christian Cargill, Pine Ridge. Kimberly Harris, Rapid City. Cory Jensen, Box Elder. Eric Kolb, Box Elder. Ryan Mirrielees, Box Elder.
KEVN
Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rex Rammell In Trouble Again; Accused Of Illegally Driving RV On Federal Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Perennial Republican candidate Rex Rammell, a fixture on Wyoming and Idaho ballots for two decades, is accused of breaking the law on the road during this past election season. Rammell, who ran for Wyoming governor in the August primary election, has...
KEVN
Spearfish School District takes a new approach on reporting bullying, threats
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - School administrators across South Dakota are always looking for ways to keep their students safer. One school district took a step to the next level in order to prevent danger within their walls. Spearfish School District has implemented a new program to help combat cyberbullying, threats, and harmful actions not in their schools.
Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. But the campaign is over, and Johnson is thinking about the changes she hopes […] The post Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota school gets $1.5M surprise donation
About 90 percent of students in the White River School District, a rural western SD school district, are Native
cowboystatedaily.com
Biden’s Goal To Eliminate Oil Industry Jeopardizes Nearly $2 Billion For National Parks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Biden’s war on fossil fuels may reduce funding for America’s national parks, according to the Western Energy Alliance, a nonprofit energy industry association for the U.S. West. The Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), which was passed in August 2020,...
Comments / 0