Kyle Ray Slupsky of Hermiston passed away in Hermiston on Nov. 21, 2022 at the age of 31. He was born on April 26, 1991 in Richland, Wash. to Donald and Becky Graff Slupsky. Kyle grew up in Hermiston where he attended school, graduating from Hermiston High School in the class of 2009. After high school, he attended school to become a lineman in Seaside. He worked in various jobs for several years. He then attended Perry Technical School in Yakima, Wash., where he studied instrumentation. For the past year he was living in Las Vegas. He worked as a stagehand in the entertainment industry, working next to many famous people.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO