northeastoregonnow.com
City of Hermiston Set to Light Up Christmas Tree on Thursday
Hermiston’s eighth annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 on Festival Street. The evening begins with the city’s first lighted holiday parade at 5:30 p.m. There will also be live music, carriage rides, local entertainment, hot chocolate, campfires, and photos with Santa. The festivities...
northeastoregonnow.com
Heppner to Light Up Heritage Park with Christmas Lights on Thursday
The Heppner Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to help welcome the holiday season this Thursday, Dec. 1 when the Christmas lights come to life in Heritage Park. Heppner Preschool, Sage Preschool and the Heppner High School choir will be giving musical performances at 6:30 p.m., and the lights will be turned on at 7 p.m. Hot chocolate will be provided, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos. For more information, email heppnerchamber@gmail.com.
opb.org
Key Pendleton homeless service strained heading into winter
Pendleton’s small safety net for its unhoused residents will be challenged this winter. Run by the nonprofit Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton, the Pendleton Warming Station provides free beds during the cold weather months at a small facility near the city’s downtown area. The coronavirus pandemic forced the warming...
northeastoregonnow.com
Kyle Slupsky Passes Away at 31
Kyle Ray Slupsky of Hermiston passed away in Hermiston on Nov. 21, 2022 at the age of 31. He was born on April 26, 1991 in Richland, Wash. to Donald and Becky Graff Slupsky. Kyle grew up in Hermiston where he attended school, graduating from Hermiston High School in the class of 2009. After high school, he attended school to become a lineman in Seaside. He worked in various jobs for several years. He then attended Perry Technical School in Yakima, Wash., where he studied instrumentation. For the past year he was living in Las Vegas. He worked as a stagehand in the entertainment industry, working next to many famous people.
northeastoregonnow.com
Lavonne Richards Passes Away at 92
Lavonne Elizabeth Pourier Richards, also known as “Honey Girl,” passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 20, 2022 at her home in Umatilla at the age of 92. She was born on March 4, 1930 in Porcupine, S.D. Lavonne was the fourth oldest of 12 children,...
northeastoregonnow.com
Diana Mills Passes Away at 76
Diana S. Mills of Boardman died on Nov. 25, 2022 in Richland, Wash. at the age of 76. She was born on Sept. 25, 1946 in Harrisonville, Mo. Please share memories of Diana with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Mountain snow continues Monday, light valley AM snow before cold & cloudy afternoon -Briana
A Winter Storm Warning for additional snowfall this morning over the Cascades and the Blues. 6″-18″ reported from Saturday night to early Monday morning. An additional 2-6″ in the mountains today. The Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton may see up to an inch of snow this morning. Dry, cold and cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures in the 30s. VERY COLD tonight! Lows in the teens with clearing skies…bundle up tomorrow morning. Dry tomorrow with increasing clouds throughout the day, highs in the low 30s. Chance of rain/snow Wednesday and Thursday. Cold and dry Friday. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:16am Sunset: 4:14pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:22am Sunset: 4:18pm.
Learn more about 3 new doctors now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
New family medicine doctors, OB/GYN and nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities region.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Council Moves to Obtain Easement for Sewer Main Upgrade
The Hermiston City Council voted Monday night to establish “the public’s necessity” to obtain an easement for a sewer main along a portion of Highway 395. A 2021 study, using a camera to internally inspect sewer mains and pipe segments, found structural failures in multiple locations with failing joints, causing pipe blockage and requiring monthly cleaning. The condition may lead to pipe failure allowing sewage to seep into the surrounding soil.
Update | Snow, slick roads close I-84 both directions in East Oregon. Winter storm warning
Don’t try to use Highway 204 as a detour.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 east of Pendleton closed in both directions after multiple crashes
PENDLETON, Ore. - UPDATE. 1:49 p.m. According to the ODOT, I-84 eastbound and westbound are now closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter weather conditions and several crashes. I-84 eastbound was closed for about two hours this morning before opening briefly, then being closed again. The closure stretches from...
Why Was Jennifer Garner in Grandview Washington?
The famous actor Jennifer Garner was visiting Washington State this week to celebrate Thanksgiving and ended up in Grandview but why was she there?. Yes, the actor/actress Jennifer Garner was seen this week over parts of Washington State. If you're not familiar, Jennifer is mostly known as the lead character in Alias among other roles in movies and TV over the last 20 years. She was also married to Ben Affleck and they have three children together.
Crash on 240 in Kennewick causing major traffic delay
KENNEWICK Wash. – A crash on 240 in Kennewick caused a major traffic delay Monday afternoon. The crash happened before 2 p.m. There was a large RV parked along the shoulder of the road and another vehicle with damage was in the ditch on the eastbound side. Both lanes of 240 eastbound had significant delays. Several law enforcement vehicles were...
KTVL
Two Oregon men charged on numerous counts of taking big game animals illegally
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers from Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals. Officials say in the summer of 2020, troopers began gathering information and evidence which led to a search warrant at a Pendleton residence...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle
UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County deputies searching for two burglary suspects caught on camera
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects they said broke into a home on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Franklin County. In a Facebook post, FCSO shared a video of the two suspects from a Ring camera. In the video, both suspects are wearing dark clothes and face coverings as they begin searching the home.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Measure 114 suit to begin this week
PORTLAND – The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114 was filed in Pendleton’s U.S. District Court, but it’s not being heard there. The action has been moved to Judge Karin Immergut’s courtroom in the Portland District. She has scheduled a hearing on Friday. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers another stolen vehicle, suspects left on foot
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers a stolen vehicle first reported stolen several weeks ago. According to the sheriff's office, deputies have seen the car in the past weeks, but not the driver. Early Sunday morning, the car was seen leaving a gas station in Finley. However, the drivers...
