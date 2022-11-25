Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
Alabama school issues fentanyl, vaping warning to parents as a ‘wake-up call’ to deadly trend
As fentanyl overdoses continue to plague the U.S. and deaths are occurring at schools in Alabama, at least one school system wants to make sure parents are extra aware of what their children are doing. The Baldwin County School System, Alabama’s third-largest public school system with around 31,000 students, pushed...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama students return to school as viruses circulate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students across Central Alabama will head back to school on Monday after a long Thanksgiving break. Flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all spreading throughout the area as the holiday weekend ends and normal activities like school resume. "You know, schools are just a place where a...
WAAY-TV
2 pediatric patients, 11 adults dead from flu in Alabama
The flu claimed the life of a second pediatric patient in Alabama. The latest statistic from the state health department shows two children have now died due to the flu this season. The two children are among 11 confirmed deaths statewide. Health officials recorded a decline in flu cases last...
Health officials report 11 deaths from flu in Alabama
A report from The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said nine adults and two children have suffered influenza-related deaths this flu season.
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules Hundreds
Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Credit and Wealth Tour in Huntsville
The Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce will host the Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce's Credit and Wealth Tour on November 29.
Report: Alabama public charter school enrollment is on the rise
(The Center Square) – Charter school enrollment in Alabama is on the rise, a new report shows. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools released its report, “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic,” which details the shift in enrollment to charter schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report shows enrollment shifts to charter schools was slow at first in Alabama but sped up during the pandemic.
Alabama severe weather threat brings tornado risk Tuesday and Wednesday
Get ready for another round of potentially severe storms in Alabama. The National Weather Service said severe weather will be possible starting on Tuesday evening in west Alabama, and the threat will shift eastward overnight and into Wednesday morning. The strongest storms could generate a tornado or two and bring...
WSFA
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress toward gender-balanced governance is dangerously slow in the United States, according to the group Represent Women, which tracks equality for women in politics. According to their 2022 gender parity index, Alabama earned a D. “Having women at the table, the decision-making table in politics, has...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Slow Cooker Ham and Beans
For me, there’s not much more comforting than a big bowl of white beans with a chunk of cornbread and some diced fresh onion. And it’s a bonus if that bowl of beans is filled with chunks of ham and smoky ham flavor. But lots of folks are...
wbrc.com
GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
wbrc.com
Hoover residents concerned about sewage smell
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are new complaints of a sewage odor in certain areas of Hoover. Three years ago, Jefferson County spent $43 million at the Cahaba plant and at the Chapel Road plant to prevent foul odor. I spoke with County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens who said they rectified...
Iron Bowl block party in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you can’t be in Tuscaloosa for the 87th Iron Bowl Saturday but you’re also ready to get out of the house after Thanksgiving, Mobile Parks and Recreation is hosting an Iron Bowl block party in downtown Mobile for Tigers and Crimson Tide fans alike. Pre-game party kicks-off at 12:30 p.m. […]
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet The Birmingham Native with 300K Followers On YouTube, Who Started in His Dorm Room
Few can say they’ve been active on YouTube as long as Birmingham’s Kevin Peterson who, having amassed nearly 300,000 followers over more than a decade, was there before most even understood the power of serious Internet content creation. “A lot of people who watch my stuff now may...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for December and Where To Find SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in December, with the first payments...
Comments / 0