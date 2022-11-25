Living costs in Alabama are on the rise. If you feel the pinch of inflation, the Alabama Policy Institute said the government collected over $13 billion in 2022 revenue. The amount is over the expected budget, so, the plan is to release $2 billion of the excess. Officials say the distribution of the checks will begin after they finalize the payment details. The proposal is in the discussion stage and will need some time before it becomes law.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO