Read full article on original website
Related
6 Tips to Make New Habits Stick
Your habits will determine your success or failure in the new year. So how do we go about changing our weakest habit? These key principles will help you to alter any habit:. Work on ONE habit at a time. Change requires discipline, determination, and willpower. Just like energy, we have a limited supply each day. It is much better to focus all your determination and willpower on one habit than diffusing it over many different changes.
Comments / 0