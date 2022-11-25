Read full article on original website
CBS Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With 3 New Christmas Movies for 2022
CBS is getting back into the fray of holiday movies with three new original films this season as well as a star-studded one-hour animated special. After a nine-year hiatus, CBS launched two original Christmas movies last year with Christmas Takes Flight with Scandal's Katie Lowes and A Christmas Proposal with All Rise's Jessica Camacho.
Dolly Parton's Fun and Festive New Christmas Movie Musical Is Almost Here
Talk about an early Christmas gift! Dolly Parton is continuing her tradition of heartwarming holiday movies with a new movie coming to NBC in 2022.
‘CMA Country Christmas’ Host Carly Pearce Rocks Out a Holiday Classic in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
This year’s CMA Country Christmas is right around the corner. The annual musical holiday special airs December 8 on ABC with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney+, and the 2022 event will feature performances from Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Dan + Shay, and more. In TV Insider’s exclusive clip above, fans get a glimpse of host Carly Pearce rocking out to her rendition of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”
Jennifer Grey promises other 'Dirty Dancing' characters in sequel
Jennifer Grey's Frances "Baby" Houseman isn't the only original "Dirty Dancing" character returning for the sequel. The actress told "Extra" that "Baby" will be joined by more characters from the 1987 hit film, though all "quite a few years older."
