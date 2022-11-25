Read full article on original website
Is China Airlifting Supplies to Russia? What We Know, What We Don't
Commenters on a Ukrainian internet clip said Russian aircraft carried military equipment and clothing in nine trips to China in the past week.
Albany Herald
Russia postpones nuclear arms control talks with US, State Department says
The Biden administration is blaming Russia for postponing meetings to discuss a key nuclear arms control agreement between the two countries that were scheduled to begin in Egypt on Tuesday, with a State Department spokesperson saying the decision was made "unilaterally" by Russia. The meetings on the New START Treaty...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Nato foreign ministers meet in Romania; US to announce ‘substantial’ aid
Nato foreign ministers are meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest; US says aid will help Ukraine deal with damage to energy infrastructure
Benzinga
US Military Vessel 'Illegally Intruded' China's Territorial Waters: Violated 'Sovereignty And Security,' Says Beijing
The Chinese army said it drove away a U.S. guided-missile cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the South China Sea on Tuesday, alleging that it violated its sovereignty and security. What Happened: The spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, Tian Junli, said,...
Albany Herald
China's 'white paper' protests cause headaches for country's top stationery supplier
The rare protests that spread across China over the weekend often featured demonstrators holding pieces of blank white paper, a phenomenon that has caused problems for the country's top stationery chain. In a symbolic protest against censorship, young demonstrators held up sheets of white paper — a metaphor for the...
Albany Herald
US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting
The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions. In a statement, the Chinese...
Hints that Tory rebellion on onshore windfarm ban leading to U-turn
Ministers will make an announcement on a ban on onshore windfarms in the coming days, including potential “tweaks” to the levelling up bill, in the face of a growing rebellion by Conservative MPs. The culture secretary, Michelle Donelan, gave the strongest hint yet that the government is preparing...
Israeli filmmaker comments on Kashmir film stoke controversy
NEW DELHI (AP) — Israel’s envoy to India on Tuesday denounced a filmmaker from his country after he called a blockbuster Bollywood film on disputed Kashmir a “propaganda” and “vulgar movie” at a film festival, stoking a debate about recent history that fuels the ongoing conflict.
UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 as housing market cools – business live
The number of mortgages approved by lenders in Britain hits its lowest level since June 2020, as rising interest rates hit demand
Albany Herald
Harris and Macron to strengthen working relationship with NASA headquarters visit
Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at NASA headquarters on Wednesday as part of Macron's state visit this week, US and French officials told CNN. The NASA visit -- which will include a working meeting and a briefing by US space officials -- will highlight...
Albany Herald
Hong Kong to ask Beijing to rule on use of foreign lawyers in national security cases
Hong Kong's leader said he'll ask Beijing to determine whether foreign lawyers can work on national security cases in the city, a move with repercussions for the upcoming trial of jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The announcement came Monday, hours after the Court of Final Appeal (CFA), the city's...
