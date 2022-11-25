ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Albany Herald

Russia postpones nuclear arms control talks with US, State Department says

The Biden administration is blaming Russia for postponing meetings to discuss a key nuclear arms control agreement between the two countries that were scheduled to begin in Egypt on Tuesday, with a State Department spokesperson saying the decision was made "unilaterally" by Russia. The meetings on the New START Treaty...
Albany Herald

China's 'white paper' protests cause headaches for country's top stationery supplier

The rare protests that spread across China over the weekend often featured demonstrators holding pieces of blank white paper, a phenomenon that has caused problems for the country's top stationery chain. In a symbolic protest against censorship, young demonstrators held up sheets of white paper — a metaphor for the...
Albany Herald

US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting

The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions. In a statement, the Chinese...
The Guardian

Hints that Tory rebellion on onshore windfarm ban leading to U-turn

Ministers will make an announcement on a ban on onshore windfarms in the coming days, including potential “tweaks” to the levelling up bill, in the face of a growing rebellion by Conservative MPs. The culture secretary, Michelle Donelan, gave the strongest hint yet that the government is preparing...
The Associated Press

Israeli filmmaker comments on Kashmir film stoke controversy

NEW DELHI (AP) — Israel’s envoy to India on Tuesday denounced a filmmaker from his country after he called a blockbuster Bollywood film on disputed Kashmir a “propaganda” and “vulgar movie” at a film festival, stoking a debate about recent history that fuels the ongoing conflict.
Albany Herald

Harris and Macron to strengthen working relationship with NASA headquarters visit

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at NASA headquarters on Wednesday as part of Macron's state visit this week, US and French officials told CNN. The NASA visit -- which will include a working meeting and a briefing by US space officials -- will highlight...
Albany Herald

Hong Kong to ask Beijing to rule on use of foreign lawyers in national security cases

Hong Kong's leader said he'll ask Beijing to determine whether foreign lawyers can work on national security cases in the city, a move with repercussions for the upcoming trial of jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The announcement came Monday, hours after the Court of Final Appeal (CFA), the city's...

