FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
ashburnfirerescue.org
Santa Claus is coming to Lansdowne and Ashburn!
Santa’s elves have confirmed that he will be arriving in Ashburn this week for the AVFRD’s annual Santa ride through Lansdowne (Friday, December 2nd) and Ashburn (Saturday, December 3rd). Santa will leave Station 22 on Friday at 5pm and leave Station 6 on Saturday at 5pm. Below is route map Santa will be taking and turn-by-turn directions.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Summer Afternoon, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA
The title of this photo is, "Perfect Summer Afternoon." It was taken on our farm (Thimbleberry Farm) in the summer of 2022. The photo was taken from a kneeling position looking up from the bottom towards the horse barns. The Queen Anne's Lace in the foreground grounds the photo while...
theriver953.com
Walking in a Winter Wonderland returns to Clearbrook Park
Frederick County Parks and Recreations annual Walking in a Winter Wonderland opened last night and will remain open nightly through January 1. The dazzling display spans the 0.5 mile path at Clearbrook Park with hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights, displays, and a display synchronized with music. Make sure to...
theriver953.com
Holiday Parade returns to Old Town
Monday marks the return of the Holiday Parade to Old Town Winchester. The parade will feature floats, bands, local organizations and Santa himself!. The parade will start down Piccadilly Street before turning on to Braddock Street and then E Cork Street. Those roads along with a few others in the...
mocoshow.com
Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)
Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Norman Ferry, Leesburg
Editor: Regarding Mr. Kershner's comments in the article "Supervisors Consider Equity Policy," I'm not going to try and change his mind here as it would be just too exhausting. However, he might want to check the facts as stated in the last paragraph of the article before he makes comment...
WTOP
Driving through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some Christmas spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
Popculture
Classic Metal Drummer Collapses on Stage After 'Cardiac Event'
Kix's longtime drummer, Jimmy Chalfant, found himself in a scary situation after he collapsed on stage following a solo due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the drummer collapsed n Virginia after completing his finale solo on Nov. 18, with EMS and ambulance arriving within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
Senior alert for missing Fairfax man cancelled
According to police, 66-year-old Phuoc Quang Lam was last seen at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Braddock Road in the Annandale area. He is believed to be driving a 2016 Nissan Murano SUV with Virginia tags VTA 3272.
thetrek.co
Lost Dogs, Lyme Disease, and Surviving the Cold Snap
Let’s start at the very beginning…. About a week after I wrote my last post I hiked into Shenandoah National Park. After a strenuous couple days going through the rollercoaster and surrounding mountains just north of the park, I was hit by Hurricane Ian in Front Royal, Virginia, just a few miles short of the park boundary. Initially, I had planned to hike through the Hurricane, but after a couple hours of non stop wind and rain I was tired and cold and looking for a place to crash for the night. And lo and behold, I opened up guthook (the AT guide app, now called FarOut by muggles) and discovered I was about 4 miles from a little hostel called the Wonderland Hiker Refuge.
mocoshow.com
“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation
Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
Six children accused in Leesburg sneaker burglary
Six teenagers have been arrested in Loudoun County and accused of burgling from a Leesburg sneaker store.
loudounnow.com
Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg
Editor: From California to Chesapeake, the number of mass shootings grows, barely creating a ripple. We have become inured to such news. The governor spoke in Chesapeake, with feeling and compassion, in his role as the minister he is. He did not speak in his role as governor, to his new Virginia flock, about how he would protect them from harm.
mocoshow.com
K Town Bistro Closes Permanently
K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
Home, Truck Destroyed By Pre-Thanksgiving Burning Brush Blaze In La Plata: Fire Marshal
Authorities have determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a Charles County home and left one out in the cold the day before Thanksgiving. A brush fire that rapidly spread destroyed a single-family home on Harmony Farm Place in La Plata, the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced on Monday, Nov. 28.
ffxnow.com
Mixed-use ‘donut’ building floated to replace Idylwood shopping center
A major redevelopment has been suggested for Fallfax Center, a retail strip anchored by El Tio Tex-Mex Grill on the edge of Idylwood near Jefferson District Park. Property owner Schupp Companies has put forward a proposal to replace the existing shopping center with a residential and retail “donut” building.
WTOP
‘Calming factor’: How a therapy dog brightens the day at a Prince William Co. elementary school
Twice a week at Minnieville Elementary in Dale City, Virginia, it’s hard for students to concentrate as Cooper roams the hall. Whether he’s with Sarah Basler, a counselor at the Prince William County school, or in a classroom, he gets all the attention. Cooper, a 1-year-old Portuguese water...
WJLA
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
mocoshow.com
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
