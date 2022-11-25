Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Related
WTOP
After 2-year break, a holiday shopping tradition returns to DC’s Shaw
A holiday shopping tradition has returned to the Shaw neighborhood after a two-year break during COVID: On Saturday, a steady stream of loyal customers browsed two floors of unique artworks and designs from Black businesses in 15 different states. “For 30 years we’ve been here at Shiloh Baptist Church at...
mocoshow.com
Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022
Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
mocoshow.com
Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)
Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
Smithonian
Get Ready for the Holiday Season With These Festive Programs
Individual programs and tours offer insights into classic holiday traditions and studio art workshops add a touch of nature to your holiday décor. To view the latest Smithsonian Associates digital program guide, visit smithsonianassociates.org. Wednesday, November 30. Modern Evergreen Wreath: Just in time for the holidays, create a modern...
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition
Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
WUSA
ZooLights opens Friday at the National Zoo
WASHINGTON — ZooLights has officially opened for the 2022 holiday season, bringing dozens of dazzling Christmas lights back to the National Zoo. And this year, the Zoo sleighed it!. The free, ticketed, event includes live music performances, tasty winter treats and several opportunities to shop 'til you drop, according...
ffxnow.com
Mixed-use ‘donut’ building floated to replace Idylwood shopping center
A major redevelopment has been suggested for Fallfax Center, a retail strip anchored by El Tio Tex-Mex Grill on the edge of Idylwood near Jefferson District Park. Property owner Schupp Companies has put forward a proposal to replace the existing shopping center with a residential and retail “donut” building.
theriver953.com
Walking in a Winter Wonderland returns to Clearbrook Park
Frederick County Parks and Recreations annual Walking in a Winter Wonderland opened last night and will remain open nightly through January 1. The dazzling display spans the 0.5 mile path at Clearbrook Park with hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights, displays, and a display synchronized with music. Make sure to...
mocoshow.com
K Town Bistro Closes Permanently
K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall (updated November 26, 2022). Kabob N Karahi. Kabob N Karahi, a Pakistani restaurant that also serves some Indian cuisine, is aiming to...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown
The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
WJLA
Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
Surround yourself in holiday cheer with new immersive experience in DC
WASHINGTON — The newest exhibit at Artechouse in D.C. is a great way to celebrate the season. "Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse" uses science, technology and art to make you feel the wonder of the holidays. One family we spoke with was visiting from Georgia. "When I walked into...
'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have
BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers. The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday. WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals. People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person. "It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals.""There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good...
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
Maryland Weather: Weekend ends with a little rainfall
BALTIMORE-- Sunday looks overall uneventful spare a few showers. With rainfall for your Sunday, it will not be a complete wash for the holiday weekend. We could see some pockets of more moderate rainfall, but totals overall are low.We continue to stroll through the next day with temps in the 50s.
mocoshow.com
“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation
Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
Commercial Observer
Acres Lends $84M For Planned Multifamily Development in Frederick, Md.
The Goldstar Group received an $83.7 million loan for the construction of Residences at East Church, an apartment complex being developed in Frederick, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Acres Capital Corp. originated the loan. Further loan details were not revealed. “As home to one of the largest clusters of bioscience...
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Couple Wins $100,000 with Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket
A Silver Spring couple became $100,000 richer Nov 21 when they claimed their prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. They plan to put their winning money toward the purchase of a house, according to lottery officials. The couple, whose names were not identified by the Maryland Lottery, purchased a...
Comments / 0