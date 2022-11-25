Read full article on original website
BBC
Witness gave obvious nod to juror, court hears
A jury tampering trial has been told how during a hearing over drugs charges, a witness gave a "very obvious" nod to a juror. At Warwick Crown Court in 2018, Leslie Allen was accused of having cocaine and cannabis valued at £150,000. The separate proceedings probing the propriety of...
BBC
Ben Nelson-Roux: Teen 'spiralled' before hostel death, inquest told
The mental health of a 16-year-old boy was "spiralling downwards" before he was found dead at an adult homeless hostel, his family has told an inquest. The body of Ben Nelson-Roux was found by his mother at the hostel in Harrogate in April 2020. He was a drug user and...
Idaho murders - live: Victim’s father says Moscow police believe only one of four students killed was ‘target’
Moscow police believe that only one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home was the intended “target” of the quadruple murders, according to the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves.Ever since law enforcement made the grim discovery on 13 November, officials have described the attack as “targeted” but have refused to reveal what has led them to that conclusion.“I’ve been told it’s one, but then again, there’s the bigness like it’s purposely big,” Steve Goncalves said on Wednesday.It is not clear who among Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin is...
Idaho Woman Charged as Cops Tear Up Her Yard in Search of Missing 6-Yr-Old Boy
An Idaho woman whose yard has been dug up for days in the search for the body of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan has been arrested and charged with failure to report a death. A reported “credible lead” from inside the residence led investigators to the home of Sarah Wondra, 35, just four minutes from Vaughan’s home. The 6-year-old vanished from the neighborhood in July, 2021. Authorities have not yet confirmed the location of the child’s remains, but have said they will not stop the search until they’ve excavated the entire backyard and dug three to four feet deep. “Our investigation determined Sarah Wondra may have had knowledge of Michael's death and failed to report it,” Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said. “We do not believe she is the only person that has knowledge of this and we will be seeking out those people who could possibly be connected.”Read it at KTVB News
Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
Pit Bull Set on Fire After Two Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Boy to Death: Police
The dog was reportedly set alight in retaliation for the killing of the young child, who had been playing outside with friends before the attack.
Toddler Dies After Being Mauled by Dog at Motel: Police
New South Wales police said a 2-year-old boy was bitten by at least one dog and later died from his injuries.
Catholic church pressuring alleged victims of dead paedophile priests to accept ‘paltry’ payouts, lawyers say
Exclusive: Advocates say it’s disappointing church is spending funds trying to block compensation bids ‘rather than redirecting money to deserving survivors’
Hundreds accused after woman is burned alive ‘for being a witch’ in Indian village
A search is underway to identify attackers that burnt an oppressed caste woman alive on suspicion of witchcraft in India’s eastern state of Bihar.Rita Devi, 45, was attacked by a mob of more than 200 people who broke into her house and beat her up before pouring petrol on her to set her ablaze on Saturday night.At least 14 people, including nine women, have been arrested and 65 others have so far been named in the complaint for allegedly setting the woman on fire after she was branded a witch, superintendent of police Ashok Prasad told The Independent.Around 200 unknown...
Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries
A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Disturbing Story Of Suzanne Capper, The British Teen Who Was Tortured To Death By Her ‘Friends’
In December 1992, Suzanne Capper endured a week of relentless torture in Greater Manchester, England. Then, she was burned alive. Suzanne Capper was only 16 when she died, but while the circumstances surrounding her death were horrific, her murder was largely overshadowed in the press by the murder of two-year-old James Bulger two months later.
Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told - OLD
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard.Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.Child C is the second of seven babies she is alleged to have murdered at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told that Letby, 32, was designated the care of another baby boy on the night shift of June 13, who was in a room separate from...
natureworldnews.com
Man Charged With Manslaughter Due to Untimely Death of an 11-Year-old Boy After Being Bitten by a Snake
It is important to always take snake bites seriously. While some bites are dry, which are less harmful and most likely will swell, others are venomous, and, if not treated carefully and promptly, can lead to death. Man accused in manslaughter of a boy instead of snake bite. The untimely...
Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off
A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Mother arrested as 10-year-old found to have large tattoo
A New York mother has been arrested for allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a tattoo. Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Thomas, of Highland, was arrested in October after her son reportedly asked a school nurse for Vaseline for his tattoo, The New York Times reported. Authorities alleged that Ms Thomas allowed her son to get a rendering of his name in large block letters tattoed on his forearm. The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith was also taken into custody. Ms Thomas has since claimed that she believed the tattoo would be temporary and that “no little child should get tattooed.”Ms...
Locked Up 8-Year-Old Who’s ‘Never Seen the Outside World’ Finally Freed, Authorities Say
The mother and grandparents of an 8-year-old German girl are accused of locking her away in a room for nearly her entire life, stunting her development so much that she now struggles to walk up stairs or “overcome uneven ground,” local authorities say.The child, referred to only as “Maria” by German media, was reportedly freed on Sept. 23 after being cut off from society for seven years.“The girl has never seen the outside world,” senior prosecutor Patrick Baron Von Grotthuss told the German news agency DPA.Maria was freed after cops caught wind of a rumor earlier this year that a...
Heroic mother died pushing baby daughter’s pram away from oncoming lorry, partner reveals
A heroic mum was killed saving the life of her young daughter when she pushed the youngster’s pram out of the way of a lorry.NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane.Her partner and Autumn’s father, Chris Tuczemskyi, said an eyewitness saw Rebecca push the pram away from her before she was struck.Mr Tuczemskyi, 34, said: “We planned to get married but life got in the way. It’s tough, especially with Autumn. They were so close.“Because she’s only two she...
iheart.com
10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom
A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
thesource.com
Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Dead After Drowning in Swimming Pool
Afrobeats star Davido is mourning the loss of his son, Ifeanyi. According to The Guardian, the Lagos State Police command has confirmed the death of the three-year-old boy, who Davido parented with his partner Chioma Rowland. Ifeanyi drowned in a pool at Davido’s house in Banana Island, Lagos State. The...
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
