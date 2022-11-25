ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.

