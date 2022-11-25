ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Miami Heat.

Beal did not play in Wednesday's game versus the Heat due to a quad injury. Beal, who has often been a Heat trade target, is having one of the best seasons of his career. He is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4

VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 93-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Duncan Robinson (shoulder) and Max Strus (shoulder) are doubtful. For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Quadricep), Delon Wright: Out (Hamstring)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Nikola Jovic

WIZARDS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Corey Kispert

C Kristaps Porzingis

G Bradley Beal

G Monte Morris

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on Caleb Martin: "Caleb is just being Caleb. He's so dynamic, especially at the four. He's really a two or three but he's playing the four. To be able to put him there and be a trigger guy for us, and being able to attack out of close outs, it's hard to keep him in front. Now, he's shooting the three pretty well. He's just making plays for us."

