Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
Samsung’s entire Galaxy Tab S8 lineup plunges to unbelievably low prices for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung has long been leading the way for Android tablets, which is evident from its entire tablet lineup that feels much more mature than anything else on the market. The nifty One UI features for tablets like DeX make Galaxy tablets a formidable force against iPad dominance. That’s precisely why the Galaxy Tab S8 series makes for the best Android tablets we’ve ever used. And for this Black Friday, you can grab one for yourself at a never-seen-before price, saving you as much as $300 — or even more if you trade in an old tablet.
Black Friday: Secure your home with Arlo smart home security products
If you feel it’s necessary to secure your home, Arlo can help with that. Arlo is actually hosting a sale for its smart home security products as part of Black Friday. A bunch of the company’s products are now available via Amazon. Arlo Essential indoor camera – $74.82...
Last-minute deals: These 5 portable power banks are way more affordable for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Phones are wonderful devices that make our lives a whole lot easier, but they have one major weak spot: battery life. Even the best Android phones usually need a fresh daily charge to keep them going, but what if there's no outlet available? The best solution here for those always on the go is a portable power bank, which can charge your phone (and many other devices) from anywhere. Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech, and we've come across a bunch of great Black Friday deals on power banks that we've rounded up here.
The Google Pixel Watch is a much better deal at $50 off during Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We've been waiting for Google to make a watch for the better part of a decade, and the Google Pixel Watch has finally arrived. It does well for a first-gen smartwatch but costs quite a lot. Thankfully, the $50 Cyber Monday discount makes it slightly more affordable.
Pump up your post-Black Friday party with this awesome Wonderboom 3 deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday can be a great time to save on big-ticket items like smartphones and robot vacuums, but it's also a great opportunity to shave a few bucks off smaller purchases. Case in point: the compact Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker is down to $80 right now, $20 off its MSRP.
Home is where the Wi-Fi is — upgrade it with this Cyber Monday Eero mesh router deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With a healthy $120 discount on a single unit, the Eero Pro 6E is an excellent choice among mesh routers, particularly considering its feature set. Since it works as a smart hub, the Eero Pro 6E is also suited to handle your Zigbee devices through Alexa. Deals of this magnitude are hard to come by, so we recommend that interested buyers jump on it immediately.
This $100 Galaxy Tab A8 is the Cyber Monday tablet deal to beat
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage packs a powerful octa-core Snapdragon chipset, complemented by quad stereo speakers, a 7,040mAh battery, and a 10.5-inch 1200p display. With a sweet $130 discount, the tablet can be yours for just $200, an excellent deal.
A high-powered Lenovo Chromebook sees a low sale price for Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most Chromebooks are limited to low-grade Celeron or Pentium processors, if not slower. That's not the case with this premium model from Lenovo, which is under a big discount right now for the next couple of days. Its 128 GB of storage is double that of most others, and you can even opt for 256 GB if you need it.There is also 8 GB of RAM, twice the amount found in many competitors. The capable hardware and 13-inch Full HD display make this one of the nicest small-form-factor Chromebooks out there.
Blink and you'll miss this half-off Cyber Monday deal on security cameras
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Blink cameras are remarkably straightforward and user-friendly, which is the appeal of many of the best smart home devices. They're also compact, which makes them easy to install and harder for intruders to detect. What's more, the Blink Outdoor can stand up to all but the most extreme weather (and it still works great indoors). At $220, this 6-pack offer is practically a steal and all you need to get your whole home covered.
What do the check marks mean on Facebook Messenger? How to decode the status of your message
The check marks on Facebook Messenger indicate the status of your message. Possible statuses for messages are sending, sent, delivered, or read by the other person. The color and icon next to your message will change depending on your message status. One of the hallmarks of Facebook Messenger is the...
Try These 7 Tips to Speed Up Your VPN Connection
Let's face it: Using a virtual private network will slow down your internet -- often by 50% or more. It's the nature of how VPNs work, and there's really no way around it. However, there are a few things you can try that may help give your VPN connection a substantial speed boost.
7 best Samsung Black Friday deals: Galaxy phones, tablets, watches & more
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung's portfolio is sheer endless, even if you only look at its mobile division selling some of the best phones, tablets, and wearables. This much becomes clear when you look at the company's Black Friday offers, which consist of a plethora of great deals. With this list, we want to highlight a few of the very best Black Friday Samsung offers you can get at various price points, hopefully making it easier to spread the wheat from the chaff.
Get these great Google Nest products for up to $66 off during these fantastic Cyber Monday deals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many deals that began last week are continuing through Cyber Monday. Google's devices have received excellent discounts, including the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub Max tops our list of the best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, but for those unwilling to shell out the $164 price, the cheap-but-excellent Nest Hub is only $50.
Get unlimited cloud storage from $5.60 in BackBlaze's Black Friday sale
In the event of a system crash or hard drive (opens in new tab) failure, your important files could be lost forever. Secure your precious data with BackBlaze (opens in new tab), the only major provider, that delivers true unlimited cloud storage. New personal backup customers can save 20% off the monthly $7 bill. That's only $5.60 a month with a 30-day contract.
The best OnePlus camera phone is available for $250 less this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10 Pro. From its stellar triple cameras to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's a flagship that offers something for everybody. Sure, it has been usurped by the newer OnePlus 10T, but the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an incredible value with the $250 discount for Cyber Monday.
15 killer Cyber Monday deals on cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Best Cyber Monday sales on Samsung Galaxy S22 cases. Casetify Impact Case Series for Galaxy S22. $47 $55 Save $8. Instead of the average bland,...
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2022: Discounts on Samsung, Kindle Fire, & more
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you're looking for the perfect cookbook in the kitchen or a portable television around your house, tablets are the best option around. With large displays, removable keyboards, unique pens, and so much more, these slates are good for everything from productivity to binge-watching on the weekends. The Android tablet ecosystem is healthier than it's been in years, thanks to some incredible options from Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, and more — not to mention the Apple-shaped giant in the room.
11 USB-C Power Delivery and wireless charger deals to keep you energized on Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Let's face it. Even if manufacturers still included wall chargers in the box with their new smartphones, most of us probably wouldn't be satisfied with the snail's pace at which standard current charging works. Thanks to the wide selection of aftermarket USB-C Power Delivery and wireless chargers, you've got plenty of options that will accommodate your phone's specific flavor of fast charging. And thanks to Cyber Monday, many of these great chargers are seeing significant discounts.
We break down the best Cyber Monday smartwatch & fitness tracker deals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Black Friday may have come and gone, but the deals haven't ended: Cyber Monday is here. We've been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for phones and several other categories for weeks, and our main hub includes a variety of gadgets for your wrist. If you're looking specifically for smartwatch or fitness tracker deals, you're in the right place.
