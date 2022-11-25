Read full article on original website
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
If the deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 with a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor under the hood still feels too rich for your blood and the "regular" iPad 10 with a 10.9-inch screen doesn't seem powerful enough to handle your daily mobile computing needs, there's only one thing to do right now.
Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: discounts for Android, Google & Amazon users
After months of early deals and discounts, Cyber Monday is underway, and it may be your last opportunity to get some of these great gadgets at their lowest prices. What once was a single day of sales has exploded like The Thing and absorbed the weekend and Cyber Monday into a four-day, free-for-all for deals, discounts, and doorbusters. Now that Cyber Monday is here, you can save a lot of money on tech.
Huge 1-Day Apple Sale at Best Buy Discounts Every Apple Product
Apple products are known for rarely going on sale, but you can save on all of its products at Best Buy in this post-Black Friday sale. The retailer is slashing prices across the board and offering some of the best Black Friday Apple deals we've seen this shopping season with discounts on AirPods, iPads, Macs and even the latest iPhone 14 series phones.
Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more
The Black Friday extravaganza is well and truly underway with everything from beauty and home appliances to dehumidifiers and the latest tech getting once-in-a-blue-moon price cuts. But the deal train is also stopping at Ugg town, with up to 30 per cent off selected styles.The sheepskin footwear has been a cult classic since the Noughties, but the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too, thanks to the endorsement of everyone from fashion edits to A-listers, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.Ugg isn’t the only shoe sale you can shop during the sale, with stellar...
Last-minute deals: These 5 portable power banks are way more affordable for Black Friday
Phones are wonderful devices that make our lives a whole lot easier, but they have one major weak spot: battery life. Even the best Android phones usually need a fresh daily charge to keep them going, but what if there's no outlet available? The best solution here for those always on the go is a portable power bank, which can charge your phone (and many other devices) from anywhere. Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech, and we've come across a bunch of great Black Friday deals on power banks that we've rounded up here.
This $100 Galaxy Tab A8 is the Cyber Monday tablet deal to beat
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage packs a powerful octa-core Snapdragon chipset, complemented by quad stereo speakers, a 7,040mAh battery, and a 10.5-inch 1200p display. With a sweet $130 discount, the tablet can be yours for just $200, an excellent deal.
You won't find a better Google Pixel 7 deal this Cyber Monday
Considering the sheer number of Black Friday deals we've encountered over the past week, it's been hard to keep track of them all. Moreover, given how quickly deals run out of stock during the annual shopping extravaganza, it's understandable why people wait until Cyber Monday to pick up their favorite smartphones on sale. Well, if you've missed out on the Pixel 7 deals over the weekend, we have some good news for you. Online retailers are offering big discounts on unlocked models of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the mid-range Pixel 6a, with a maximum of $150 in savings.
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2022: Discounts on Samsung, Kindle Fire, & more
Whether you're looking for the perfect cookbook in the kitchen or a portable television around your house, tablets are the best option around. With large displays, removable keyboards, unique pens, and so much more, these slates are good for everything from productivity to binge-watching on the weekends. The Android tablet ecosystem is healthier than it's been in years, thanks to some incredible options from Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, and more — not to mention the Apple-shaped giant in the room.
Slash $100 off Sony's premium earbuds with this Black Friday deal
Sony's best ANC earbuds are equipped with all-day battery life, provided you don't mind plugging them back into the charging case every eight hours or so. It's also IPX4-rated to sustain occasional splashes of water. At $178, the WF-1000XM4 is at its lowest price yet, and worth every dime considering what it brings to the table.
Pump up your post-Black Friday party with this awesome Wonderboom 3 deal
Black Friday can be a great time to save on big-ticket items like smartphones and robot vacuums, but it's also a great opportunity to shave a few bucks off smaller purchases. Case in point: the compact Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker is down to $80 right now, $20 off its MSRP.
The best OnePlus camera phone is available for $250 less this Cyber Monday
There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10 Pro. From its stellar triple cameras to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's a flagship that offers something for everybody. Sure, it has been usurped by the newer OnePlus 10T, but the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an incredible value with the $250 discount for Cyber Monday.
Get these great Google Nest products for up to $66 off during these fantastic Cyber Monday deals
Many deals that began last week are continuing through Cyber Monday. Google's devices have received excellent discounts, including the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub Max tops our list of the best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, but for those unwilling to shell out the $164 price, the cheap-but-excellent Nest Hub is only $50.
The North Face fleeces our editors are buying in the Black Friday sales
If you've been holding out until Black Friday to get that North Face bargain you've had on your wish list for ages, now is the time to act because we have scoured the Internet for the best savings we could find. Now, we know some of you might be holding...
Amazon’s Outlet Furniture Storefront Just Dropped Cyber Monday Deals, With Steals Up To 67% Off
Ever walked into a tiny thrift store or estate sale off a rest stop in the middle of nowhere and discovered an antique nightstand the likes of which you’ve been hunting for years? Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront captures that same feeling: Hidden treasures that add the finishing touch to any space, and for staggering discounts.
Pick up two Google Nest Wifi routers for less than the price of one this Cyber Monday
Some of the best Wi-Fi routers are available at discounted prices for Cyber Monday, but most of them sold as single units cannot fix issues like dead spots, poor coverage, and slow connection speed for you. If you're facing any of these issues, you can pick up one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers, or this Google Nest Wifi two-pack for an absolute steal right now.
Blink and you'll miss this half-off Cyber Monday deal on security cameras
Blink cameras are remarkably straightforward and user-friendly, which is the appeal of many of the best smart home devices. They're also compact, which makes them easy to install and harder for intruders to detect. What's more, the Blink Outdoor can stand up to all but the most extreme weather (and it still works great indoors). At $220, this 6-pack offer is practically a steal and all you need to get your whole home covered.
We break down the best Cyber Monday smartwatch & fitness tracker deals
Black Friday may have come and gone, but the deals haven't ended: Cyber Monday is here. We've been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for phones and several other categories for weeks, and our main hub includes a variety of gadgets for your wrist. If you're looking specifically for smartwatch or fitness tracker deals, you're in the right place.
6 best Google Black Friday deals: Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, Nest & more
Black Friday weekend is a great time to buy Google's hardware as they are usually heavily discounted during the shopping event. The best part is that Google is offering hefty discounts on almost all its products, including the recently launched Pixel 7 series, the new 4K Chromecast, and more. Check out the best deals on Google's hardware that you should not miss this weekend.
Apple AirTags Just Got a Huge Black Friday Price Drop
Black Friday 2022 is in full force now, plus there's a neat deal on a four-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers. Amazon has a wealth of huge discounts on a wide variety of products, but that AirTag deal stands out. Rarely discounted, Amazon has that four-pack of AirTags for only $80, which is $20 less than what Apple sells them for. This deal actually recently got better, dropping from $85 just a little while ago. So grab yourself a pack and keep track of the whereabouts of your keys, dog and anything else you want to keep close.
Best 22 Black Friday phone accessory deals under $50: Cases, power banks, PopSockets, and more
So, you've gone and spent Black Friday looking for that perfect phone deal to bring home. Did you leave enough in your budget to get the accessories you'll need? Have no fear! We've rounded up some great discounts on cases and chargers of all sorts, and we'll tell you what to look out for. After all, you've already done enough sweating this week, and the accessorizing shouldn't have to weigh on your mind.
