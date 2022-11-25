Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Phones are wonderful devices that make our lives a whole lot easier, but they have one major weak spot: battery life. Even the best Android phones usually need a fresh daily charge to keep them going, but what if there's no outlet available? The best solution here for those always on the go is a portable power bank, which can charge your phone (and many other devices) from anywhere. Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech, and we've come across a bunch of great Black Friday deals on power banks that we've rounded up here.

3 DAYS AGO