2022 Cybersecurity Census Report: Less than a quarter of financial services organisations feel their business is very well prepared to defend against cyberattacks

ffnews.com
FCA Urged to Improve Advice on Philanthropy in Financial Services Sector
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should make philanthropy advice training mandatory for financial advisors and introduce regulation to ensure it is discussed with clients, according to a new report. The call to action from the Law Family Commission on Civil Society, carried out by Pro Bono Economics, recommends that the...
ffnews.com
Regulatory Compliance is Priority in Payments – AutoRek’s Hugh Burden Explains
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Hugh Burden, the Head of Sales at AutoRek, discusses the challenges payment companies face when accessing new data sets. Burden advises that businesses need to keep on top of regulatory compliance before being able to master more diverse customer data.
Benzinga
EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
ffnews.com
Finastra cements commitment to growth in Asia Pacific with Center of Excellence in Kuala Lumpur
Finastra today announced a new Center of Excellence (COE) at Malaysia’s MRANTI Technology Park in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. MRANTI Park is a hub for technology innovation, commercial adoption, and scientific excellence. It is an ideal location for Finastra to expand its Asia Pacific footprint, further, contribute to the local economy, and promote Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) careers in a region dedicated to innovation.
ffnews.com
Alveo Deepens Partnership with SIX Expanding Global Data Coverage in its Data-as-a-Service Solution
Alveo, the leader in cloud-based market data integration, analytics and Data-as-a-Service (“DaaS”) solutions for financial services, announced today that it has expanded its global data coverage and feed integrations by adding new content from SIX including Sentiment indicators, Tax, and Regulatory Risk data. Combining data and data management...
ffnews.com
BVNK acquires UK licensed E-Money Institution to accelerate expansion
BVNK, the next-generation payments platform for global businesses, today announces it has acquired UK fintech, System Pay Services Limited (SPS Ltd), to accelerate expansion. SPS Ltd is registered as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in the UK and offers a one-stop payment solution for businesses — providing e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments.
ffnews.com
Advanced AI Helps Banks Double APP Scam Detection
Artificial Intelligence (AI) could help banks to prevent over 100,000 Authorised Push Payment (APP) scams each year, according to a trial piloted by two major banks and LexisNexis® Risk Solutions. The trial saw detection of in-progress APP scams double from 3-in 10 to 6-in-10 cases. Preventing 60% of APP...
