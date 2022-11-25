ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022 Cybersecurity Census Report: Less than a quarter of financial services organisations feel their business is very well prepared to defend against cyberattacks

ffnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ffnews.com

FCA Urged to Improve Advice on Philanthropy in Financial Services Sector

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should make philanthropy advice training mandatory for financial advisors and introduce regulation to ensure it is discussed with clients, according to a new report. The call to action from the Law Family Commission on Civil Society, carried out by Pro Bono Economics, recommends that the...
Benzinga

EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
ffnews.com

Finastra cements commitment to growth in Asia Pacific with Center of Excellence in Kuala Lumpur

Finastra today announced a new Center of Excellence (COE) at Malaysia’s MRANTI Technology Park in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. MRANTI Park is a hub for technology innovation, commercial adoption, and scientific excellence. It is an ideal location for Finastra to expand its Asia Pacific footprint, further, contribute to the local economy, and promote Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) careers in a region dedicated to innovation.
ffnews.com

BVNK acquires UK licensed E-Money Institution to accelerate expansion

BVNK, the next-generation payments platform for global businesses, today announces it has acquired UK fintech, System Pay Services Limited (SPS Ltd), to accelerate expansion. SPS Ltd is registered as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in the UK and offers a one-stop payment solution for businesses — providing e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments.
ffnews.com

Advanced AI Helps Banks Double APP Scam Detection

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could help banks to prevent over 100,000 Authorised Push Payment (APP) scams each year, according to a trial piloted by two major banks and LexisNexis® Risk Solutions. The trial saw detection of in-progress APP scams double from 3-in 10 to 6-in-10 cases. Preventing 60% of APP...

Comments / 0

Community Policy