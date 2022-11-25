ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Big Lottery Jackpot Tickets Sold in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers

Thanksgiving week was very lucky for some Hudson Valley lottery players who snagged big jackpots. I guess the Hudson Valley is the place to be if you want to win the lottery these days. There have been some big jackpot winners crowned right here in our region over the past few weeks. The streak began just before Halloween when someone in Orange County hit the Powerball. Unfortunately, they didn't win the $700 million jackpot on October 28, but they did match enough of the numbers to snag a second-place jackpot of $1 million.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
norwoodnews.org

Montefiore Resident Doctors Call on Hospital to Form Voluntary Union

Montefiore Medical Center residents and fellows requested voluntary union recognition during a press conference held outside the Norwood-based hospital, one of the largest teaching hospitals in New York City, on Nov. 1. The group pointed to conditions that they say were exacerbated during the pandemic and which they say continue to persist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd

Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Sugar, Sugar: Domino Refinery In Yonkers Lights Up New LED Sign

A Domino Sugar Refinery in Westchester County has unveiled a new LED sign that celebrates the city it calls home. The new sign, located at the Domino Sugar Refinery In Yonkers at 1 Federal St., was lit up for the first time in an event attended by Yonkers city officials on Monday, Nov. 21, according to Olivia DeLuca, a spokeswoman for the refinery.
YONKERS, NY
ctbites.com

Breaking News: L'escale to Remain Open at Delamar Greenwich Harbor

This just in…Following the announcement this past summer that the popular French restaurant L'escale would close its doors on November 30th, 2022, after 20 years in business, L'escale restaurant and Greenwich Hospitality Group, owners of Delamar hotels, announced today that it will remain open. Greenwich Hospitality Group will operate the restaurant at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel under a new licensing agreement. Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer, General Manager David Fletcher, and members of the staff will stay in place.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Bobcat Sighting Reported In Armonk

A resident of Northern Westchester received a rare visit from a wild feline. Armonk resident John Dunn sighted a bobcat in his front yard at his home on Byram Brook Place on Sunday, Nov. 27, he said. The sighting is unusual, as bobcats prefer areas without continuous human population centers,...
ARMONK, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow Winter Stroll to Offer Entertainment and Shopping

Within Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, on Saturday, December 3, folks will have a variety of festivities to gain their attention and pleasurable participation. The key event is the second annual Winter Stroll during which amblers can enjoy activities ranging from singing groups, theatrical entertainment, warm dining treats, special extended shopping hours, a contest and more.
TARRYTOWN, NY
rocklandtimes.com

Remembering Former County Commissioner Of Jurors Anna Hickey

Rockland County legislators offer their condolences on the passing of former Rockland County Commissioner of Jurors Anna Hickey, who died Tuesday at age 95. Often called Ann, Ms. Hickey spent her years caring for her family and community. “Ann Hickey spent most of her life in service to others and...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Antisemitic Symbol Found in Classroom at White Plains High School

A swastika was found earlier this month drawn on a desk in a classroom at White Plains High School. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca and High School Principal Emerly Martinez notified high school families about the incident prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, mentioning that White Plains High School has been designated as a No Place for Hate school since 2017.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
larchmontloop.com

Police Blotter – Village of Mamaroneck

Tis the season for a hike in DWI arrests, someone stealing the tip jar from a Mamaroneck Avenue restaurant, and why would someone steal red holiday free parking meter bags? These are among the latest incidents reported by Village of Mamaroneck Police. November 27, 2022 Fight in progress, Criminal Mischief,...
MAMARONECK, NY

