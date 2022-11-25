Thanksgiving week was very lucky for some Hudson Valley lottery players who snagged big jackpots. I guess the Hudson Valley is the place to be if you want to win the lottery these days. There have been some big jackpot winners crowned right here in our region over the past few weeks. The streak began just before Halloween when someone in Orange County hit the Powerball. Unfortunately, they didn't win the $700 million jackpot on October 28, but they did match enough of the numbers to snag a second-place jackpot of $1 million.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO