Big Lottery Jackpot Tickets Sold in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers
Thanksgiving week was very lucky for some Hudson Valley lottery players who snagged big jackpots. I guess the Hudson Valley is the place to be if you want to win the lottery these days. There have been some big jackpot winners crowned right here in our region over the past few weeks. The streak began just before Halloween when someone in Orange County hit the Powerball. Unfortunately, they didn't win the $700 million jackpot on October 28, but they did match enough of the numbers to snag a second-place jackpot of $1 million.
hudsonvalleypost.com
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Yonkers-Based LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A Limited Liability Company based in Westchester County has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize. Asono-Hende LLC of Yonkers won a top prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing on Sunday, Sept. 4, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 28. A top prize from the game guarantees a...
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in December
It’s December and we are ready for the holiday events to begin! This month there are plenty of fun things to do in Westchester County. You’ve got your pick this month from holiday markets to Christmas storytelling and joining the fun with Santa and Mrs Claus. There is something for everyone!
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
norwoodnews.org
Montefiore Resident Doctors Call on Hospital to Form Voluntary Union
Montefiore Medical Center residents and fellows requested voluntary union recognition during a press conference held outside the Norwood-based hospital, one of the largest teaching hospitals in New York City, on Nov. 1. The group pointed to conditions that they say were exacerbated during the pandemic and which they say continue to persist.
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
Sugar, Sugar: Domino Refinery In Yonkers Lights Up New LED Sign
A Domino Sugar Refinery in Westchester County has unveiled a new LED sign that celebrates the city it calls home. The new sign, located at the Domino Sugar Refinery In Yonkers at 1 Federal St., was lit up for the first time in an event attended by Yonkers city officials on Monday, Nov. 21, according to Olivia DeLuca, a spokeswoman for the refinery.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
ctbites.com
Breaking News: L'escale to Remain Open at Delamar Greenwich Harbor
This just in…Following the announcement this past summer that the popular French restaurant L'escale would close its doors on November 30th, 2022, after 20 years in business, L'escale restaurant and Greenwich Hospitality Group, owners of Delamar hotels, announced today that it will remain open. Greenwich Hospitality Group will operate the restaurant at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel under a new licensing agreement. Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer, General Manager David Fletcher, and members of the staff will stay in place.
Bobcat Sighting Reported In Armonk
A resident of Northern Westchester received a rare visit from a wild feline. Armonk resident John Dunn sighted a bobcat in his front yard at his home on Byram Brook Place on Sunday, Nov. 27, he said. The sighting is unusual, as bobcats prefer areas without continuous human population centers,...
Headlines: Amazon driver saves family, Ramapo crash, White Plains firefighter pulls woman from car fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
Man Wanted For Murder in Mexico Found In Hudson Valley, New York
Turns out a man who's "proven to be a danger" to the Hudson Valley is wanted in Mexico for murder. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office arrested a Mexican national in the Hudson Valley. Man Wanted In Mexico Found...
News 12
Kensico Dam Plaza hosts Winter Wonderland Extravaganza to raise money for Westchester Parks Foundation
Westchester held its Winter Wonderland Extravaganza at the Kensico Dam Plaza on Friday. The 1.2-mile drive-thru experience is filled with thousands of lights, glowing snowballs and a candy cane lane. There was even a 100-foot fully immersive rainbow tunnel. Eight-year-old Chase kicked off the festivities with the pull of a...
thehudsonindependent.com
Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow Winter Stroll to Offer Entertainment and Shopping
Within Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, on Saturday, December 3, folks will have a variety of festivities to gain their attention and pleasurable participation. The key event is the second annual Winter Stroll during which amblers can enjoy activities ranging from singing groups, theatrical entertainment, warm dining treats, special extended shopping hours, a contest and more.
rocklandtimes.com
Remembering Former County Commissioner Of Jurors Anna Hickey
Rockland County legislators offer their condolences on the passing of former Rockland County Commissioner of Jurors Anna Hickey, who died Tuesday at age 95. Often called Ann, Ms. Hickey spent her years caring for her family and community. “Ann Hickey spent most of her life in service to others and...
'Wow, What An Experience': This White Plains Steakhouse Is Located In Historic Bank Building
Of its more than five dozen locations around the world, none offer the kind of dining experience found at this restaurant in the region. Westchester County eatery Fogo de Chão in White Plains, located at 235 Main Street, opened in April 2021 inside the historic Bank of New York building, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
theexaminernews.com
Antisemitic Symbol Found in Classroom at White Plains High School
A swastika was found earlier this month drawn on a desk in a classroom at White Plains High School. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca and High School Principal Emerly Martinez notified high school families about the incident prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, mentioning that White Plains High School has been designated as a No Place for Hate school since 2017.
larchmontloop.com
Police Blotter – Village of Mamaroneck
Tis the season for a hike in DWI arrests, someone stealing the tip jar from a Mamaroneck Avenue restaurant, and why would someone steal red holiday free parking meter bags? These are among the latest incidents reported by Village of Mamaroneck Police. November 27, 2022 Fight in progress, Criminal Mischief,...
