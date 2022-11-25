ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Entries for Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Gingerbread house contest open

By Auriella Ortiz
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) will be accepting entries for its popular holiday tradition, the Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest.

“Over the years, we’ve seen some amazing entries – Pueblo homes and villages, churches, and even ancient, important Puebloan sites like Chaco Culture National Historical Park, Pueblo Bonito, and Bandelier National Monument,” said Monique Martinez, IPCC cultural events coordinator. “We’re excited to see this year’s creativity and talent – and to share these edible pieces of art with our guests during the holiday season.”

The IPCC will be featuring an online gallery of previous winners for all to share and enjoy Pueblo culture. Entries must be representative of a Pueblo village, house, community, church or historic dwelling. The entire house must be fully edible, professional bakers are not eligible to submit an entry.

There will be a youth, adult and senior category for entries. The ICPP will start accepting entries at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25 through Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Judging will happen on Dec. 20 and winners will be announced on Dec. 21. There will also be a People’s Choice Award judging from Dec. 20- Jan. 3 and those winners will be announced on Jan. 5.

Each winner will receive cash prizes ranging from $50 to $500. Entries will be on display Nov. 25 – Jan. 6.

For more information, including contest rules, prizes, and entry form, visit https://indianpueblo.org/pueblo-gingerbread-house-contest/ .

KRQE News 13

