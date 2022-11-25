Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Comcast to expand Xfinity services to more than 5K households in Amity, Berks County
Comcast Corp. will expand to cover more than 5,000 households in Amity Township, Berks County, in early 2024. The Philadelphia-based telecommunications company also said in a statement that it has started serving to new customers for Xfinity residential broadband Internet and Comcast Business services in Exeter Township, part of an expansion announced in May.
WFMZ-TV Online
RHM leases office space in Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors approved a lease agreement Monday night to allow Reading Hospitality Management office space in the historic Reading Country Club on Perkiomen Avenue. By a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor David Hughes opposed, the board approved a the one-year lease agreement...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man in crisis prompts police situation at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police say a man in crisis prompted the large emergency response to a shopping center in Lehigh County. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a suicidal male in the Crest Plaza parking lot near Target, said South Whitehall Township police on Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County election board does not certify results of Nov. 8 election
WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Board of Elections failed to certify the results of the county's Nov. 8 general election on Monday. Board members Denise Williams and Audrey Serniak voted in favor of certifying the results. Board members Alyssa Fusaro and Jim Mangan voted no. Board member Daniel Schramm...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square
EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg Township residents told to boil water
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A boil water advisory is being issued in Muhlenberg Township. A release from the Muhlenberg Township Authority says a ruptured water main in the rear of the Fairgrounds Square Mall caused the Authority to close the transmission lines connecting the east and west side of the Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County Sheriff Joseph Hanna announces he is running for reelection
Lehigh County Sheriff Joseph Hanna is announcing he is running for reelection. Hanna had a 34-year-career with the Allentown Police Department, rising to the rank of Chief of Police. He then transitioned to the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office as a County Detective before running for sheriff. Since he...
WFMZ-TV Online
Senator set to represent Mountain Top, more of Luzerne County resigns to take new job
A Republican state senator whose district will soon cover much more of Luzerne County, including most of the Mountain Top region, announced Monday he is resigning to take a new job in the legislative chamber. State Sen. John Gordner of Berwick announced he would leave his position Wednesday to join...
WFMZ-TV Online
Entertainment venue offering 'immersive experiences' nearing completion at Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Secret treasures, killer mermaids and Voodoo spells are coming soon to The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. Trap Door Escape, operating three escape room venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is planning to open a fourth location - a pirate-themed facility - in early 2023 at the outlet mall on Bethlehem's South Side, co-owner Anthony Purzycki said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading City Council debates salary increases
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council once again debated and tabled a proposed ordinance from the administration to raise the salaries of the mayor, city auditor and city councilmembers. Council has tabled the motion ever since it was first introduced on Aug. 22, debating whether the City of Reading...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man taken into custody after apparent standoff at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A three-hour standoff at a shopping center in Lehigh County came to an end with police taking a man into custody. The situation started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a large number of police officers descended on Crest Plaza on Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities continue to investigate fire that displaced 12 people in Schuylkill
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - State Police are investigating a fire that displaced a dozen people in Schuylkill County. The fire damaged seven different row homes on the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah early Monday morning. According to the Shenandoah Fire Company, it began just before midnight on Sunday. Lisa Keppel was awake and saw the flames through her window.
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Lights Spectacular cancelled at Lehigh Valley Zoo due to weather
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo has cancelled Sunday night's Winter Lights Spectacular due to possible heavy rains. The zoo decided to cancel their winter show on November 27, 2022 and will reopen on its next scheduled date, Wednesday, November 30. Anyone who has already bought a ticket for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in skeleton-masked robbery of credit union arrested
READING, Pa. - Reading police arrested a man for robbing a Members First Credit Union in Reading last week. It happened at the credit union in the Shillington Shopping Center at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 21. Authorities say they recognized Mikal Portalatin in video of an armed robbery...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/28/22
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on state Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue) in West Pittston on Sunday for the annual tree lighting and parade from 5 to 6 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
24-year-old arrested in Schuylkill County shooting that injured 2, including his father
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Two people were shot during a domestic incident in Schuylkill County over the weekend. At Midnight on Sunday officials were called to the 100 block of Ridge Road in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County for a domestic incident. Police say there was a fight between the suspect,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break near 5th Street Highway
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A water main break has been reported near the area of the 5th Street Highway. The Muhlenberg Township Authority says crews are working to fix the issue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect sought in ‘likely accidental’ shooting of 11-year-old
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A girl is in critical condition after being shot in the clubhouse of a Berks County development, police say. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laurel Springs development off of East Neversink Road, Exeter Township police said. Someone in the men's bathroom shot...
