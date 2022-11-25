ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

RHM leases office space in Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors approved a lease agreement Monday night to allow Reading Hospitality Management office space in the historic Reading Country Club on Perkiomen Avenue. By a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor David Hughes opposed, the board approved a the one-year lease agreement...
READING, PA
Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square

EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
EASTON, PA
Muhlenberg Township residents told to boil water

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A boil water advisory is being issued in Muhlenberg Township. A release from the Muhlenberg Township Authority says a ruptured water main in the rear of the Fairgrounds Square Mall caused the Authority to close the transmission lines connecting the east and west side of the Township.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Entertainment venue offering 'immersive experiences' nearing completion at Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Secret treasures, killer mermaids and Voodoo spells are coming soon to The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. Trap Door Escape, operating three escape room venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is planning to open a fourth location - a pirate-themed facility - in early 2023 at the outlet mall on Bethlehem's South Side, co-owner Anthony Purzycki said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Reading City Council debates salary increases

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council once again debated and tabled a proposed ordinance from the administration to raise the salaries of the mayor, city auditor and city councilmembers. Council has tabled the motion ever since it was first introduced on Aug. 22, debating whether the City of Reading...
READING, PA
Authorities continue to investigate fire that displaced 12 people in Schuylkill

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - State Police are investigating a fire that displaced a dozen people in Schuylkill County. The fire damaged seven different row homes on the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah early Monday morning. According to the Shenandoah Fire Company, it began just before midnight on Sunday. Lisa Keppel was awake and saw the flames through her window.
SHENANDOAH, PA
Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Suspect in skeleton-masked robbery of credit union arrested

READING, Pa. - Reading police arrested a man for robbing a Members First Credit Union in Reading last week. It happened at the credit union in the Shillington Shopping Center at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 21. Authorities say they recognized Mikal Portalatin in video of an armed robbery...
READING, PA
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/28/22

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on state Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue) in West Pittston on Sunday for the annual tree lighting and parade from 5 to 6 p.m.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Suspect sought in ‘likely accidental’ shooting of 11-year-old

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A girl is in critical condition after being shot in the clubhouse of a Berks County development, police say. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laurel Springs development off of East Neversink Road, Exeter Township police said. Someone in the men's bathroom shot...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

