Smart, sassy, and energetic, this boy will be a perfect companion for all your exciting adventures! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Otis, a 4 years old Australian Shepherd and Catahoula Leopard Dog mix from Brookings, South Dakota. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, microchipped, and current on his heartworm, flea, and tick preventatives. Otis does well with bigger dogs, but as a canine with herding instincts, he’d do best in a home without any cats, small animals or dogs, and young children (older kids are perfectly fine).

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO