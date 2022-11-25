Read full article on original website
Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023
One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 26th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K fun run starting at 9 a.m. followed by the 1-mile walk. Rails...
SDSU band comes home from Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Members of the South Dakota State University marching band are finally waking up in their own beds this morning following an eventful week in New York City.
pipestonestar.com
Model farm is newest museum exhibit
A hand-made replica of an actual farm is now on display at the Pipestone County Museum. Cornie “Sparky” DeRuyter, who died in 2019, made the model farm to look like the farm owned by his parents, Dick and Lena DeRuyter, when he was a teenager. The actual farm was located near Ruthton.
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Doreen Joy Grant
Doreen Joy Grant, 64, Pipestone, formerly of Grand Rapids, Mich. died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Pipestone. Visitation will follow from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall of...
KELOLAND TV
Find great gifts at Lauriebells at The Empire Mall
Black Friday has come and gone but it’s unlikely that means that your shopping season has come to an end. Fortunately – with friends and family to shop for, the Empire Mall is a one stop shop for everything gift-giving. Ashley Thompson recently stopped by Lauriebelles to learn...
dakotanewsnow.com
Community mourns beloved Sioux Falls Bishop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bishop Swain, was loved by many, those closest to him remembering his legacy. Swain first served as an intelligence officer for the Air Force in the Vietnam War. Never expecting he would be called to serve as Bishop of Sioux Falls. “I received the...
KELOLAND TV
Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run. The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis...
KELOLAND TV
Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Local businesses and organizations are putting the finishing touches on their festive floats ahead of Friday’s Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls. One award-winning crew from last year is hoping to take home the top prize again, by doubling-down on its number of lights.
KELOLAND TV
Watch the 2022 Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Parade of Lights was held on Friday, November 25. This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites. KELOLAND’s Scot Mundt and Grant Sweeter provided commentary for this year’s parade.
KELOLAND TV
Bread & Circus Kitchen to close temporarily
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local restaurant will be closing its doors temporarily for a remodel starting next week. In a Facebook post, Bread & Circus Kitchen said they are replacing their kitchen floor, which will require them to be closed until the project is complete. They will...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Otis
Smart, sassy, and energetic, this boy will be a perfect companion for all your exciting adventures! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Otis, a 4 years old Australian Shepherd and Catahoula Leopard Dog mix from Brookings, South Dakota. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, microchipped, and current on his heartworm, flea, and tick preventatives. Otis does well with bigger dogs, but as a canine with herding instincts, he’d do best in a home without any cats, small animals or dogs, and young children (older kids are perfectly fine).
Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel
A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie.
KELOLAND TV
Shoppers head to Empire Mall on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Friday marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Many shoppers headed out to their favorite stores for some Black Friday deals. Sale signs offering Black Friday discounts lined store windows at the Empire Mall. Shoppers were out in full force looking to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Chance of snow tonight, tomorrow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday. The wind will switch around to the northwest, as well. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the north to the upper 40s in the south. Clouds will thicken up overnight and the wind will start to pick up.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday the death of Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications...
KELOLAND TV
Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead
The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
KELOLAND TV
Collectors put 28 rare John Deere tractors up for auction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — International Harvester red, Alice Chalmers orange. But nothing is more recognizable in the ag industry than John Deere Green. The largest farm machinery manufacturer in the U.S. has been churning out tractors since 1917. This weekend two men who have been buying some of the rarest of the iconic green tractors are selling their collections. This is one of 28 John Deere tractors going up for auction on Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
Cooling into next week: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, November 26
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We are nearly 10° above average in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures have been in the 40s and 50s for your Saturday. We have stronger north to northwest winds that will linger into tonight. Tonights lows will drop to the low...
