mocomotive.com
Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says
MONTGOMERY, TX – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 pm Thursday. According to MCSO, Beckham drives a gray 2014 […]
Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley: Missing 16-year-old girl
Aliah Joann Sangster, 16, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Thursday at her residence in the 2000 block of Legacy Lane in College Station.
mocomotive.com
Silver Alert update: 79-year-old man reported missing in Montgomery has been found, MCSO says
MONTGOMERY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a man reported missing from Montgomery has been found. No other details were given. The 79-year-old man was last seen in his truck Thursday around 12:30 p.m. He had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to MCSO, so they…
Silver Alert discontinued for 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery Co. in gray pickup truck
A Silver Alert had been issued for Kenneth Beckham, who had disappeared on Thanksgiving, but by Friday afternoon, officials discontinued the alert.
Click2Houston.com
Man’s body found floating on water at Houston Ship Channel is believed to be missing 26-year-old Delano Burkes, Texas EquuSearch says
HOUSTON – A man’s body found floating on water at the Houston Ship Channel on Friday is believed to be that of missing 26-year-old Delano Burkes, Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller told KPRC 2 on Monday. Houston police said tugboat employees found the man floating in a body...
Body of missing Houston man last seen stumbling out of Heights bar found, medical examiner confirms
HOUSTON — A body found floating in the Houston Ship Channel Friday has been identified as Delano Burkes, the Houston man that has been missing for almost two weeks, according to medical examiners. A Houston Police Department dive team recovered the body after it was found by someone in...
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved one
The family of Delano Burkes, the man who went missing from a Heights area bar has become increasingly concerned for his safety. They are asking for the public’s help in the search of the 26-year-old man who’s been missing since November 13th.
Police looking for 2nd suspect in 18-year-old's murder outside after-hours night club in SW Houston
Police said the 18-year-old was walking with another man when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects has been arrested and charged. The other remains a mystery and is still out there.
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES RECOVER OVER FIVE POUNDS OF COCAINE
On November 23, 2022, Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stopped a vehicle on I-69 at SH 242 for a traffic offense. During the investigation, they discovered over 5.3 pounds of cocaine with a street value of close to $100,000. Deputies…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-deputies-recover-over-five-pounds-of-cocaine/
1 killed in double shooting before crash in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in east Houston after finding a suburban that crashed into a ditch. The suburban crashed along East Houston Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, but police said the crash was connected to a shooting just two miles north. HPD Lt. Izaguirre...
Investigation underway after 2 men found shot a mile apart in northeast Houston, police say
Houston police say one man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed SUV. The second victim was reportedly found a mile away in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complex
November 27, 2022 - A shooting was reported at the Park at Humble apartment complex located at 9690 FM 1960 around 1:30 p.m. According to police, four men were sitting in a vehicle at the apartment complex. Six suspects ran up to the vehicle and started shooting inside the car.
mocomotive.com
Critically injured man rescued from crashed car dangling off bridge in northeast Montgomery County
Authorities rescued a man Wednesday night from a crashed car dangling off a bridge in northeast Montgomery County, according to a published report. The man, who has not been identified, was reported to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter. The man was…
fox26houston.com
Woman killed, driver hospitalized during wrong-way crash on N Loop & McCarty
HOUSTON - Authorities say a wrong-way crash overnight Saturday in northeast Houston claimed one driver's life and hospitalized another. It happened a little after 1:30 a.m. when the Houston PD said a constable deputy with Harris County Pct. 3 observed a wrong-way driver and tried to stop the vehicle. The...
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
mocomotive.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
bluebonnetnews.com
Prisoner dies in Liberty County Jail
On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., an inmate at the Liberty County Jail was found unresponsive in his single man cell. According to a statement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the jail, medics arrived soon thereafter and transported the inmate to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
mocomotive.com
RAIN CONTINUES AS DO THE CRASHES-SEVERAL LOCATIONS
8am-The line of rain ends close to Rosenburg. The area south got a lot of overnight rain with parts of 59 in the Wharton County area with water over the freeways. In Montgomery County there have been multiple crashes since 6am. Several are …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rain-continues-as-do-the-crashes-several-locations/
mocomotive.com
SONIC DAMAGED BY VEHICLE FIRE
Just before 2 pm, Porter Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at the Sonic on FM 1314 near SH 99. It was reported under the canopy. An MCHD Medic Unit was first on the scene and reported a pickup fully involved and parts of the …. Original Article:...
