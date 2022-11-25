Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
ComicBook
New Disney Movie Bombs at the Box Office
The holiday movie season is officially here with the Thanksgiving weekend seeing people head to theaters, but while Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to dominate at the box office, Disney's latest film, Strange World, can't say the same. The new film from Disney Animation, which was projected for a 5-day opening of $30 million brought in a mere $11.2 million between Wednesday and Friday, according to The Wrap. That's currently less than a previous Disney film that bombed at the box office over Thanksgiving in 2002, Treasure Planet which eared $16.6 million during its Thanksgiving opening. Strange World reportedly had budget of $120-130 million.
ComicBook
New Disney Movie Has Lowest CinemaScore in Three Decades
Disney's latest movie, Strange World, is now in theaters, but while the film takes viewers on a new adventure into, well, a strange world how it's being received in the real world isn't exactly the adventure that Disney may. have hoped for. The film has officially ended Disney Animation's streak when it comes to CinemaScore. According to Screen Rant, Strange World received a B — the first Disney animated film since 1991 to get anything less than an A-.
ComicBook
Strange World Star Breaks Silence on Film Bombing at Box Office
Disney's latest movie, Strange World, is now in theaters, but the film hasn't exactly performed to expectation at the box office. The animated film brought in a mere $18.6 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend, falling far short of the projected $30 million. Now, Gabrielle Union is weighing in on why she thinks the film bombed at the box office. Speaking with Variety at the Gotham Awards on Monday, Union — who voices Meridian Clade in the film — chalked the issue up to people being comfortable at home.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman's Hat Bought by Nicole Kidman for Six-Figure Price
Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman paid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat at an auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS over the weekend. Jackman shared video of the surprising moment on Twitter on Sunday, revealing not only his own surprise at Kidman's generous bid, but the audience's as well. In the video, Jackman and his costar Nicholas Ward encourage the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000 when Kidman shouts out her six-figure bid.
ComicBook
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
ComicBook
Is Cocaine Bear Actually Based on a True Story?
Cocaine Bear is taking the internet by storm. Monday, Universal released the first teaser poster for the upcoming thriller, giving the masses their first earnest look at the picture. Across the top of the poster in big, bold letters reads "inspired by true events," akin to something you may see from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre or The Conjuring franchises. While the "true events" banner is often inflated to allow for a feature film, Cocaine Bear is an event, that by all accounts, actually happened. While the Elizabeth Banks film is set to take some creative liberties as it transforms into a thriller following a drug-fueled bear as it. stalks the woods while hunting campers down, the narcotics-related premise is as real as can be.
ComicBook
Star Trek's George Takei Responds to William Shatner's Recent Comments
Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei has responded to recent disparaging remarks from his Star Trek co-star William Shatner by… not responding. Well, mostly. On Monday, The Guardian ran a profile chronicling Takei's life and career, from his time as a child in a Japanese-American internment camp (which he chronicled in his graphic novel They Called Us Enemy) to his rise to fame via Star Trek, to his post-Star Trek life as an activist. Shatner, while promoting his new memoir Boldly Go, said in a recent interview that he blamed the tension that exists between him and the rest of the Enterprise crew cast on "bitter and embittered" co-stars.
ComicBook
First Cocaine Bear Poster Released
Rather than being a figurative title, the upcoming film Cocaine Bear will instead deliver a more literal adventure, as it focuses on the true-life story of a bear eating cocaine and the group of unlikely victims who are caught in its path, with the new film getting its first poster. The new film comes from director Elizabeth Banks and, like former projects Charlie's Angels and the Pitch Perfect series, aims to blend together genres in unexpected and entirely entertaining ways. You can check out the rampaging first poster for Cocaine Bear below before the film lands in theaters on February 24, 2023.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Janeway's Log Reveals Connection to Picard: "Jean-Luc Would've Never Forgiven Me"
Vice Admiral Janeway's log reveals a connection between her and another Star Trek captain, Jean-Luc Picard, that recent episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy threaten to strain. In Prodigy, Janeway is chasing after the USS Protostar and its young crew under the false belief that they stole the experimental ship from Capt. Chakotay. The Protostar crew want nothing more than to join Starfleet, but the experimental weapon that the Diviner place aboard the vessel prevents them from making contact without destroying Starfleet. To escape Janeway's pursuit in the U.S.S. Dauntless, the Prosotar heads into the Romulan Neutral Zone.
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
ComicBook
James McAvoy Reveals His Biggest Criticism of His X-Men Movies
X-Men Movies alumni James McAvoy is opening up about one of his biggest criticisms of the X-Men movies he starred in – which include X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. In a new interview, McAvoy reflects fondly on his time playing X-Men founder and leader Charles Xavier; however, the one thing that McAvoy wishes the franchise had done differently? More time focused on Xavier and Magneto!
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Chris Hemsworth Explains Why He Dropped Out
The next film in the Star Trek franchise, Star Trek 4, has been something of a long journey. The film, which would be the 14th in the overall franchise and the fourth in the reboot series, has been in development in one iteration or another since 2015 and while it seemed like we might be getting close to the film becoming reality when it was set for a December 2023 release date, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule earlier this year. But well before this point there were scrapped scripts and other ideas for Star Trek 4, including one that would have seen Chris Hemsworth return as George Kirk. Hemsworth ultimately dropped out of that project and now, he's opening up about why that version of things didn't work out.
ComicBook
James Gunn Explains The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Most Unexpected Cameo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, but the Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't just bringing hilarious holiday cheer. The special is also serving up some clever moments including a truly unexpected cameo and now, filmmaker James Gunn is explaining how that moment he's declaring to be "canon" came to be, much to fan delight. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
ComicBook
Dirty Dancing Star Confirms Characters Returning for New Sequel
Decades after the release of Dirty Dancing, a much-anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters in 2024 with the sequel seeing Jennifer Grey reprising her iconic role of Baby. However, Grey's Baby won't be the only returning Dirty Dancing character fans will get to see in the sequel. Grey told Extra (via PEOPLE) that not only is filming on the project set to kick off in the spring, but there will be some familiar faces in the. new film.
ComicBook
Legendary Signs Deal With Sony After Leaving Warner Bros.
It looks like the production team behind Dune and the MonsterVerse has found its new home. After all, Variety reports Legendary Entertainment is now looking to work with Sony Pictures on its future projects. This comes after the company severed ties with Warner Bros. and announced it was looking for another distribution partner in Hollywood.
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Poster Released
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan will be kicking off 2023 with various unsettling stories, which includes his new film Knock at the Cabin landing in theaters in February. An official poster for the new film has been unveiled, teasing the ominous group of individuals who descend upon a family in a cabin and teases that they have a fateful choice to make that could bring about or prevent the end of the world. In addition to the new film, Season 4 of Shyamalan's Servant will be debuting on Apple TV+ in January. Check out the poster for Knock at the Cabin below before it lands in theaters on February 3, 2023.
ComicBook
Kevin Bacon Describes "Out of Body Experience" Watching Original Guardians of the Galaxy
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released on Disney+ yesterday, and it follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) as they decide to take a trip to Earth and kidnap Kevin Bacon as a present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). Of course, Bacon has been mentioned multiple times throughout the MCU due to Peter's love of Footloose. Turns out, Bacon had no idea he was going to be referenced in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and recently talked to Marvel.com about the experience.
Comments / 0