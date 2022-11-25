Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Kenny Paschall Presented Loyal Patriot Award
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy session Monday evening, the Henry County Commission honored former Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall on his service to the county. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented Paschall with the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest award that can be bestowed on a Henry Countian, noting his lengthy service to the county as a mayor, long-time employee of the Paris Board of Public Utilities, member of the Tennessee River Resort Act board and other civic activities.
radionwtn.com
Lunch & Learn About Holy Cross Church History
Paris, Tenn.–Reservations are being accepted now for this Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program is sponsored by the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee. Andy Fazzini will relate the history of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Paris, which is celebrating its 100th year.
radionwtn.com
Clayton Hinson
Clayton Hinson, 69, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was born in Murray, Kentucky, Tuesday, June 9, 1953, the beloved son of the late William Edward and Imogene Causey Hinson. Clayton was a hard worker and provider for his family, working as a self-employed carpenter.
radionwtn.com
Nutcracker Collection New To ‘Let It Glow’
Union City, Tenn.–New to the “Let It Glow” Walk-Thru at Discovery Park of America this year, they have a large display of more than 150 nutcrackers on loan from Edith Adcock of Martin. She received her first nutcracker as a gift for her 16th birthday and has been collecting them for more than 45 years. Come see them for yourself at Mill Ridge on the Discovery Park grounds.
radionwtn.com
Beulah M Ognibene
Mrs. Beulah M Ognibene, 80, died at Baptist Memorial Hospital Huntingdon, Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born in Lexington to Esley and Ardell Middleton Keen Friday, March 13, 1942. She was a member of First Baptist Church, a retired hairdresser and owner of the Hair Fair in McKenzie. She...
radionwtn.com
Curdine H. Lehman
Mr. Curdine H. Lehman, 91, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover. He was born Sunday, May 24, 1931, in Indian Mound, Tennessee, son of the late Elbert and Hazel Vaughan Lehman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
readtheleader.com
Parsons Christmas Parade changes date
It’s usually not a good sign when a planned event has to be changed. But…in this case, it is a very good thing! The Riverside Panther football team will be playing in the state playoffs on Dec. 3 in Chattanooga and all their devoted fans will be right beside them cheering them on. That means half of Decatur County will be in Chattanooga!
radionwtn.com
Working Off That Turkey With State Park Hike
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Landing State Park Day After Thanksgiving hike was a success, thanks to all the visitors and their fur friends who gathered for the outing. Starting at the park’s Nature Center, the hike was led by Ranger Gina Lowry. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
UC Girls Break Into Win Column; Boys Split Games
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City girls picked up their first win of the season, while the Tornado boys split a pair of games in separate Thanksgiving holiday classics. Adaiysa Snow scored a career-high 15 points to help the Lady Twisters to a 55-52 victory over Cane Ridge Saturday in the Don Henegar Memorial Classic at Stewart’s Creek High School.
WBBJ
Authorities respond to early morning house fire in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — A house fire breaks out in Gibson County. Around 3 a.m. Monday, a house fire broke out at a home on Concord Cades Road in Trenton. The house was a total loss, but fortunately nobody was injured. A nearby neighbor saw the fire and contacted the...
radionwtn.com
Hard 27-24 Loss For Henry County Patriots To End Season
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry county patriots saw their season come to an end Friday night with the final score of 27 to 24. It was a hard-fought battle and the Patriots fell to the Page Patriots for the second year in a row. Over a dozen seniors for the Patriot...
WSMV
Fort Campbell soldier found dead at home on Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division was found dead at his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from Fort Campbell, 30-year-old Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was found unresponsive at his Clarksville residence this week and the investigation into the cause is ongoing. The release, however, states he died of ‘natural causes.’
whopam.com
School board to meet Monday as member Mike Walker resigns
There is now a special-called meeting for Monday afternoon of the Christian County School Board as board member Michael Walker is resigning from his position. That’s according to an agenda for the meeting, which includes two items—the discussion/approval of the resignation of Walker as a member of the Christian County Board of Education and discussion/declaration of a vacancy in the District 4 board member position, authorizing the Superintendent to advertise and post a notice of the vacancy in accordance with the KRS.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard Monday evening. At about 5:34 p.m., the pedestrian was hit near 1683 Fort Campbell Blvd., in front of Wendy’s, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
WKRN
Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex
An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB.
radionwtn.com
Santa Ready To Hear Your Christmas Wishes
Paris, Tenn.–A big crowd of excited kiddos was waiting for Santa when he arrived in downtown Paris Saturday. Santa arrived in a Paris Fire Truck and brought Rudolph and the Elves. Santa will be in his newly-renovated house on the Henry County Courthouse lawn on weekends through December 18 (Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sundays 2-4 p.m.) The Downtown Paris Association staff has created a cozy spot next to Santa’s house for photo opportunities, too. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
Shooting incident at North Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart. Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in North Jackson. When our crews arrived on the scene there were police officers at each entrance of the North Walmart. We spoke to...
Fort Campbell soldier dies after being found unresponsive
A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell has died after he was found unresponsive in his Middle Tennessee home on Tuesday.
WBBJ
Local farm offers Country Christmas event
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local farm celebrates the holidays. Donnell Century Farm is bringing in the holiday season. Donnell Farm had photo opportunities with Santa, as well as, a sweet shop and gifts you could purchase. And along with pictures you could also tell Santa what’s on your Christmas list!...
2 employees involved in shooting at Jackson Walmart; Investigation underway
Officers with the City of Jackson Police Department are investigating a shooting that involved two Walmart employees.
Comments / 0