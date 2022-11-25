ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

radionwtn.com

Hard 27-24 Loss For Henry County Patriots To End Season

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry county patriots saw their season come to an end Friday night with the final score of 27 to 24. It was a hard-fought battle and the Patriots fell to the Page Patriots for the second year in a row. Over a dozen seniors for the Patriot...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Kenny Paschall Presented Loyal Patriot Award

Paris, Tenn.–At a busy session Monday evening, the Henry County Commission honored former Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall on his service to the county. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented Paschall with the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest award that can be bestowed on a Henry Countian, noting his lengthy service to the county as a mayor, long-time employee of the Paris Board of Public Utilities, member of the Tennessee River Resort Act board and other civic activities.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Nutcracker Collection New To ‘Let It Glow’

Union City, Tenn.–New to the “Let It Glow” Walk-Thru at Discovery Park of America this year, they have a large display of more than 150 nutcrackers on loan from Edith Adcock of Martin. She received her first nutcracker as a gift for her 16th birthday and has been collecting them for more than 45 years. Come see them for yourself at Mill Ridge on the Discovery Park grounds.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

UC Girls Break Into Win Column; Boys Split Games

Union City, Tenn.–The Union City girls picked up their first win of the season, while the Tornado boys split a pair of games in separate Thanksgiving holiday classics. Adaiysa Snow scored a career-high 15 points to help the Lady Twisters to a 55-52 victory over Cane Ridge Saturday in the Don Henegar Memorial Classic at Stewart’s Creek High School.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Tickets On Sale For ‘Ultimate Christmas Variety Show’

Paris, Tenn.–Coming to KPAC! Is it Elton? Is it Bette? Sadly no, but maybe the next best thing. Join KPAC for THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS VARIETY SHOW at 7 p.m. Friday, December 2. The Edwards Twins are master impressionists and impersonators…..direct from Vegas! Go to KriderPAC.com and use promo code...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Lunch & Learn About Holy Cross Church History

Paris, Tenn.–Reservations are being accepted now for this Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program is sponsored by the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee. Andy Fazzini will relate the history of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Paris, which is celebrating its 100th year.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Working Off That Turkey With State Park Hike

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Landing State Park Day After Thanksgiving hike was a success, thanks to all the visitors and their fur friends who gathered for the outing. Starting at the park’s Nature Center, the hike was led by Ranger Gina Lowry. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
BUCHANAN, TN
readtheleader.com

Parsons Christmas Parade changes date

It’s usually not a good sign when a planned event has to be changed. But…in this case, it is a very good thing! The Riverside Panther football team will be playing in the state playoffs on Dec. 3 in Chattanooga and all their devoted fans will be right beside them cheering them on. That means half of Decatur County will be in Chattanooga!
PARSONS, TN
radionwtn.com

Curdine H. Lehman

Mr. Curdine H. Lehman, 91, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover. He was born Sunday, May 24, 1931, in Indian Mound, Tennessee, son of the late Elbert and Hazel Vaughan Lehman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
INDIAN MOUND, TN
radionwtn.com

Clayton Hinson

Clayton Hinson, 69, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was born in Murray, Kentucky, Tuesday, June 9, 1953, the beloved son of the late William Edward and Imogene Causey Hinson. Clayton was a hard worker and provider for his family, working as a self-employed carpenter.
DOVER, TN
radionwtn.com

Main Street Union City Christmas, Parade Set Thursday

Union City is getting ready for a great day downtown. Join them all day on Thursday, December 1st for a Main Street Christmas. The day will include food trucks downtown, pictures with Santa at downtown Christmas tree, tree lighting and parade. Details below:. Enjoy a full day downtown followed by...
UNION CITY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local farm offers Country Christmas event

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local farm celebrates the holidays. Donnell Century Farm is bringing in the holiday season. Donnell Farm had photo opportunities with Santa, as well as, a sweet shop and gifts you could purchase. And along with pictures you could also tell Santa what’s on your Christmas list!...
JACKSON, TN
whopam.com

School board to meet Monday as member Mike Walker resigns

There is now a special-called meeting for Monday afternoon of the Christian County School Board as board member Michael Walker is resigning from his position. That’s according to an agenda for the meeting, which includes two items—the discussion/approval of the resignation of Walker as a member of the Christian County Board of Education and discussion/declaration of a vacancy in the District 4 board member position, authorizing the Superintendent to advertise and post a notice of the vacancy in accordance with the KRS.
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 21, 2022

June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
MURRAY, KY

