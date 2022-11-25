Union City, Tenn.–New to the “Let It Glow” Walk-Thru at Discovery Park of America this year, they have a large display of more than 150 nutcrackers on loan from Edith Adcock of Martin. She received her first nutcracker as a gift for her 16th birthday and has been collecting them for more than 45 years. Come see them for yourself at Mill Ridge on the Discovery Park grounds.

