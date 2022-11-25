Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Hard 27-24 Loss For Henry County Patriots To End Season
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry county patriots saw their season come to an end Friday night with the final score of 27 to 24. It was a hard-fought battle and the Patriots fell to the Page Patriots for the second year in a row. Over a dozen seniors for the Patriot...
radionwtn.com
Kenny Paschall Presented Loyal Patriot Award
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy session Monday evening, the Henry County Commission honored former Puryear Mayor Kenny Paschall on his service to the county. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented Paschall with the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest award that can be bestowed on a Henry Countian, noting his lengthy service to the county as a mayor, long-time employee of the Paris Board of Public Utilities, member of the Tennessee River Resort Act board and other civic activities.
radionwtn.com
Nutcracker Collection New To ‘Let It Glow’
Union City, Tenn.–New to the “Let It Glow” Walk-Thru at Discovery Park of America this year, they have a large display of more than 150 nutcrackers on loan from Edith Adcock of Martin. She received her first nutcracker as a gift for her 16th birthday and has been collecting them for more than 45 years. Come see them for yourself at Mill Ridge on the Discovery Park grounds.
radionwtn.com
UC Girls Break Into Win Column; Boys Split Games
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City girls picked up their first win of the season, while the Tornado boys split a pair of games in separate Thanksgiving holiday classics. Adaiysa Snow scored a career-high 15 points to help the Lady Twisters to a 55-52 victory over Cane Ridge Saturday in the Don Henegar Memorial Classic at Stewart’s Creek High School.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Volleyball Set to Play Troy in First Round of NIT Volleyball Championships
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – It was announced Sunday evening that the University of Tennessee at Martin will travel to Troy, Ala. and face the Troy Trojans in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. First serve is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. The Skyhawks...
radionwtn.com
Tickets On Sale For ‘Ultimate Christmas Variety Show’
Paris, Tenn.–Coming to KPAC! Is it Elton? Is it Bette? Sadly no, but maybe the next best thing. Join KPAC for THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS VARIETY SHOW at 7 p.m. Friday, December 2. The Edwards Twins are master impressionists and impersonators…..direct from Vegas! Go to KriderPAC.com and use promo code...
radionwtn.com
Lunch & Learn About Holy Cross Church History
Paris, Tenn.–Reservations are being accepted now for this Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program is sponsored by the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee. Andy Fazzini will relate the history of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Paris, which is celebrating its 100th year.
radionwtn.com
Working Off That Turkey With State Park Hike
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Landing State Park Day After Thanksgiving hike was a success, thanks to all the visitors and their fur friends who gathered for the outing. Starting at the park’s Nature Center, the hike was led by Ranger Gina Lowry. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
readtheleader.com
Parsons Christmas Parade changes date
It’s usually not a good sign when a planned event has to be changed. But…in this case, it is a very good thing! The Riverside Panther football team will be playing in the state playoffs on Dec. 3 in Chattanooga and all their devoted fans will be right beside them cheering them on. That means half of Decatur County will be in Chattanooga!
radionwtn.com
Curdine H. Lehman
Mr. Curdine H. Lehman, 91, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover. He was born Sunday, May 24, 1931, in Indian Mound, Tennessee, son of the late Elbert and Hazel Vaughan Lehman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
radionwtn.com
Clayton Hinson
Clayton Hinson, 69, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was born in Murray, Kentucky, Tuesday, June 9, 1953, the beloved son of the late William Edward and Imogene Causey Hinson. Clayton was a hard worker and provider for his family, working as a self-employed carpenter.
radionwtn.com
Main Street Union City Christmas, Parade Set Thursday
Union City is getting ready for a great day downtown. Join them all day on Thursday, December 1st for a Main Street Christmas. The day will include food trucks downtown, pictures with Santa at downtown Christmas tree, tree lighting and parade. Details below:. Enjoy a full day downtown followed by...
rewind943.com
If You’re headed out of Clarksville, Fort Campbell or Hoptown for Thanksgiving, DO THIS.
I read this somewhere and it’s brilliant. Take a picture of your stove/oven turned off so you don’t get down the road and worry you left it on! I’ve done this and it is such a relief. ignore my dirty stove but here are my pictures to...
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
WBBJ
Local farm offers Country Christmas event
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local farm celebrates the holidays. Donnell Century Farm is bringing in the holiday season. Donnell Farm had photo opportunities with Santa, as well as, a sweet shop and gifts you could purchase. And along with pictures you could also tell Santa what’s on your Christmas list!...
2 employees involved in shooting at Tennessee Walmart, investigation underway
Officers with the City of Jackson Police Department are investigating a shooting that involved two Walmart employees.
Fort Campbell soldier found dead in Clarksville home
A Fort Campbell soldier was found dead inside his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
whopam.com
School board to meet Monday as member Mike Walker resigns
There is now a special-called meeting for Monday afternoon of the Christian County School Board as board member Michael Walker is resigning from his position. That’s according to an agenda for the meeting, which includes two items—the discussion/approval of the resignation of Walker as a member of the Christian County Board of Education and discussion/declaration of a vacancy in the District 4 board member position, authorizing the Superintendent to advertise and post a notice of the vacancy in accordance with the KRS.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 21, 2022
June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
This New Resort Inside A Tennessee State Park Has Incredible Lake Views & Is So Relaxing
State Parks are ideal for camping under the stars and immersing yourself in nature if the season permits, but this brand-new resort allows you to enjoy the park year-round from the comforts of a cozy room. The Lodge at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, TN is situated right on...
