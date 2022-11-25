ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at NC Food Lion

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion .

Visitation for Kayla Hammonds will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Revels in Lumberton. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Smyrna Baptist Church in Lumberton.

Those attending are asked to wear purple for domestic violence awareness.

The stabbing happened at about 4:25 p.m. in a Food Lion parking lot on Elizabethtown Road near Lumberton, police said.

Responding officers found Hammonds had been stabbed numerous times and died on scene, according to police. Food Lion said Hammonds was not an employee.

Desmond Lee Sampson, 37, was taken into custody and will be charged with first-degree murder, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Valerie Regas
3d ago

This is so sad. Domestic violence needs to stop. When the relationship is over its over.YOU DON'T OWN THE PERSON YOUR WITH!!! YOU TOOK HER LIFE TO SADISFY YOURSELF. You also took her away from her loved one. Make you feel like a big man. Your not even close to a big man, your are a murderer.

Gina Guyton
3d ago

Being in violent relationships I truly understand but my condolences for her family and friends but most of all to her precious children. May God be with you all and comfort you through this horrible time in your lives. Her life was not loss in vain. God bless your family ! 💔 🌹

Amy Grant
3d ago

this poor lady was begging for help, and the justice system failed her these types of things need to be taken serious this young lady is dead because people didn't do their jobs properly

