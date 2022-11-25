ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

The Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum is $279.99 Right Now!

By Jessica Wellington
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FwkM_0jNOJDWv00

I can't think of a single person who enjoys cleaning. Sure, there are a few social media megastars who have made careers and fortunes cleaning their houses online, but for the rest of us, it's just a dreaded chore.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Not only is cleaning a lot of hard work, but the actual tools, like vacuums, can be really visually unappealing and cumbersome.

A Dyson vacuum can change your perspective on cleaning...you may actually start to look forward to it. Many Dyson users tout the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum as being a game-changer in their homes. It can make cleaning your house seem like an entertaining experience and less like a dreaded chore.

If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a Dyson, it's right now. Wayfair did not disappoint with its Black Friday pricing on the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum.

Wayfair is offering the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum for $279.99, which is a stunning 44% off of the original price of $499.99.

This Dyson stick vacuum is cordless, which is a really important feature. If you have small children and pets, you know how hard it can be to manage a long vacuum cord. Also, you no longer have to stop between rooms and change outlets. You can finally freely roam your home with your vacuum.

Since there isn't a cord, you simply charge the vacuum with the included base. It takes five hours to charge it. Once charged, it can run for 40 minutes. I've always been able to vacuum my entire house with a single charge.

Dyson vacuums are known for their suction. I'm sure you've seen the commercials. Any Dyson owner can tell you that this is a very true aspect of owning one of these vacuums. Even the stick vacuums utilize a surprising amount of suction. Between normal every day home messes, and hair from our beloved furry friends, this vacuum can easily handle it all.

The best feature of this vacuum is the weight...or lack of it! It weighs less than 15 pounds, which means you won't have to struggle and lug it around your house. Not only is it extremely portable, you can remove the stick and turn it into a handheld vacuum. This means that you can now Dyson vacuum your car too!

While Dysons are jam packed with useful features, they also come with a lot of attachments. The Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum has attachments for everything. The attachments are very useful, and each one has a distinct purpose. Personally, I love the mini-soft dusting brush, because it works really great on blinds and shutters.

It's important to note that this vacuum is bagless, which is one of my favorite features. You just empty the canister when you're done. It super simple. I also like this feature because when I accidentally vacuum up a tiny toy, it is really easy to retrieve it.

Let's be honest if we have to spend time vacuuming, it may as well look appealing. The Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum has a really cool and colorful appearance. It's gold, silver and purple with red accents. It looks designer. It is so appealing, it will make you want to toss aside the flannel pajamas and UGGs and throw on a cute sweater, chic flats and jeggings for a next-level cleaning experience.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Best Black Friday Dyson Deals: From Cordless Vacuums to Hair Appliances

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. You know it’s Black Friday when Dyson’s coveted products go on sale, particularly their buzzy cordless vacuums and hair appliances. Dozens of brands have tried to replicate Dyson’s innovative vacuum design that allows for maneuverability , versatility and powerful suction that leaves any room spotless. The Shark comes close but the Dyson takes the cake. Luckily, almost all of the best Dyson products are on a huge sale for Black Friday so you can test out the hype yourself. From...
Refinery29

Clean Up With $200 Off A Dyson Cordless Vacuum Through Cyber Monday

Imagine not having to worry about tripping over an annoying cord while pushing a vacuum in your living room. Or, better yet, imagine using a vacuum cleaner that doesn’t weigh as much as your loveseat. When it comes to vacuums, the best are definitely cordless ones, and when it comes to cordless vacuums, well, it doesn’t get much better than Dyson — and the beloved brand is having some incredible Cyber Monday deals right now.
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
BGR.com

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Best deals to shop now

Cyber Monday is finally here, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re getting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2022.
GOBankingRates

10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale

Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
Tyla

Man shares easy way to get rid of window condensation

Window condensation can easily build up in the winter months, and if you're not careful it can often lead to damp and mouldy conditions. It's especially common in bedrooms, and many of us notice it first thing in the morning when opening our curtains and blinds. So what can we...
TechRadar

Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV

The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.
Parade

Parade

63K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy