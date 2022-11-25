The Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum is $279.99 Right Now!

I can't think of a single person who enjoys cleaning. Sure, there are a few social media megastars who have made careers and fortunes cleaning their houses online, but for the rest of us, it's just a dreaded chore.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

Not only is cleaning a lot of hard work, but the actual tools, like vacuums, can be really visually unappealing and cumbersome.

A Dyson vacuum can change your perspective on cleaning...you may actually start to look forward to it. Many Dyson users tout the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum as being a game-changer in their homes. It can make cleaning your house seem like an entertaining experience and less like a dreaded chore.

If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a Dyson, it's right now. Wayfair did not disappoint with its Black Friday pricing on the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum.

Wayfair is offering the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum for $279.99, which is a stunning 44% off of the original price of $499.99.

This Dyson stick vacuum is cordless, which is a really important feature. If you have small children and pets, you know how hard it can be to manage a long vacuum cord. Also, you no longer have to stop between rooms and change outlets. You can finally freely roam your home with your vacuum.

Since there isn't a cord, you simply charge the vacuum with the included base. It takes five hours to charge it. Once charged, it can run for 40 minutes. I've always been able to vacuum my entire house with a single charge.

Dyson vacuums are known for their suction. I'm sure you've seen the commercials. Any Dyson owner can tell you that this is a very true aspect of owning one of these vacuums. Even the stick vacuums utilize a surprising amount of suction. Between normal every day home messes, and hair from our beloved furry friends, this vacuum can easily handle it all.

The best feature of this vacuum is the weight...or lack of it! It weighs less than 15 pounds, which means you won't have to struggle and lug it around your house. Not only is it extremely portable, you can remove the stick and turn it into a handheld vacuum. This means that you can now Dyson vacuum your car too!

While Dysons are jam packed with useful features, they also come with a lot of attachments. The Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum has attachments for everything. The attachments are very useful, and each one has a distinct purpose. Personally, I love the mini-soft dusting brush, because it works really great on blinds and shutters.

It's important to note that this vacuum is bagless, which is one of my favorite features. You just empty the canister when you're done. It super simple. I also like this feature because when I accidentally vacuum up a tiny toy, it is really easy to retrieve it.

Let's be honest if we have to spend time vacuuming, it may as well look appealing. The Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum has a really cool and colorful appearance. It's gold, silver and purple with red accents. It looks designer. It is so appealing, it will make you want to toss aside the flannel pajamas and UGGs and throw on a cute sweater, chic flats and jeggings for a next-level cleaning experience.