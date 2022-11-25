Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Teen arrested for shooting paintballs at people
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is under arrest after University of Illinois Police said he shot paintballs at people near campus over the weekend. Darriontez McMillion, 19, was arrested in Urbana on Sunday and was charged with an aggravated battery misdemeanor. Officers also determined he had a warrant for failing to appear in […]
newschannel20.com
Police: U of I student arrested after shooting paintballs at passing vehicles
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student was arrested after shooting paintballs at people. The University of Illinois Police says Darriontez J. McMillion, 19, of Champaign, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Sunday near Silver and Vawter streets, Urbana, for aggravated battery and on a city of Champaign warrant for failure to appear in court.
25newsnow.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy police presence was seen at the Bloomington Target Monday afternoon. Officer Brad Park with Normal Police said officers were called to Target on Veterans Parkway for a report of a suspicious vehicle. One person ran from officers into the store and was taken into...
Crime Stoppers looking for theft suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted retail theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Nov. 18, a man tried to steal more than $1,400 worth of tools and other items from Champaign’s Home Depot. He was confronted at the door […]
WAND TV
Millikin Public Safety investigating reports of shots fired near campus
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Millikin University Public Safety sent out an email to Millikin students informing them that there was an investigation regarding reports of shots fired near campus. According to the email, Millikin personnel and community members reported that they heard shots fired on the west side of...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington
UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
WAND TV
Man accused of assaulting neighbor for being gay found not guilty by reason of insanity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbor's home, tying him up, beating him, and trying to kill him because he is homosexual was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for Attempted First Degree...
Woman hurt in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
Drivers damage equipment while crews respond to Hoopeston fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Fire Department said some equipment was damaged by drivers while they were responding to a fire on Sunday morning. The fire occurred at the 1000 block of W. Main St. Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire department said that while they were extinguishing the […]
Stolen credit card used to buy almost $9,000 in gift cards in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to a stolen credit card that was used to purchase almost $9,000 in gift cards. The police department shared an image of the suspect on Saturday on their Facebook page. They are asking anyone who can identify this […]
Champaign man recovering after Friday morning shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A man was seriously hurt after being shot multiple times Friday morning. The shooting happened on Dennison Drive near Prospect Avenue shortly after midnight. Police said their investigation indicated a group of people were gathered there when an argument started. When the argument escalated, there was an exchange of gunfire. The […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man shot in Danville on Tuesday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has released the name of the 38-year-old man who was shot in Danville late Tuesday evening. Jordan Marvin E. Dye of Danville was shot multiple times in his arms and torso. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw several people in dark clothing running east from the area where Dye was shot.
Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
WAND TV
Firefighters take on two-alarm apartment fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign firefighters were on the scene of a vacant apartment fire this afternoon. The 14 unit building, located at 1101 S Mattis, had smoke pouring from a second-floor apartment window. A release from CFD said that a passerby called the report in. No firefighters were...
Champaign Fire Department respond to home fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a small fire inside a home Saturday noon. The fire happened on West Williams Street in Champaign. When fire crews arrived, they saw moderate smoke coming from the front door of the home. The occupant was outside at the time of the fire and waited for […]
Police: U of I student stabbed Thanksgiving morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a stabbing that left a student hurt early Thanksgiving morning near campus. Officials said the stabbing was the result of a physical fight that happened in the area of Green and Fourth Streets. Their initial investigation determined […]
Man dead in overnight Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 38-year-old Danville man has died after he was shot late Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets around 11:50 p.m. Danville Police Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said officers responded to 911 calls reporting a bleeding man asking for help; they found the victim […]
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting. It happened around 11:50 pm in the 1000 block of E Williams St. We're told that police received multiple calls of a man bleeding and asking for help. Police say when they arrived on the scene they...
Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night
Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
Pavement patching closing lane on Champaign street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as crews patch several spots in the pavement. The closure will take place on Randolph Street between Healey Street and Springfield Avenue. Starting Monday, traffic on this block will flow through one lane until the patching is […]
Comments / 0