ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Police: Teen arrested for shooting paintballs at people

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is under arrest after University of Illinois Police said he shot paintballs at people near campus over the weekend. Darriontez McMillion, 19, was arrested in Urbana on Sunday and was charged with an aggravated battery misdemeanor. Officers also determined he had a warrant for failing to appear in […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: U of I student arrested after shooting paintballs at passing vehicles

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student was arrested after shooting paintballs at people. The University of Illinois Police says Darriontez J. McMillion, 19, of Champaign, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Sunday near Silver and Vawter streets, Urbana, for aggravated battery and on a city of Champaign warrant for failure to appear in court.
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest in Normal

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy police presence was seen at the Bloomington Target Monday afternoon. Officer Brad Park with Normal Police said officers were called to Target on Veterans Parkway for a report of a suspicious vehicle. One person ran from officers into the store and was taken into...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for theft suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted retail theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Nov. 18, a man tried to steal more than $1,400 worth of tools and other items from Champaign’s Home Depot. He was confronted at the door […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Millikin Public Safety investigating reports of shots fired near campus

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Millikin University Public Safety sent out an email to Millikin students informing them that there was an investigation regarding reports of shots fired near campus. According to the email, Millikin personnel and community members reported that they heard shots fired on the west side of...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington

UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Woman hurt in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Drivers damage equipment while crews respond to Hoopeston fire

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Fire Department said some equipment was damaged by drivers while they were responding to a fire on Sunday morning. The fire occurred at the 1000 block of W. Main St. Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire department said that while they were extinguishing the […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Stolen credit card used to buy almost $9,000 in gift cards in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to a stolen credit card that was used to purchase almost $9,000 in gift cards. The police department shared an image of the suspect on Saturday on their Facebook page. They are asking anyone who can identify this […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign man recovering after Friday morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A man was seriously hurt after being shot multiple times Friday morning. The shooting happened on Dennison Drive near Prospect Avenue shortly after midnight. Police said their investigation indicated a group of people were gathered there when an argument started. When the argument escalated, there was an exchange of gunfire. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man shot in Danville on Tuesday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has released the name of the 38-year-old man who was shot in Danville late Tuesday evening. Jordan Marvin E. Dye of Danville was shot multiple times in his arms and torso. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw several people in dark clothing running east from the area where Dye was shot.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Firefighters take on two-alarm apartment fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign firefighters were on the scene of a vacant apartment fire this afternoon. The 14 unit building, located at 1101 S Mattis, had smoke pouring from a second-floor apartment window. A release from CFD said that a passerby called the report in. No firefighters were...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire Department respond to home fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a small fire inside a home Saturday noon. The fire happened on West Williams Street in Champaign. When fire crews arrived, they saw moderate smoke coming from the front door of the home. The occupant was outside at the time of the fire and waited for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police: U of I student stabbed Thanksgiving morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a stabbing that left a student hurt early Thanksgiving morning near campus. Officials said the stabbing was the result of a physical fight that happened in the area of Green and Fourth Streets. Their initial investigation determined […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man dead in overnight Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 38-year-old Danville man has died after he was shot late Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets around 11:50 p.m. Danville Police Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said officers responded to 911 calls reporting a bleeding man asking for help; they found the victim […]
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Man killed in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting. It happened around 11:50 pm in the 1000 block of E Williams St. We're told that police received multiple calls of a man bleeding and asking for help. Police say when they arrived on the scene they...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night

Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
WARRENSBURG, IL
WCIA

Pavement patching closing lane on Champaign street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as crews patch several spots in the pavement. The closure will take place on Randolph Street between Healey Street and Springfield Avenue. Starting Monday, traffic on this block will flow through one lane until the patching is […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy