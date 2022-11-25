ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jay Leno Cruising in Vintage Bentley and Back Onstage at Comedy Club

Jay Leno clearly lives by the credo ... if you get injured doing what you love, you gotta get back in the buggy!!!. Jay, who was seriously burned when a fuel leak on a 1907 steamer triggered a fire that burned his face and hands, was back at it again Saturday, taking a spin in a vintage Bentley on the streets of L.A.
