Sneak Peek: The Sibling Rivalry Between Jamie and Beth Reaches a Boiling Point on the Next 'Yellowstone'

Last week's episode of Yellowstone packed quite a punch (literally)! When Beth (Kelly Reilly) convinces Rip (Cole Hauser) and the Bunkhouse Boys to head into town to do a little bar hopping (they only made it to one bar) for some drinking and some dancing, things get out of hand mighty quickly. While we were expecting one of the Bunkhouse Boys to start a fight, it's Beth who ends up throwing the first punch (or bottle, in this case), landing her in jail.

Ryan (Ian Bohen) catches the eye of Abby (Lainey Wilson), the local singer who danced with Ryan at the inauguration party at the Dutton Ranch.

Did you catch Wilson singing her newest song, "Smell Like Smoke," on the show? She debuted the song off her newest album, Bell Bottom Country on Yellowstone. Take a listen to the track below.

In "Horses in Heaven," this week's episode of Yellowstone, the venom between Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth reaches a boiling point. Meanwhile, Governor Dutton (Kevin Costner) is unhappy with what he sees at the Capitol and decides to make a few changes. Over at the ranch, Rip deals with Federal Fish & Wildlife officers who come by the ranch to investigate the missing wolves and updates John on the situation. Later, the Bunkhouse Boys help a neighboring ranch with branding their calves.

Get the Kleenex ready! There's poignant moment between John and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) that will surely bring tears to your eyes.

New episodes of Yellowstone premiere on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.