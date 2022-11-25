ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneak Peek: The Sibling Rivalry Between Jamie and Beth Reaches a Boiling Point on the Next 'Yellowstone'

By K.L. Connie Wang
 3 days ago
Last week's episode of Yellowstone packed quite a punch (literally)! When Beth (Kelly Reilly) convinces Rip (Cole Hauser) and the Bunkhouse Boys to head into town to do a little bar hopping (they only made it to one bar) for some drinking and some dancing, things get out of hand mighty quickly. While we were expecting one of the Bunkhouse Boys to start a fight, it's Beth who ends up throwing the first punch (or bottle, in this case), landing her in jail.

Ryan (Ian Bohen) catches the eye of Abby (Lainey Wilson), the local singer who danced with Ryan at the inauguration party at the Dutton Ranch.

Did you catch Wilson singing her newest song, "Smell Like Smoke," on the show? She debuted the song off her newest album, Bell Bottom Country on Yellowstone. Take a listen to the track below.

In "Horses in Heaven," this week's episode of Yellowstone, the venom between Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth reaches a boiling point. Meanwhile, Governor Dutton (Kevin Costner) is unhappy with what he sees at the Capitol and decides to make a few changes. Over at the ranch, Rip deals with Federal Fish & Wildlife officers who come by the ranch to investigate the missing wolves and updates John on the situation. Later, the Bunkhouse Boys help a neighboring ranch with branding their calves.

Get the Kleenex ready! There's poignant moment between John and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) that will surely bring tears to your eyes.

New episodes of Yellowstone premiere on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Looper

Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7

The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
