Read full article on original website
Related
kwso.org
Heart of Oregon Fuels Crew
High Desert Conservation Corps has a new fuels-specific crew based out of Redmond. They are currently recruiting 18-24 year old’s and will hire 6 crew members for this AmeriCorps term of service. The program runs from January 16th through June 20th. The focus is to help protect communities in...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange
By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
KTVZ
Snow on the way for the mountains
We have a few days ahead of us with snow expected, including a possibility of a foot of fresh snow in the Cascades. Our highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of the week, with lows in the 20s and possibly in the teens. The east slopes...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
opb.org
Environmental regulators to test well water for contaminants in Central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will test the water in up to 100 wells for free in southern Deschutes County as part of a statewide study of groundwater pollution. The testing will take place in the spring and again in the fall. Similar testing for groundwater contamination has been...
kpq.com
Oregon Climbing Instructor Accused of Molesting Teen Student in Leavenworth
A rock-climbing instructor from Bend, Oregon is accused of molesting his 15-year-old female climbing student in Leavenworth this past summer. 37-year-old Brady Wayne Kendrick has been charged with third-degree child molestation. On July 3, 2022, Kendrick allegedly inappropriately touched the 15-year-old student while camping at the Bridge Creek Campground in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Hostage situation at SW Bend home leads to arrest
(Editor’s note: This article describes a situation of a person threatening self-harm. It may be disturbing for some.) Bend Police say they arrested a man armed with a flare gun who refused to allow someone to leave a home in Southwest Bend over the weekend. It happened Saturday just...
Bend man armed with flare gun holds hostage, surrenders after standoff at SW Bend home
A Bend man armed with a flare gun and refusing to leave a southwest Bend home Saturday night also would not let someone else leave, prompting a standoff, SWAT team call-out and the alleged hostage’s escape before the man surrendered to negotiators, police said. The post Bend man armed with flare gun holds hostage, surrenders after standoff at SW Bend home appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend Police: Suspect in 2 weekend assaults taken into custody after standoff
Bend Police say Sommmerset was taken into custody Monday night after a standoff at a trailer on Hunnell Road that lasted more than three hours. He was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Bend. Bend Police are looking for a man who allegedly pistol-whipped one person and sprayed bear spray...
Comments / 0