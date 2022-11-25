Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos of Son After Confirming His Name Is Still Wolf
The makeup mogul and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 9-month-old baby boy whose name they have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf Kylie Jenner is giving a closer look at life with her baby boy. On Monday, the makeup mogul, 25, shared a series of new photos featuring her 9-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The adorable snaps show her baby boy, whose name Jenner and Scott have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf, up close and standing...
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." RELATED: The 607 Best Cyber Monday...
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — in American Ceremony: All the Details
After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and customary ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and businessman tied the knot again in a second, American wedding on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are celebrating their love two times over! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday, which was planned by Eliana Baucicault of Elly B events. The...
Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Ceiling-Skimming 2022 Christmas Tree: 'Tis the Season'
The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree on social media Sunday Kylie Jenner is going all-in for the festive season. The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree Sunday on a social media post set to Michael Bublé's holiday hit, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today "Tis' the Season," Kylie captioned the post of the ceiling-skimming tree getting set up at home with the help of an equally-as-high ladder...
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to...
Jennifer Beals Thanks Irene Cara for Her 'Fearless Triple Threat Talent' in Tribute After Her Death
Jennifer Beals was joined by a group of celebrities who remembered Irene Cara after her death at age 63, including Debbie Allen, Diane Warren and Questlove Jennifer Beals is remembering Irene Cara. Shortly after news of Cara's death was announced Saturday, Beals, 58, honored the late star with a moving tribute post shared on Instagram. "Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent," Beals — who starred in 1983's Flashdance wrote of Cara — who performed the film's title track, "Flashdance... What...
Tina Turner's Life in Photos
Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: 'What I'm Thankful for'
Madonna is mom to six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 Thanksgiving was a family affair for Madonna and her squad! The pop superstar, 64, celebrated the holiday this year with all six of her children by her side: Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10. Posing for a handful of family photos on Instagram, all of Madonna's children dressed up for the occasion in differing attire, as their mom...
90 Day: Liz Fears 'Anyone Can Talk Ed Out of Our Relationship' as He Abandons Her at Second Engagement Party
Liz finally met Ed's family, but she still has concerns that their opinions may mean more than her relationship Elizabeth "Liz" Woods had one request for Ed "Big Ed" Brown ahead of their second engagement party — that he wouldn't leave her side. Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed Ed's family throwing the happy couple a second party after their first engagement celebration ended in turmoil. Both Ed, 57, and Liz, 29, were confident that the night wouldn't end in arguments, though Ed...
Kate Hudson Snaps Thanksgiving Selfie with Son Ryder and Daughter Rani: 'Great-ful Weekend'
The actress is mom to sons Ryder, 18, and Bing, 11, plus daughter Rani, 4 Kate Hudson is soaking up time with her kids this holiday season. On Sunday, the Glass Onion star, 43, shared scenes on Instagram from her family's Thanksgiving weekend, which included multiple celebrations with friends and family. The actress first included a sweet selfie she snapped with 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and 18-year-old son Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson. In the cute picture, Rani snuggles up with her mom...
Jessie James Decker Responds to Instagram Comments About Her Children's Bodies: 'It's Unkind'
"Please don't call my children's appearance strange," Jessie James Decker replied to a follower after posting an image of her children on a beach in Mexico Jessie James Decker is clapping back at discussion of her children on Instagram. After the country star, 34, shared an image Saturday of her three children posing together on a beach in Mexico, she responded to commenters that said that the kids were "jacked" or accused Decker of editing the photo of sons Forrest Bradley, 4, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and...
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara died in her Florida home this week, her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed on Twitter Saturday Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and...
Henry Golding Shares Adorable Thanksgiving Photo with Daughter Lyla, 20 Months: 'Very Thankful'
Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo welcomed daughter Lyla in March 2021 Henry Golding enjoyed quality time with his little girl this Thanksgiving. On Sunday, the Crazy Rich Asians star, 35, shared some sweet pictures on Instagram from his Thanksgiving weekend in Palm Springs, California, with wife Liv Lo and their 20-month-old daughter Lyla. In the first black-and-white snap, Golding and his daughter smile while sitting in a play truck stationed in front of an open field. Both Golding and Lyla hold the steering wheels in front of them...
Justin Long Says He Calls Girlfriend Kate Bosworth 'Catherine': 'It's a Little More Personal'
The actor and screenwriter discussed his relationship on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Monday while promoting his new flick Christmas with the Campbells Justin Long revealed that he calls his girlfriend Kate Bosworth by her full name. The actor and screenwriter, 44, opened up about his romance with his House of Darkness co-star, 39, during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday. When the Christmas with the Campbells star began to share how his Thanksgiving went with his girlfriend "Catherine," Jenna Hager Bush quickly jumped...
Will Smith Cries as He Shares 'One of the Most Beautiful Moments' from Emancipation Set
"I love the rain, I love how it makes everything stop," Will Smith says in a new Instagram video from the set of Emancipation Will Smith had a profound behind-the-scenes moment captured on the set of Emancipation. On Sunday, Smith, 54, shared a video on Instagram of himself enjoying a rain storm while taking a break during the making of the Antoine Fuqua-directed film. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today "I love the rain, I love how it makes everything stop. It's beautiful,"...
Elton John Says He and David Furnish 'Will Fully Support' Sons Whether They Take Up Music or Not
"They are still so young, so not entirely sure," Elton John said of his and husband David Furnish's sons Zachary and Elijah when asked whether they're interested in taking up music Elton John is letting his sons follow their own dreams. The Grammy Award winner, 75, told E! News whether his and David Furnish's sons Zachary Jackson, 11, and 9½-year-old Elijah Joseph are musically-inclined as the family appeared Wednesday at the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows in New York City. "They are still so young, so not...
Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Thanksgiving with Family: 'So Blessed and Grateful This Year'
The Thanksgiving moment comes after Lindsay Arnold and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick announced they are expecting their second child Lindsay Arnold has a lot to be thankful for this year. The Dancing with the Stars alum, 28, mused on her blessings for Thanksgiving as she showed off her baby bump in family photos featuring husband Samuel Lightner Cusick and 2-year-old daughter Sage Jill. "Feeling so blessed and grateful this year," Arnold wrote in the caption. "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones!" RELATED: The 430 Best Black Friday Deals...
Nick Carter Spends 'Quality Time with All Our Loved Ones' on Thanksgiving After Brother Aaron's Death
Nick Carter was joined by his wife Lauren Kitt and their three children to celebrate Thanksgiving weeks after his brother, Aaron Carter, died at age 34 Nick Carter spent his Thanksgiving surrounded by his biggest support group. The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, was joined by his wife Lauren Kitt and their three children — Odin Reign, 6½, Saoirse Reign, 3, and 19-month-old Pearl — as they celebrated the November holiday as a unit with other extended family members. RELATED: The Best Early Cyber Monday Deals You Can Shop Now "So...
Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston
The performers at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will also include Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding — with more surprises in store! Billie Eilish is bringing the party for Prince William's big night in Boston! The "Bad Guy" singer is on the roster of performers for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston on Friday evening, where Prince William and Kate Middleton will be the guests of honor. She will sing alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From...
People
359K+
Followers
60K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0