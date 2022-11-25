DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville wants to help its residents get back some of their hard-earned money, that they may not even know is missing. The city's Treasurer’s Office, along with the Virginia Department of the Treasury, is bringing another unclaimed property virtual call event to help local citizens who might be owed funds they don’t know about.

