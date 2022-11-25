Read full article on original website
Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
WHSV
Twice as Nice boutique having going-out-of-business sale until Dec. 23
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Small Business Saturday means supporting the unique shops in the area, whether they’re brand new or coming to an end. Twice as Nice Consignment Shop in Waynesboro is going out of business but wants to go out in style. The owner of the consignment shop...
WSET
Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
chathamstartribune.com
Doctors Building to be turned into boutique hotel
A local developer has plans to turn the former Doctors Building in Danville's Old West End into a new hotel. Ed Walker, who created The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville, is now looking to transform the circa 1957 medical office complex into a 45-room boutique hotel while remaining true to its mid-century origins.
wfirnews.com
Attention holiday shoppers: here comes “Secondhand Sunday”
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday – and now another designation this weekend – “Secondhand Sunday,” a first-time national event, suggested as a way to combat inflation by visiting thrift stores and other retailers like Willow Tree Antiques & Primitives in southwest Roanoke County. Owner Robin Barker says they offer shabby chic, farmhouse and antiques – from over 100 vendors. The new Secondhand Sunday designation approved by “National Day Calendar” was submitted on behalf of Poshmark, a social media marketplace for resale and secondhand items.
chathamstartribune.com
Annual turkey, ham giveaway in Chatham
The annual turkey and ham giveaway by Coach Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family — along with the support of Ben and Betty Davenport — will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place in Chatham. Three hundred turkeys and hams will...
You Can Stay In A Virginia Airbnb That Is A Remodeled Caboose
If you have a travel-related bucket list that includes stays at particularly quirky destinations, you may want to add this Airbnb in Virginia.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating rest of the year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27 was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially when...
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Drone Footage Of The Danville, Virginia River District Filmed November 2022
Check out this drone footage video posted on Youtube by Nicholas Drone Service. The video shows a short aerial view of the downtown River District in Danville, Virginia. If you watch it, you’ll see the Golden Leaf Bistro, JTI Fountain, and the Historic White Mill upstream on the Dan River.
WDBJ7.com
Santa Claus visits kids at Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa Claus came all the way from the North Pole to Smith Mountain Lake Saturday morning. He arrived on a boat at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House. Hundreds of kids’ faces lit up as they told Santa whether they had been naughty or nice. The...
WSET
'Wreaths for a Cause:' The Institute looking to raise $20K for Danville charities
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — This holiday season is the 13th year of decorating "Wreaths for a Cause" at The Institute in Danville. Last year they raised $16,000 and this year's goal is to hit $20,000. "We have 82 wreaths here representing 48 different charities and non-profits in our area...
WSET
Monday to see last sunset after 5 pm until mid-December as winter solstice approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As many of you have noticed, the days are shortening up as we approach the coldest time of the year. According to the National Weather Service climatology, November 28 is the last day in our area with a 5:00 p.m. sunset until mid-December. December 21st,...
WSET
Cyber Monday Fraud: Better Business Bureau advises how to avoid scams
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday -- next is Cyber Monday, which has become one of the most popular shopping days of the year, even outpacing Black Friday. "It's gonna continue to grow." Barry Moore, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau Central Virginia,...
WSET
Order Up! Get a Degree in Hospitality for Free!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is changing lives by helping you further your education for free! Emily finds out how a degree in hospitality can help you find the career of your dreams!
wfxrtv.com
Temporary lane closure in Lynchburg starts tomorrow
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a portion of the Lynchburg Expressway, at the Main Street Bridge, will be reduced to a single lane. According to Lynchburg Public Works, the closure will happen daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is expected to last until Friday, Dec. 2.
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from November 20 through 25
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 20 through 25. Driver charged in NC parade death had multiple vehicle violation tickets in VA: Warrants. The Raleigh Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving a float hitting a child who was part of a parade in North Carolina on Saturday.
WSET
Free money? Danville will help you collect your unclaimed property, here's how
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville wants to help its residents get back some of their hard-earned money, that they may not even know is missing. The city's Treasurer’s Office, along with the Virginia Department of the Treasury, is bringing another unclaimed property virtual call event to help local citizens who might be owed funds they don’t know about.
wakg.com
Road Closure on Memorial Drive Begins Tuesday
A road closure at Memorial Dr between Primrose Pl and Central Blvd has been updated on, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 7:00 am, Tuesday, Nov 29, and is scheduled to end at 5:00 pm, Friday,...
cardinalnews.org
New River Community College offers free computer tune up; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
