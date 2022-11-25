ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Doctors Building to be turned into boutique hotel

A local developer has plans to turn the former Doctors Building in Danville's Old West End into a new hotel. Ed Walker, who created The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville, is now looking to transform the circa 1957 medical office complex into a 45-room boutique hotel while remaining true to its mid-century origins.
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Attention holiday shoppers: here comes “Secondhand Sunday”

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday – and now another designation this weekend – “Secondhand Sunday,” a first-time national event, suggested as a way to combat inflation by visiting thrift stores and other retailers like Willow Tree Antiques & Primitives in southwest Roanoke County. Owner Robin Barker says they offer shabby chic, farmhouse and antiques – from over 100 vendors. The new Secondhand Sunday designation approved by “National Day Calendar” was submitted on behalf of Poshmark, a social media marketplace for resale and secondhand items.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Annual turkey, ham giveaway in Chatham

The annual turkey and ham giveaway by Coach Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family — along with the support of Ben and Betty Davenport — will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place in Chatham. Three hundred turkeys and hams will...
CHATHAM, VA
FOX8 News

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating rest of the year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27 was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially when...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Santa Claus visits kids at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa Claus came all the way from the North Pole to Smith Mountain Lake Saturday morning. He arrived on a boat at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House. Hundreds of kids’ faces lit up as they told Santa whether they had been naughty or nice. The...
MONETA, VA
WSET

Cyber Monday Fraud: Better Business Bureau advises how to avoid scams

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday -- next is Cyber Monday, which has become one of the most popular shopping days of the year, even outpacing Black Friday. "It's gonna continue to grow." Barry Moore, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau Central Virginia,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Temporary lane closure in Lynchburg starts tomorrow

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a portion of the Lynchburg Expressway, at the Main Street Bridge, will be reduced to a single lane. According to Lynchburg Public Works, the closure will happen daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is expected to last until Friday, Dec. 2.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Free money? Danville will help you collect your unclaimed property, here's how

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville wants to help its residents get back some of their hard-earned money, that they may not even know is missing. The city's Treasurer’s Office, along with the Virginia Department of the Treasury, is bringing another unclaimed property virtual call event to help local citizens who might be owed funds they don’t know about.
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Road Closure on Memorial Drive Begins Tuesday

A road closure at Memorial Dr between Primrose Pl and Central Blvd has been updated on, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 7:00 am, Tuesday, Nov 29, and is scheduled to end at 5:00 pm, Friday,...
DANVILLE, VA

