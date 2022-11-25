Read full article on original website
Cramer's Week Ahead: Strong Labor Report Could Lead Fed to More Aggressive Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that a key labor report could help drive the Federal Reserve's inflation strategy. "We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful layoffs in some industries," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors...
Further Polish rate hikes this cycle may not be necessary, says c.banker Wnorowski
WARSAW (Reuters) - Further interest rate hikes in Poland in the current cycle may not be necessary if the economy moves in line with the estimates included in the November inflation projection, central banker Henryk Wnorowski said.
German inflation in key states eases in November
BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German inflation dipped in five states in November, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting cost pressures eased in Europe's largest economy - a welcome development for the European Central Bank but unlikely to weaken its resolve to tame prices.
Biden in Michigan to talk manufacturing investment boom
President Biden will be in Michigan November 29th— heading to Bay City to talk about the manufacturing growth happening here and across the U.S.
Residents of This State Have the Highest Average Credit Score—See How You Compare
Earning a high credit score isn't just a matter of bragging rights. Because it's a number that tells creditors how to assess your ability to pay them back, the higher your score, the easier it is to rent an apartment, get a loan or qualify for a credit card. Plus,...
Stock Futures Rise After Major Averages Slide on Covid Unrest in China
U.S. stock futures were higher on Tuesday morning after the major averages came under pressure from Covid protests in China, and as investors anticipated more economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve leaders this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 72 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100...
Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
Benzinga
EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 as housing market cools – business live
The number of mortgages approved by lenders in Britain hits its lowest level since June 2020, as rising interest rates hit demand
Dow Falls 200 Points as Chinese Covid Protests Dampen Market Sentiment
Stocks fell Monday as social unrest from China's prolonged Covid restrictions weighed on markets and pushed down oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 243 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each shed 0.9%. Over the weekend, demonstrations broke out in mainland China as people vented...
Student Loan Payments May Not Resume Until August. Here's What Borrowers Need to Know
It's been almost three years since those with federal student loans have had to make a payment, and the White House has now given them more time. Here's what borrowers need to know. It's been almost three years since people with federal student loans have had to make a payment...
China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting
Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
As BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy, What to Know About Crypto Investor Protections
Crypto lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday, about two weeks after the collapse of FTX. Investor protections for crypto are different from those for more traditional holdings, such as stocks and bonds. Crypto falls in a gray area of law and regulation, according to legal experts. Investors must...
Apple Shares Slip on Report iPhone Production Taking a Big Hit From Unrest at Factory in China
Apple could see a production shortfall of almost 6 million iPhone Pro models, Bloomberg reports, citing a source. The slowdown comes amid a protest against Covid-19 restrictions at Apple contract manufacturer Foxconn's flagship factory in China. Customers who ordered iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones last week could expect...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.89% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.
Should You Enroll in Medicare Before 2022 Wraps Up?
It may be a move worth making in December -- or not.
