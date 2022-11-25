ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Week Ahead: Strong Labor Report Could Lead Fed to More Aggressive Rate Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that a key labor report could help drive the Federal Reserve's inflation strategy. "We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful layoffs in some industries," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors...
Reuters

German inflation in key states eases in November

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German inflation dipped in five states in November, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting cost pressures eased in Europe's largest economy - a welcome development for the European Central Bank but unlikely to weaken its resolve to tame prices.
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Rise After Major Averages Slide on Covid Unrest in China

U.S. stock futures were higher on Tuesday morning after the major averages came under pressure from Covid protests in China, and as investors anticipated more economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve leaders this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 72 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100...
NBC San Diego

Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
Benzinga

EV Firm Faraday Future Gains After Replacing CEO

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE Board of Directors has appointed FF China CEO Xuefeng (XF) Chen as Global CEO of the company, effective immediately. Chen will replace Carsten Breitfeld, who was removed as Global CEO by the Board after evaluating the company's performance since it went public in July 2021.
NBC San Diego

Dow Falls 200 Points as Chinese Covid Protests Dampen Market Sentiment

Stocks fell Monday as social unrest from China's prolonged Covid restrictions weighed on markets and pushed down oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 243 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each shed 0.9%. Over the weekend, demonstrations broke out in mainland China as people vented...
NBC San Diego

China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting

Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
NBC San Diego

Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.89% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More

Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.

